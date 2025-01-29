WoodWing launches new Integrations Marketplace to enhance content and information management

WoodWing logo

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WoodWing , a global leader in content management solutions, proudly announces the launch of the WoodWing Integrations Marketplace , a comprehensive hub designed to connect WoodWing products with industry-leading applications. This marketplace empowers businesses to enhance collaboration, automate processes, and optimize content management workflows with ease."The launch of the WoodWing Integrations Marketplace marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide seamless and efficient content and information management operations for our customers," says Jeff Gapp, Product Manager at WoodWing. "By offering a diverse range of Integrations, we are enabling businesses to connect their favorite tools effortlessly and unlock new possibilities."The WoodWing Integrations Marketplace debuts with a robust lineup of integrations tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses. Key integrations include:- AI Tagging with Clarifai, enabling users to leverage AI-powered image tagging with the ability to implement custom models for enhanced metadata accuracy and streamlined asset organization.- Visual Search, improving asset discoverability by identifying similar images, finding different angles, and removing duplicates, making it easier to manage large asset libraries.- Power BI, providing the tools to transform content data into actionable insights with interactive dashboards and reports, enabling data-driven decision-making.How can customers benefit from WoodWing’s integrations marketplace?- Simplified Implementation – Deploy integrations quickly with minimal technical setup.- Scalable Solutions – Expand their content and information management ecosystem to meet growing demands.- Automated Workflows – Reduce manual processes and boost operational efficiency.- Continuous Innovation – Regular updates and new integrations to stay ahead in a dynamic market.The Integrations Marketplace allows businesses to explore the full range of integrations and discover how they can streamline content workflows. It is now live and available to customers worldwide.

