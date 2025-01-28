Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $16 Million to Help Boost Pennsylvania’s Economy and Strengthen Communities Across the Commonwealth

Today’s funding awards through the Commonwealth Financing Authority will support abandoned mine drainage treatment, flood mitigation projects, recreational trails, and parks enhancements, as well as plugging abandoned wells, sewage facilities improvements, and restoring watersheds.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced 148 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) totaling more than $16 million in grants and loans.

These new CFA awards align with the Shapiro Administration’s focus on strengthening communities, enhancing infrastructure, and spurring economic development across Pennsylvania.

“These significant investments are creating safe and healthy communities, and delivering real results for Pennsylvanians,” said Secretary Siger. “From funding flood mitigation projects, rehabbing our recreational trails, plugging abandoned wells and restoring watersheds, these are projects that will enhance our community and economy while improving the quality of life for Pennsylvanians.”

A full list of the following approvals is available on the CFA’s website:

Act 13 Program Approvals:

Abandoned Mine Drainage Abatement & Treatment Program (AMDATP) – one project approved; $64,482 total funding. The program provides funding for abandoned mine drainage, abatement, and treatment. The Villanova College of Engineering was approved for funding for a research study of the use of shrimp shell and eggshell waste for acid mine drainage in Radnor Township, Delaware County.

Baseline Water Quality Data Program (BWQDP) – one project approved; $105,594 total funding. The program provides funding for statewide initiatives to establish baseline water quality data on private water supplies. Doylestown Township in Bucks County was approved for funding for the collection of private water supply samples.

Flood Mitigation Program (FMP) – 9 projects approved; $1,038,600 total funding. The program provides funding for statewide initiatives to assist with flood mitigation projects. For example, Clearfield Borough was approved for $125,000 in funding for the Stinky Run Flood Control Project in Clearfield County.

The Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program (GTRP) – 117 projects approved; $13,062,240total funding. The program provides funding for the planning, acquisition, development, rehabilitation and repair of greenways, recreational trails, open space, parks and beautification projects. For example, the City of Williamsport was approved for $80,000 in funding for improvements to Young’s Woods Park in Lycoming County.

Orphan or Abandoned Well Plugging Program (OAWP) – one project approved; $70,000 total funding. The program provides funding for orphan or abandoned well plugging projects. The Well Done Foundation was approved for $70,000 in funding to plug two gas wells both located in Millcreek Township, Erie County.

Sewage Facilities Program (SFP) – three projects approved; $194,926 total funding. The program provides funding for statewide initiatives for complying the Pennsylvania Sewage Facilities Act. For example, West Manheim Township in York County was approved for $37,426 for planning costs associated with the update to their Act 537 plan.

Watershed Restoration Protection Program (WRPP) – 16 projects approved; $1,482,434 total funding. The program provides funding for watershed restoration and protection projects. For example, Kingsley Township was approved for $140,000 in funding for the Tionesta Creek Stream Bank Restoration Project in Forest County.

In addition to today’s project approvals, the CFA announced the application period for the PA Small Water and Sewer program will begin on February 3 and run through April 30, 2025. Municipalities and Municipal Authorities are eligible to apply for these grants to cover the costs of activities to assist with the construction, improvement, expansion, or rehabilitation or repair of water supply systems, sanitary sewer systems, and storm water system projects.

The CFA was established in 2004 as an independent agency of DCED to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages. The CFA holds fiduciary responsibility over the funding of programs and investments in Pennsylvania’s economic growth.

