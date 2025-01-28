Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,212 in the last 365 days.

First Central Savings Bank Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 net income of $2.0 million ($0.19 EPS), Significant Non-Interest Income Growth Quarter over Quarter, and Special Cash Dividend of $0.15 per share

Performance Highlights

  • Net Income: Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $2.0 million or $0.19 per share, compared to $919 thousand or $0.09 per share, recorded in the prior linked quarter and $1.3 million or $0.12 per share, in the comparable 2023 quarter.
  • Cash Net Income: Cash net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $2.2 million or $0.21 per share, compared to $1.9 million or $0.18 per share, recorded in the prior quarter and $1.5 million or $0.14 per share, in the comparable 2023 quarter
  • Significant Non-Interest Income Growth: Due to an increase in loan sale volume and loan sale premiums received for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, non-interest income increased by $1.0 million or 53.4% from the prior linked quarter and were up $1.5 million or 106.6% from the prior year quarter.
  • Net Interest Income: The Bank recorded net interest income of $6.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $6.8 million in the prior linked quarter and $6.8 million in the comparable 2023 quarter.
  • Net Interest Margin: The Bank’s net interest margin increased during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, to 2.88% from 2.80% in the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
  • Financial Performance Metrics: Return on average assets and average stockholders’ equity were 0.82% and 9.08%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.37% and 4.22% on linked quarter basis.
  • Regulatory Capital: The Bank’s Tier 1 capital ratio was 9.36% and the Total Risk based capital ratio was 14.67% at December 31, 2024, each above the regulatory minimum for a well-capitalized institution.
  • Special Cash Dividend: The Bank declared a special cash dividend of $0.15 per share to the Bank’s shareholders.
  • Strong and Stable Liquidity: The Uninsured deposits base remains stable at 18.15% of total deposits. The Bank has significant available funding capacity to provide 236.2% coverage of our uninsured deposits.

GLEN COVE, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joseph Pistilli, Chairman of the Board, of First Central Savings Bank (“FCSB”, “the Bank”) today reported continued performance achievements for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Cash and GAAP Basis Earnings

The Bank’s cash earnings were $2.2 million, or $0.21 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, which represents an increase of $325 thousand, or 17.2%, on a linked quarter basis and an increase of $766 thousand, or 52.8%, from the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2023.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $2.0 million, or $0.19 per share, compared with net income of $919 thousand, or $0.09, from the prior linked quarter basis and net income of $1.3 million, or $0.12 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Joseph Pistilli, Chairman of the Board noted, “In the fourth quarter of 2024, First Central continued to build shareholder value by generating strong earnings, primarily due to gains on non-conforming residential loan sales. In addition, we increased our book value from $7.88 per share at December 31, 2023, to $8.20 at December 31, 2024. Due to strong earnings and capital, I am pleased to report that in December 2024 we have once again declared a special cash dividend of $0.15 per share to our shareholders, up from $0.10 per share in the prior year period. We are cautiously optimistic about the credit quality of our loan portfolio, as it relates to the commercial loan sector, specifically to office space and multi-family lending, however, our exposure to this type of lending is limited. I am extremely proud of the management team and the Board of Directors that we have assembled at the Bank and the expertise they have in managing net interest income and asset quality during the current market conditions.”

Paul Hagan, President and Chief Operating Officer, reflected on the Bank’s results, “During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, additional overnight rate cuts from the Federal Reserve enabled the Bank to expand its net interest income and margin. The cost of funds declined by 21 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2024 and we expect additional decreases in our deposit costs going forward. The pace of future deposit cost reductions will be dependent upon additional rate cuts from the Federal Reserve as well as competitor deposit pricing and their increased liquidity needs. We expect overall profitability to improve in the calendar year 2025 due to net interest margin expansion, growth in our loan portfolio, and increased loan sale income, however, we are very aware of potential credit quality deterioration, particularly in commercial and industrial loans that are present within our industry. Management will continue to effectively manage non-interest expenses to improve profitability and provide for any potential credit quality issues.”

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of December 31, 2024, were $964.9 million compared to $963.5 million as of December 31, 2023. The slight increase in total assets was primarily driven by the Bank’s loan originations offset by non-conforming loan sales of $213.6 million during 2024. Total assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, decreased by $23.0 million to $964.9 million as the Bank continued to originate commercial and non-conforming loans while continuing to actively sell a portion of the non-conforming loans to the secondary market. The bank sold a quarterly record of $84.4 million of non-conforming loans during the quarter. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank has been able to generate a non-conforming loan pipeline of $145.3 million with a weighted average interest rate of 7.02%.

Total deposits were $829.0 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $12.7 million, or 1.6%. from December 31, 2023. The Bank has been successful in growing non-interest-bearing deposits from our retail branches and through non-conforming loan originations. Year over year non-interest-bearing deposits increased by $23.6 million or 22.5% to $128.8 million as of December 31, 2024, representing 15.5% of the total deposit base. With the growth of the deposit base, total borrowings as of December 31, 2024, decreased by $15.0 million or 33.3% to $30.0 million when compared to December 31, 2023.

The Bank’s overall average cost of funds was 3.51% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 21 basis points from 3.72% from the prior linked quarter. Three Overnight rate cuts by the Federal Reserve totaling 100 bps contributed to the reduction in the cost of funds. Management continues to be pro-active in securing lower rate certificates of deposit in the current interest rate environment to better position the interest-rate-risk profile of the Bank in anticipation of further interest rate reductions in 2025. Management believes this strategy will better protect and enhance future earnings as interest rates continue to decline, and our deposits reprice downward in the future.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, the Bank’s loan portfolio grew by $17.7 million, or 2.1%, with the growth concentrated primarily in non-conforming residential loans. Management continues to employ a strategy of concentrating its loan growth in these products, which provides the Bank with traditionally safe credit quality at acceptable credit spreads, greater liquidity and an enhanced interest-rate-risk profile. Over the past twelve months, originations of the non-conforming product amounted to $274.2 million. At December 31, 2024, the entire non-conforming loan portfolio amounted to $464.6 million, with an average loan balance of $553 thousand and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 62.8%.

As a result of the Bank’s robust non-conforming loan generation capabilities, the Bank had been able to generate additional income by strategically originating and selling its non-conforming loans to other financial institutions at premiums. The Bank expects that it will continue to originate, in the near term, for its own portfolio and, in the long term, for others, which will result in a continued increase in interest income while also realizing gains on sales of loans. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Bank earned $6.4 million in premiums on loans sold, net of FASB 91 fees and costs.

The Bank’s asset quality ratios remained strong. At December 31, 2024, the loan portfolio had non-performing loans of $11.6 million or 1.39% of total loans and 1.21% of total assets. The total allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2024, was $8.8 million, or 1.05% of total loans held for investment.

About First Central Savings Bank

With assets of $964.9 million at December 31, 2024, First Central Savings Bank is a locally owned and operated community savings bank, focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to local needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businessmen who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area’s financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, First Central offers a full range of modern financial services. First Central employs a complete suite of consumer and commercial banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, ADC and bridge loans, residential loans, middle market business loans and lines of credit. First Central also offers customers 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, mobile banking, the most advanced technologies in internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Bank continues to roll out mobile banking software products as well as our “Zelle” money transfer product to our customers. First Central Savings Bank maintains its corporate office in Glen Cove, New York with an additional six branches throughout Queens New York, one branch in Nassau County, New York, and one branch in Suffolk County, New York.

First Central Savings Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call 516-399-6010 or visit the Bank’s state-of-the-art website at www.myfcsb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue,” and “potential” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of First Central Savings Bank. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by First Central Savings Bank may turn out to be incorrect. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions First Central Savings Bank might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. First Central Savings Bank does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release or to conform these statements to actual events.

  First Central Savings Bank              
  Statements of Condition - (unaudited)              
  (dollars in thousands)              
      12/31/2024   9/30/2024   12/31/2023  
                 
  Assets              
  Cash and cash equivalents   $ 49,156     $ 40,701     $ 50,955    
  Certificates of deposit     2,000       2,000       2,000    
  Investments available-for-sale     29,802       31,679       43,057    
  Investments held-to-maturity     1,000       1,000       1,000    
                             
  Loans held-for-sale     14,892       83,613       8,126    
  Loans receivable     838,183       799,076       827,278    
  Less: allowance for credit losses     (8,787 )     (8,895 )     (8,347 )  
  Loans, net     829,396       790,181       818,931    
                             
  Other assets     38,684       38,745       39,466    
                         Total assets   $ 964,930     $ 987,919     $ 963,535    
                             
                             
  Liabilities and stockholders' equity                          
  Deposits   $ 829,003     $ 851,646     $ 816,285    
  FHLB advances and other borrowings     30,000       30,000       45,000    
  Other liabilities     18,568       18,421       18,318    
                         Total liabilities     877,571       900,067       879,603    
                             
                             
  Total stockholders' equity     87,359       87,852       83,932    
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 964,930     $ 987,919     $ 963,535    
 


  First Central Savings Bank                  
  Statements of Income - (unaudited)                  
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)                  
              12 Months   12 Months  
      Quarter Ended
 		  Quarter Ended
 		  Ended   Ended  
      12/31/2024   12/31/2023   12/31/2024   12/31/2023  
                     
  Total Interest income   $ 14,599     $ 13,767     $ 58,610     $ 53,465    
  Total interest expense     7,673       6,991       31,605       23,466    
                          Net interest income     6,926       6,776       27,005       29,999    
  Provision (recovery) for credit losses     1       (11 )     1,258       539    
  Net interest income after provision (recovery) for credit losses     6,925       6,787       25,747       29,460    
                                     
  Net gain on loans sold     2,649       1,023       6,449       3,738    
  Net gains on sale of securities     -       109       142       109    
  Other non-interest income     247       270       1,034       1,253    
     Total non-interest income     2,896       1,402       7,625       5,100    
                                     
  Compensation and benefits     4,355       3,882       15,361       14,108    
  Occupancy and equipment     912       894       3,672       3,811    
  Data processing     454       416       1,798       1,658    
  Federal insurance premium     161       139       666       672    
  Professional fees     291       301       1,348       1,711    
  Other     1,116       986       3,867       3,618    
           Total non-interest expense     7,289       6,618       26,712       25,578    
                                     
           Income before income taxes     2,532       1,571       6,660       8,982    
  Income tax expense     524       318       1,349       1,847    
                         Net income   $ 2,008     $ 1,253     $ 5,311     $ 7,135    
                                     
  Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis   $ 0.19     $ 0.12     $ 0.50     $ 0.67    
  Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis   $ 0.19     $ 0.12     $ 0.50     $ 0.67    
                                     
  Supplementary information:                                  
  Net income   $ 2,008     $ 1,253     $ 5,311     $ 7,135    
                                     
  Add back non-cash items                                  
  Provision (recovery) for credit losses     1       (11 )     1,258       539    
  Depreciation expense     261       258       1,031       1,027    
  Tax on add back of non-cash items     (54 )     (50 )     (464 )     (322 )  
                         Cash net income   $ 2,216     $ 1,450     $ 7,136     $ 8,379    
                                     
  Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis   $ 0.21     $ 0.14     $ 0.67     $ 0.79    
  Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis   $ 0.21     $ 0.14     $ 0.67     $ 0.79    
 


  First Central Savings Bank                  
  Statements of Income - (unaudited)                  
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)                  
      Quarter Ended
 		  Quarter Ended
 		  Quarter Ended
 		  Quarter Ended
 		 
      12/31/2024   9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024  
                     
  Total Interest income   $ 14,599     $ 14,972     $ 14,854     $ 14,185    
  Total interest expense     7,673       8,210       8,064       7,658    
                           Net interest income     6,926       6,762       6,790       6,527    
  Provision for credit losses     1       950       117       190    
      Net interest income after provision for credit losses     6,925       5,812       6,673       6,337    
                                     
  Net gain on loans sold     2,649       1,536       843       1,421    
  Net gains on sale of securities     -       142       -       -    
  Other non-interest income     247       210       337       240    
           Total non-interest income     2,896       1,888       1,180       1,661    
                                     
  Compensation and benefits     4,355       3,663       3,596       3,747    
  Occupancy and equipment     912       936       918       906    
  Data processing     454       448       452       444    
  Federal insurance premium     161       174       166       165    
  Professional fees     291       360       368       329    
  Other     1,116       975       907       869    
           Total non-interest expense     7,289       6,556       6,407       6,460    
                                     
           Income before income taxes     2,532       1,144       1,446       1,538    
  Income tax expense     524       225       290       310    
                         Net income   $ 2,008     $ 919     $ 1,156     $ 1,228    
                                     
  Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis   $ 0.19     $ 0.09     $ 0.11     $ 0.12    
  Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis   $ 0.19     $ 0.09     $ 0.11     $ 0.12    
                                     
  Supplementary information:                                  
  Net income   $ 2,008     $ 919     $ 1,156     $ 1,228    
                                     
  Add back non-cash items                                  
  Provision for credit losses     1       950       117       190    
  Depreciation expense     261       260       257       253    
  Tax on add back of non-cash items     (54 )     (238 )     (75 )     (89 )  
                         Cash net income   $ 2,216     $ 1,891     $ 1,455     $ 1,582    
                                     
  Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis   $ 0.21     $ 0.18     $ 0.14     $ 0.15    
  Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis   $ 0.21     $ 0.18     $ 0.14     $ 0.15    
 


  First Central Savings Bank                  
  Selected Financial Data - (unaudited)                  
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)                  
      Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended  
      12/31/2024   9/30/2024   6/30/2024   12/31/2023  
                                     
  Asset quality:                                  
  Allowance for credit losses   $ 8,787     $ 8,895     $ 8,721     $ 8,347    
  Allowance for credit losses to total loans (1)     1.05 %     1.11 %     1.04 %     1.01 %  
                                     
  Non-performing loans   $ 11,649     $ 4,850     $ 4,907     $ 4,385    
  Net (recovery) charge-off dollars     (41 )     776       (66 )     (129 )  
  Non-performing loans/total loans (1)     1.39 %     0.61 %     0.58 %     0.53 %  
  Non-performing loans/total assets     1.21 %     0.49 %     0.50 %     0.46 %  
  Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans     75.43 %     183.40 %     177.73 %     190.35 %  
                                     
  Capital: (dollars in thousands)                                  
  Tier 1 capital   $ 91,913     $ 91,502     $ 90,583     $ 88,236    
  Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.36 %     9.26 %     9.16 %     9.23 %  
  Common equity tier 1 capital ratio     13.42 %     13.20 %     13.35 %     13.19 %  
  Tier 1 risk based capital ratio     13.42 %     13.20 %     13.35 %     13.19 %  
  Total risk based capital ratio     14.67 %     14.45 %     14.60 %     14.44 %  
                                     
  Equity data                                  
  Common shares outstanding     10,648,345       10,648,345       10,648,345       10,648,345    
  Stockholders' equity   $ 87,359     $ 87,852     $ 86,122     $ 83,932    
  Book value per common share     8.20       8.25       8.09       7.88    
  Tangible common equity     87,359       87,852       86,122       83,932    
  Tangible book value per common share     8.20       8.25       8.09       7.88    
 
  (1) Calculation excludes loans held-for-sale
 


  First Central Savings Bank                    
  Selected Financial Data - (unaudited)                    
  (dollars in thousands)                    
      Quarter Ended
 		  Quarter Ended
 		    Quarter Ended
 		  Quarter Ended
 		 
      12/31/2024   9/30/2024     6/30/2024   12/31/2023  
                       
  Other: (in thousands)                    
  Average interest-earning assets   $ 956,169     $ 961,624       $ 961,503     $ 928,162    
  Average interest-bearing liabilities     736,731       759,152         765,606       740,574    
  Average deposits and borrowings     868,871       877,100         879,082       846,091    
                                       
  Profitability:                                    
  Return on average assets     0.82 %     0.37 % (3)     0.47 %     0.52 %  
  Return on average equity     9.08 %     4.22 % (3)     5.48 %     6.07 %  
  Yield on average interest earning assets     6.07 %     6.19 %       6.21 %     5.88 %  
  Cost of average interest bearing liabilities     4.14 %     4.30 %       4.24 %     3.75 %  
  Cost of funds     3.51 %     3.72 %       3.69 %     3.28 %  
  Net interest rate spread (1)     1.93 %     1.89 %       1.98 %     2.14 %  
  Net interest margin (2)     2.88 %     2.80 %       2.84 %     2.90 %  
  Non-interest expense to average assets     2.91 %     2.65 %       2.62 %     2.78 %  
  Efficiency ratio     72.69 %     77.05 %       80.40 %     82.46 %  
 
  (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the
      average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
  (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest earning assets
  (3) ROA and ROE excluding a $776 thousand charge-off of a C&I loan as of September 30, 2024 would have been 0.61% and 6.95%
 

Investor and Press Contact:
Joseph Pistilli Chairman of the Board
Ray Ciccone, E.V.P. & Chief Financial Officer
Paul Hagan, President & Chief Operating Officer
516-399-6071


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

First Central Savings Bank Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 net income of $2.0 million ($0.19 EPS), Significant Non-Interest Income Growth Quarter over Quarter, and Special Cash Dividend of $0.15 per share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more