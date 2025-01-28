BlackRock® Canada Announces Change to the iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF

Listing: TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange)



Symbol: CVD

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (“BlackRock”) (NYSE: BLK), is announcing that the iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (the “iShares ETF”) is expected to experience higher than normal portfolio turnover as a result of upcoming changes to the composition of the FTSE Canada Convertible Bond Index (the “Index”). The iShares ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Index, net of expenses. The composition of the Index will be changing as part of its regularly scheduled rebalance on January 31, 2025 (the “Rebalance”). As a result of the Rebalance, the iShares ETF may experience higher than normal transaction costs. The iShares ETF is not expected to realize any net capital gains as a result of the Rebalance.

On November 7, 2024, FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. (“FTSE”), the index provider of the Index, announced that (1) the sector classification schema used for the sector weight capping at each rebalance of the Index will follow the Refinitiv Business Classification, and (2) the Index will follow the holiday calendar as published by the Toronto Stock Exchange. FTSE published the official Index proforma on January 24, 2025, confirming the impact of the Index changes.

