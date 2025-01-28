Submit Release
Provident Financial Services, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings, Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend and Annual Meeting Date

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) (the “Company”) reported net income of $48.5 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $46.4 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and $27.3 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income totaled $115.5 million, or $1.05 per basic and diluted share, compared to $128.4 million, or $1.72 per basic and $1.71 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The Company’s earnings for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 reflect the impact of the May 16, 2024 merger with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (“Lakeland”), which added $10.91 billion to total assets, $7.91 billion to loans, and $8.62 billion to deposits, net of purchase accounting adjustments. The merger with Lakeland significantly impacted provisions for credit losses in 2024 due to the initial Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") provisions recorded on acquired loans in the second quarter. Transaction costs related to our merger with Lakeland totaled $20.2 million and $56.9 million, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared with transaction costs of $2.5 million and $7.8 million for the respective 2023 periods. Additionally, the Company realized a $2.8 million loss related to the sale of subordinated debt issued by Lakeland from the Provident investment portfolio, during the second quarter of 2024.

Anthony J. Labozzetta, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “Provident had an eventful 2024 marked by solid financial performance and defined by the completion of our merger with Lakeland. We have maintained excellent asset quality, grown our deposits, and benefited from our expanding fee-based businesses. With core systems conversion and integration now completed, we look forward to further improving our performance across all business lines in 2025."

Performance Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2024

  • Adjusted for transaction costs related to the merger with Lakeland, net of tax, the Company's annualized adjusted returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity(1) were 1.05%, 9.53% and 15.39% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.95%, 8.62% and 14.53% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 13 of the earnings release.
  • The Company's annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity(2) were 1.53%, 13.91% and 20.31% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.48%, 13.48% and 19.77% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 13 of the earnings release.
  • Net interest margin decreased three basis points to 3.28% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, from 3.31% for the trailing quarter, mainly due to a reduction in net accretion of purchase accounting adjustments related to the Lakeland merger. However, the core net interest margin, which excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization, increased four basis points from the trailing quarter to 2.85%. The average yield on total loans decreased 22 basis points to 5.99% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, while the average cost of deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, decreased 11 basis points to 2.25% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
  • Wealth management and insurance agency income increased 12% and 19%, respectively, versus the same period in 2023.
  • Asset quality improved in the quarter, as non-performing loans to total loans as of December 31, 2024 decreased to 0.39% from 0.47% as of September 30, 2024, while non-performing assets to total assets as of December 31, 2024 decreased to 0.34% from 0.41% as of September 30, 2024.
  • The Company recorded a $7.8 million provision for credit losses on loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to a $9.6 million provision for the trailing quarter. The decrease in the provision for credit losses on loans for the quarter was primarily attributable to the reclassification of $151.3 million to the held for sale portfolio, partially offset by modest deterioration in the economic forecast within our CECL model.
  • Total deposits increased $247.6 million to $18.62 billion as of December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024.
  • In December of 2024, $151.3 million of the Bank's commercial loan portfolio was reclassified from loans held for investment into the held for sale portfolio as a result of a decision to exit the non-relationship equipment lease financing business.
  • As of December 31, 2024, the Company's loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $1.79 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.91%.
  • At December 31, 2024, CRE loans related to office properties totaled $884.1 million, compared to $921.1 million at September 30, 2024. CRE loans secured by office properties constitutes 4.6% of total loans and have an average loan size of $1.9 million, with seven relationships greater than $10.0 million. There were four loans totaling $9.1 million on non-accrual as of December 31, 2024.
  • As of December 31, 2024, multi-family CRE loans secured by New York City properties totaled $244.5 million, compared to $226.6 million as of September 30, 2024. This portfolio constitutes only 1.3% of total loans and has an average loan size of $2.8 million. Loans that are collateralized by rent stabilized apartments comprise less than 0.80% of the total loan portfolio and are all performing.

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share payable on February 28, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2025.

Annual Meeting Date Set

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on April 24, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time as a virtual meeting. February 28, 2025 has been established as the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

Results of Operations

Three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net income was $48.5 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $46.4 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income decreased $2.0 million to $181.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $183.7 million for the trailing quarter. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a decrease in net accretion of purchase accounting adjustments in the loan portfolio related to the Lakeland merger.

The Company’s net interest margin decreased three basis points to 3.28% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, from 3.31% for the trailing quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 decreased 18 basis points to 5.66%, compared to the trailing quarter. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 decreased 16 basis points to 3.03%, compared to the trailing quarter. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 decreased 15 basis points to 2.81%, compared to 2.96% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.25% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.36% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was 3.64%, compared to 3.73% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The net accretion of purchase accounting adjustments contributed 43 basis points to the net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared with 50 basis points in the trailing quarter. The reduction in purchase accounting accretion was largely due to the prepayment of certain loans that resulted in accelerated amortization of acquisition premiums and a decrease in accelerated accretion related to prepayments of loans with acquisition discounts.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a $7.8 million provision for credit losses related to loans, compared with a provision for credit losses on loans of $9.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in the provision for credit losses on loans for the quarter was primarily attributable to the reclassification of $151.3 million of commercial loans to the held for sale portfolio, partially offset by modest deterioration in the economic forecast within our CECL model for the current quarter as compared to the prior quarter. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $5.5 million, or an annualized 12 basis points of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $6.8 million, or an annualized 14 basis points of average loans for the trailing quarter.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, non-interest income totaled $24.2 million, a decrease of $2.7 million, compared to the trailing quarter. Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income decreased $2.0 million compared to the trailing quarter, to $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to a reduction in benefit claims. Insurance agency income decreased $342,000 to $3.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $3.6 million for the trailing quarter, largely due to a seasonal decrease in business activity. Additionally, other income decreased $181,000 to $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, while fees and commissions decreased $129,000 to $9.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter.

Non-interest expense totaled $134.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $1.7 million, compared to $136.0 million for the trailing quarter. Compensation and benefits expense decreased $3.5 million to $59.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $63.5 million for the trailing quarter mainly due to decreases in salary expense and payroll tax expense. Amortization of intangibles decreased $2.7 million to $9.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 primarily due to a current quarter adjustment to the rate of core deposit intangible amortization related to Lakeland, as a result of lower projected attrition on core deposits. FDIC insurance decreased $769,000 to $3.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $4.2 million for the trailing quarter, primarily due to a decreases in the assessment rate and average assets. Additionally, data processing expense decreased $600,000 to $9.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, largely due to a decrease in core system expenses. Partially offsetting these decreases, merger-related expenses increased $4.6 million to $20.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, while other operating expenses increased $1.6 million to $17.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter largely due to a $1.4 million charge for contingent litigation reserves.

The Company’s annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(4) was 1.90% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.98% for the trailing quarter. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(5) was 55.43% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 57.20% for the trailing quarter.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company's income tax expense was $14.2 million with an effective tax rate of 22.6%, compared with income tax expense of $18.9 million with an effective tax rate of 28.9% for the trailing quarter. The decrease in tax expense and the effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared with the trailing quarter was largely due to a $4.2 million tax benefit related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets to reflect the imposition by the State of New Jersey of a 2.5% Corporate Transit Fee, effective January 1, 2024.

Three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net income was $48.5 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $27.3 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The Company’s earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 reflected the impact of the May 16, 2024 merger with Lakeland. The results of operations included transaction costs related to the merger with Lakeland totaling $20.2 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $85.9 million to $181.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $95.8 million for same period in 2023. Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 was favorably impacted by the net assets acquired from Lakeland, combined with favorable repricing of adjustable rate loans, higher market rates on new loan originations and the originations of higher-yielding loans, partially offset by unfavorable repricing of deposits.

The Company’s net interest margin increased 36 basis points to 3.28% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, from 2.92% for the same period last year. The average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 increased 62 basis points to 5.66%, compared to 5.04% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 32 basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 to 3.03%, compared to 2.71% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was 2.81%, compared to 2.47% for the same period last year. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.25% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared with 1.95% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was 3.64%, compared to 3.71% for the same period last year.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a $7.8 million provision for credit losses related to loans, compared with a $500,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase in the provision for credit losses on loans was largely a function of the period-over-period deterioration in the economic forecast and an increase in loans from the Lakeland acquisition.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income totaled $24.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $5.2 million, compared to the same period in 2023. Fee income increased $3.6 million to $9.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, primarily resulting from the Lakeland merger. Wealth management income increased $812,000 to $7.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to an increase in the average market value of assets under management, while BOLI income increased $617,000 to $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023 largely due to an increase in income related to the addition of Lakeland's BOLI. Insurance agency income increased $530,000 to $3.3 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, largely due to strong retention revenue and new business activity. Partially offsetting these increases to non-interest income, other income decreased $330,000 to $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to a decrease in net gains on the sale of SBA loans.

Non-interest expense totaled $134.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $58.5 million, compared to $75.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Compensation and benefits expense increased $21.2 million to $59.9 million for three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $38.8 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in compensation and benefits expense was primarily attributable to the addition of Lakeland. Additionally, merger-related expense increased $17.7 million to $20.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Amortization of intangibles increased $8.8 million to $9.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $721,000 for the same period in 2023, largely due to core deposit intangible amortization related to the addition of Lakeland. Net occupancy expenses increased $4.8 million to $12.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to an increase in depreciation and maintenance expenses related to the addition of Lakeland. Data processing expense increased $3.4 million to $9.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, largely due to additional software and hardware expenses related to the addition of Lakeland, while other operating expenses increased $1.7 million to $17.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, largely due to an increase in professional service expenses.

The Company’s annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(4) was 1.90% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.98% for the same period in 2023. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(5) was 55.43% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 61.32% for the same respective period in 2023.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company's income tax expense was $14.2 million with an effective tax rate of 22.6%, compared with $12.5 million with an effective tax rate of 31.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared with the three months ended December 31, 2023, was primarily due to an increase in taxable income, which was partially offset by a $4.2 million tax benefit related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets to reflect the imposition by the State of New Jersey of a 2.5% Corporate Transit Fee, effective January 1, 2024. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared with the three months ended December 31, 2023 was primarily due to the aforementioned $4.2 million tax benefit related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets.

Year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023

For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income totaled $115.5 million, or $1.05 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $128.4 million, or $1.71 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $201.2 million to $600.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, from $399.5 million for 2023. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was favorably impacted by the net assets acquired from Lakeland, combined with the favorable repricing of adjustable rate loans and higher market rates on new loan originations, partially offset by the unfavorable repricing of both deposits and borrowings.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 3.26%, compared to 3.16% for 2023. The weighted average yield on interest earning assets increased 81 basis points to 5.68% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 4.87% for 2023, while the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 81 basis points to 3.05% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.24% last year. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 84 basis points to 2.83% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.99% in the prior year. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $792.0 million to $3.12 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with $2.33 billion for 2023. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.26% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with 1.54% for 2023. The average cost of borrowings for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 3.71%, compared to 3.41% in the prior year.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded an $83.6 million provision for credit losses related to loans, compared with a provision for credit losses of $28.2 million for 2023. The increased provision for credit losses on loans for the year ended December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to an initial CECL provision for credit losses on loans of $60.1 million recorded as part of the Lakeland merger in accordance with GAAP requirements for accounting for business combinations, partially offset by some economic forecast improvement over the current twelve-month period within our CECL model, compared to last year.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the year ended December 31, 2024, non-interest income totaled $94.1 million, an increase of $14.3 million, compared to 2023. Fee income increased $9.7 million to $34.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2023, primarily due to the addition of Lakeland. BOLI income increased $5.2 million to $11.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2023, primarily due to an increase in benefit claims, combined with an increase in income related to the addition of Lakeland's BOLI, while wealth management income increased $2.9 million to $30.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2023, mainly due to an increase in the average market value of assets under management during the period. Additionally, insurance agency income increased $2.3 million to $16.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $13.9 million for 2023, largely due to increases in contingent commissions, retention revenue and new business activity. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest income, net gains on securities transactions decreased $3.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to a $2.8 million loss related to the sale from the Provident investment portfolio of subordinated debt issued by Lakeland. Additionally, other income decreased $2.8 million to $4.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $7.3 million for 2023, primarily due to a $2.0 million gain from the sale of a foreclosed commercial property recorded in the prior year, combined with a decrease in gains on sales of SBA loans in the current year.

Non-interest expense totaled $457.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $182.2 million, compared to $275.3 million for 2023. Compensation and benefits expense increased $69.8 million to $218.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $148.5 million for 2023. The increase in compensation and benefits expense was primarily attributable to the addition of Lakeland. Merger-related expenses increased $49.0 million to $56.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $7.8 million for 2023. Amortization of intangibles increased $26.0 million to $28.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $3.0 million for 2023, largely due to core deposit intangible amortization related to the addition of Lakeland. Net occupancy expense increased $12.7 million to $45.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2023, primarily due to increases in depreciation and maintenance expense related to the addition of Lakeland, while data processing expense increased $12.6 million to $35.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $23.0 million for 2023, primarily due to additional software and hardware expenses related to the addition of Lakeland. Other operating expenses increased $7.3 million to $54.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $47.4 million for 2023, primarily due to increases in consulting and other professional service expenses, while FDIC insurance increased $4.4 million to $13.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to the addition of Lakeland.

Income Tax Expense

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's income tax expense was $34.1 million with an effective tax rate of 22.8%, compared with $47.4 million with an effective tax rate of 27.0% for 2023. The decrease in tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with last year was largely due to a $10.0 million tax benefit related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets to reflect the imposition by the State of New Jersey of a 2.5% Corporate Transit Fee, effective January 1, 2024, combined with a decrease in taxable income as a result of the initial CECL provision for credit losses on loans of $60.1 million recorded in accordance with GAAP requirements for accounting for business combinations and additional expenses from the Lakeland merger.

Asset Quality

The Company’s total non-performing loans at December 31, 2024 were $72.1 million, or 0.39% of total loans, compared to $89.9 million or 0.47% of total loans at September 30, 2024 and $49.6 million, or 0.46% of total loans at December 31, 2023. The $17.9 million decrease in non-performing loans at December 31, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, consisted of a $24.3 million decrease in non-performing commercial loans and a $676,000 decrease in non-performing residential loans, partially offset by a $6.9 million increase in non-performing commercial mortgage loans and a $223,000 increase in non-performing consumer loans. As of December 31, 2024, impaired loans totaled $55.4 million with related specific reserves of $7.5 million, compared with impaired loans totaling $74.0 million with related specific reserves of $7.2 million as of September 30, 2024. As of December 31, 2023, impaired loans totaled $42.3 million with related specific reserves of $2.9 million.

At December 31, 2024, the Company’s allowance for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was 1.04% of total loans, compared to 1.02% and 0.99% at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The allowance for credit losses increased $88.0 million to $193.4 million at December 31, 2024, from $107.2 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans at December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023 was due to an $83.6 million provision for credit losses on loans, which included an initial CECL provision of $60.1 million on loans acquired from Lakeland, and a $17.2 million allowance recorded through goodwill related to Purchased Credit Deteriorated loans acquired from Lakeland, partially offset by net charge-offs of $14.6 million.

The following table sets forth accruing past due loans and non-accrual loans on the dates indicated, as well as certain asset quality ratios.

    December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023  
    Number
of
Loans 		  Principal
Balance
of Loans 		  Number
of
Loans 		  Principal
Balance
of Loans 		  Number
of
Loans 		  Principal
Balance
of Loans 		 
    (Dollars in thousands)
Accruing past due loans:                          
30 to 59 days past due:                          
Commercial mortgage loans   7   $ 8,538     2   $ 430     1   $ 825    
Multi-family mortgage loans                   1     3,815    
Construction loans                          
Residential mortgage loans   22     6,388     23     5,020     13     3,429    
Total mortgage loans   29     14,926     25     5,450     15     8,069    
Commercial loans   23     4,248     14     1,952     6     998    
Consumer loans   47     3,152     53     4,073     31     875    
Total 30 to 59 days past due   99   $ 22,326     92   $ 11,475     52   $ 9,942    
                           
60 to 89 days past due:                          
Commercial mortgage loans   4   $ 3,954     1   $ 641       $    
Multi-family mortgage loans                   1     1,635    
Construction loans                          
Residential mortgage loans   17     5,049     11     1,991     8     1,208    
Total mortgage loans   21     9,003     12     2,632     9     2,843    
Commercial loans   9     2,377     9     1,240     3     198    
Consumer loans   15     856     10     606     5     275    
Total 60 to 89 days past due   45     12,236     31     4,478     17     3,316    
Total accruing past due loans   144   $ 34,562     123   $ 15,953     69   $ 13,258    
                           
Non-accrual:                          
Commercial mortgage loans   17   $ 20,883     17   $ 13,969     7   $ 5,151    
Multi-family mortgage loans   6     7,498     6     7,578     1     744    
Construction loans   2     13,246     2     13,151     1     771    
Residential mortgage loans   23     4,535     24     5,211     7     853    
Total mortgage loans   48     46,162     49     39,909     16     7,519    
Commercial loans   65     24,243     69     48,592     26     41,487    
Consumer loans   23     1,656     32     1,433     10     633    
Total non-accrual loans   136   $ 72,061     150   $ 89,934     52   $ 49,639    
                           
Non-performing loans to total loans         0.39 %         0.47 %         0.46 %  
Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans         268.43 %         217.09 %         215.96 %  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans         1.04 %         1.02 %         0.99 %  
 

At December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company held foreclosed assets of $9.5 million and $11.7 million, respectively. During the year ended December 31, 2024, there were four properties sold with an aggregate carrying value of $861,000 and one write-down of a foreclosed commercial property of $1.3 million. Foreclosed assets at December 31, 2024 consisted primarily of commercial real estate. Total non-performing assets at December 31, 2024 increased $20.2 million to $81.5 million, or 0.34% of total assets, from $61.3 million, or 0.43% of total assets at December 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets at December 31, 2024 were $24.05 billion, a $13.78 billion increase from December 31, 2023. The increase in total assets was primarily due to the addition of Lakeland.

The Company’s loans held for investment portfolio totaled $18.66 billion at December 31, 2024 and $10.87 billion at December 31, 2023. The loan portfolio consists of the following:

  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Mortgage loans:
            
Commercial
 $ 7,228,078     $ 7,342,456     $ 4,512,411    
Multi-family
   3,382,933       3,226,918       1,812,500    
Construction
   823,503       873,509       653,246    
Residential
   2,014,844       2,032,671       1,164,956    
  Total mortgage loans   13,449,358       13,475,554       8,143,113    
Commercial loans
   4,604,367       4,710,601       2,440,621    
Consumer loans
   613,819       623,709       299,164    
  Total gross loans   18,667,544       18,809,864       10,882,898    
Premiums on purchased loans
   1,338       1,362       1,474    
Net deferred fees and unearned discounts
   (9,512 )     (16,617 )     (12,456 )  
  Total loans $ 18,659,370     $ 18,794,609     $ 10,871,916    
 

As part of the merger with Lakeland, we acquired $7.91 billion in loans, net of purchase accounting adjustments. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company experienced net increases of $1.57 billion in multi-family loans, $2.16 billion in commercial loans and $2.72 billion in commercial mortgage loans, partially offset by net decreases of $170.3 million in construction loans and net decreases in residential mortgage and consumer loans of $849.9 million and $314.7 million, respectively. Commercial loans, consisting of commercial real estate, multi-family, commercial and construction loans, represented 85.9% of the loan portfolio at December 31, 2024, compared to 86.5% at December 31, 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, loan funding, including advances on lines of credit, totaled $4.73 billion, compared with $3.34 billion for the same period in 2023.

At December 31, 2024, the Company’s unfunded loan commitments totaled $2.73 billion, including commitments of $1.62 billion in commercial loans, $608.1 million in construction loans and $85.1 million in commercial mortgage loans. Unfunded loan commitments at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 totaled $2.97 billion and $2.09 billion, respectively.

The loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $1.79 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $1.98 billion at September 30, 2024 and $1.70 billion at December 31, 2023.

Total investment securities were $3.21 billion at December 31, 2024, a $2.26 billion increase from December 31, 2023. This increase was primarily due to the addition of Lakeland.

Total deposits increased $10.56 billion during the year ended December 31, 2024, to $18.62 billion. Total savings and demand deposit accounts increased $6.26 billion to $15.46 billion at December 31, 2024, while total time deposits increased $2.07 billion to $3.17 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in savings and demand deposits was largely attributable to a $3.13 billion increase in interest-bearing demand deposits, a $1.59 billion increase in non-interest-bearing demand deposits, a $1.04 billion increase in money market deposits and a $504.0 million increase in savings deposits. The increase in time deposits consisted of a $1.98 billion increase in retail time deposits and a $91.1 million increase in brokered time deposits.

Borrowed funds increased $1.34 billion during the year ended December 31, 2024, to $2.02 billion. The increase in borrowings was largely due to the addition of Lakeland. Borrowed funds represented 8.4% of total assets at December 31, 2024, an decrease from 13.9% at December 31, 2023.

Stockholders’ equity increased $1.60 billion during the year ended December 31, 2024, to $2.60 billion, primarily due to common stock issued for the purchase of Lakeland, net income earned for the period and a slight improvement in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities, partially offset by cash dividends paid to stockholders. For the year ended December 31, 2024, common stock repurchases totaled 89,569 shares at an average cost of $14.90 per share, all of which were made in connection with withholding to cover income taxes on the vesting of stock-based compensation. At December 31, 2024, approximately 3.1 million shares remained eligible for repurchase under the current stock repurchase authorization. Book value per share and tangible book value per share(6) at December 31, 2024 were $19.93 and $13.66, respectively, compared with $22.38 and $16.32, respectively, at December 31, 2023.

About the Company

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering "commitment you can count on" since 1839. Provident Bank provides a comprehensive array of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout New Jersey, Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Orange, Queens and Nassau Counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.

Post Earnings Conference Call

Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-888-412-4131 (United States Toll Free) and 1-646-960-0134 (United States Local). Speakers will need to enter conference ID code (3610756) before being met by a live operator. Internet access to the call is also available (listen only) at provident.bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on "Webcast."

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” "project," "intend," “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and those related to the economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, inflation and unemployment, competitive products and pricing, real estate values, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, the effects of the recent turmoil in the banking industry, changes in accounting policies and practices that may be adopted by the regulatory agencies and the accounting standards setters, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, potential goodwill impairment, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets, the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity, the ability to complete, or any delays in completing, the pending merger between the Company and Lakeland; any failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction when expected or at all; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected conditions, factors or events; potential adverse reactions or changes to business, employee, customer and/or counterparty relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the merger and integration of the companies; and the impact of a potential shutdown of the federal government.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company advises readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not assume any duty, and does not undertake, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement.

Footnotes

(1) Annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, annualized return on average tangible equity, tangible book value per share, annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets and the efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Notes following the Consolidated Financial Highlights which contain the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and the associated calculations.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)
 
  At or for the
Three months ended 		  At or for the
Year ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
    2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Statement of Income                  
Net interest income $ 181,737     $ 183,701     $ 95,788     $ 600,614     $ 399,454  
Provision for credit losses   8,880       9,299       (863 )     87,564       28,168  
Non-interest income   24,175       26,855       18,968       94,113       79,829  
Non-interest expense   134,323       136,002       75,851       457,548       275,336  
Income before income tax expense   62,709       65,255       39,768       149,615       175,779  
Net income   48,524       46,405       27,312       115,525       128,398  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.37     $ 0.36     $ 0.36     $ 1.05     $ 1.71  
Interest rate spread   2.63 %     2.65 %     2.33 %     2.63 %     2.63 %
Net interest margin   3.28 %     3.31 %     2.92 %     3.26 %     3.16 %
                   
Profitability                  
Annualized return on average assets   0.81 %     0.76 %     0.77 %     0.57 %     0.92 %
Annualized adjusted return on average assets (1)   1.05 %     0.95 %     0.83 %     0.78 %     0.97 %
Annualized return on average equity   7.36 %     6.94 %     6.60 %     5.07 %     7.81 %
Annualized adjusted return on average equity (1)   9.53 %     8.62 %     7.10 %     6.95 %     8.22 %
Annualized return on average tangible equity (3)   12.21 %     12.06 %     9.32 %     8.58 %     11.01 %
Annualized adjusted return on average tangible equity (1)   15.39 %     14.53 %     9.99 %     11.29 %     11.54 %
Annualized adjusted non-interest expense to average assets (4)   1.90 %     1.98 %     1.98 %     1.97 %     1.90 %
Efficiency ratio (4)   55.43 %     57.20 %     61.32 %     57.67 %     55.19 %
                   
Asset Quality                  
Non-accrual loans     $ 89,934         $ 72,061     $ 49,639  
90+ and still accruing                        
Non-performing loans       88,061           72,061       49,639  
Foreclosed assets       9,801           9,473       11,651  
Non-performing assets       97,862           81,534       61,290  
Non-performing loans to total loans       0.47 %         0.39 %     0.46 %
Non-performing assets to total assets       0.41 %         0.34 %     0.43 %
Allowance for loan losses     $ 191,175         $ 193,432     $ 107,200  
Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans       217.09 %         268.43 %     215.96 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans       1.02 %         1.04 %     0.99 %
Net loan charge-offs $ 5,493       6,756     $ 4,010     $ 14,560     $ 8,129  
Annualized net loan charge offs to average total loans   0.12 %     0.14 %     0.16 %     0.09 %     0.08 %
                   
Average Balance Sheet Data                  
Assets $ 23,908,514     $ 24,248,038     $ 14,114,626     $ 20,382,148     $ 13,915,467  
Loans, net   18,487,443       18,531,939       10,660,201       15,600,431       10,367,620  
Earning assets   21,760,458       21,809,226       12,823,541       18,403,149       12,637,224  
Savings and demand deposits   15,581,608       15,394,715       9,210,315       13,103,803       9,358,290  
Borrowings   1,711,806       2,125,149       1,873,822       1,983,674       1,636,572  
Interest-bearing liabilities   17,093,382       17,304,569       10,020,726       14,596,325       9,671,794  
Stockholders' equity   2,624,019       2,660,470       1,642,854       2,279,525       1,644,529  
Average yield on interest-earning assets   5.66 %     5.84 %     5.04 %     5.68 %     4.87 %
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities   3.03 %     3.19 %     2.71 %     3.05 %     2.24 %
 

Notes and Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

(1) Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Equity and Tangible Equity  
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
    2024   2024   2023   2024   2023
Net Income   $ 48,524     $ 46,405     $ 27,312     $ 115,525     $ 128,398  
Merger-related transaction costs     20,184       15,567       2,477       56,867       7,826  
Less: income tax expense     (5,819 )     (4,306 )     (465 )     (14,010 )     (1,480 )
Annualized adjusted net income   $ 62,889     $ 57,666     $ 29,324     $ 158,382     $ 134,744  
Less: Amortization of Intangibles (net of tax)   $ 6,649     $ 8,551     $ 504     $ 20,226     $ 2,064  
Annualized adjusted net income for annualized adjusted return on average tangible equity   $ 69,538     $ 66,216     $ 29,828     $ 178,607     $ 136,808  
                     
Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Assets     1.05 %     0.95 %     0.83 %     0.78 %     0.97 %
Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Equity     9.53 %     8.62 %     7.10 %     6.95 %     8.22 %
Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity     15.39 %     14.53 %     9.99 %     11.29 %     11.54 %
                     
(2) Annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity  
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
      2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net income   $ 48,524     $ 46,405     $ 27,312     $ 115,525     $ 128,398  
Adjustments to net income:                    
Provision charge (benefit) for credit losses     8,880       9,299       (863 )     87,564       28,168  
Net loss on Lakeland bond sale                       2,839        
Merger-related transaction costs     20,184       15,567       2,477       56,867       7,826  
Contingent litigation reserves                 3,000             3,000  
Income tax expense     14,185       18,850       12,456       34,090       47,381  
Adjusted PTPP income   $ 91,773     $ 90,121     $ 44,382     $ 296,885     $ 214,773  
                     
Annualized Adjusted PTPP income   $ 365,097     $ 358,525     $ 176,081     $ 296,885     $ 214,773  
Average assets   $ 23,908,514     $ 24,248,038     $ 14,114,626     $ 20,382,148     $ 13,915,467  
Average equity   $ 2,624,019     $ 2,660,470     $ 1,642,854     $ 2,279,525     $ 1,644,529  
Average tangible equity   $ 1,797,994     $ 1,813,327     $ 1,184,444     $ 1,581,339     $ 1,185,026  
                     
Annualized Adjusted PTPP return on average assets     1.53 %     1.48 %     1.25 %     1.46 %     1.54 %
Annualized PTPP return on average equity     13.91 %     13.48 %     10.72 %     13.02 %     13.06 %
Annualized PTPP return on average tangible equity     20.31 %     19.77 %     14.87 %     18.77 %     18.12 %
                     
(3) Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity  
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
      2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Total average stockholders' equity   $ 2,624,019     $ 2,660,470     $ 1,642,854     $ 2,279,525     $ 1,644,529  
Less: total average intangible assets     826,025       847,143       458,410       698,186       459,503  
Total average tangible stockholders' equity   $ 1,797,994     $ 1,813,327     $ 1,184,444     $ 1,581,339     $ 1,185,026  
                     
Net income   $ 48,524     $ 46,405     $ 27,312     $ 115,525     $ 128,398  
Less: Amortization of Intangibles, net of tax     6,649       8,551       504       20,226       2,064  
Total net income (loss)   $ 55,173     $ 54,956     $ 27,816     $ 135,751     $ 130,462  
                     
Annualized return on average tangible equity (net income/total average tangible stockholders' equity)     12.21 %     12.06 %     9.32 %     8.58 %     11.01 %
                     
(4) Annualized Adjusted Non-Interest Expense to Average Assets  
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
      2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Reported non-interest expense   $ 134,323     $ 136,002     $ 75,851     $ 457,548     $ 275,336  
Adjustments to non-interest expense:                    
Merger-related transaction costs     20,184       15,567       2,477       56,867       7,826  
Contingent litigation reserves                 3,000             3,000  
Adjusted non-interest expense   $ 114,139     $ 120,435     $ 70,374     $ 400,681     $ 264,510  
                     
Annualized adjusted non-interest expense   $ 454,075     $ 479,122     $ 279,201     $ 400,681     $ 264,510  
Average assets   $ 23,908,514     $ 24,248,038     $ 14,114,626     $ 20,382,148     $ 13,915,467  
Annualized adjusted non-interest expense/average assets     1.90 %     1.98 %     1.98 %     1.97 %     1.90 %
                     
(5) Efficiency Ratio Calculation  
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
      2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net interest income   $ 181,737     $ 183,701     $ 95,788     $ 600,614     $ 399,454  
Non-interest income     24,175       26,855       18,968       94,113       79,829  
Adjustments to non-interest income:                    
Net loss (gain) on securities transactions     14       (2 )     7       2,986       (30 )
Adjusted non-interest income     24,189       26,853       18,975       97,099       79,799  
Total income   $ 205,912     $ 210,554     $ 114,756     $ 694,727     $ 479,283  
                     
Adjusted non-interest expense   $ 114,139     $ 120,435     $ 70,374     $ 400,681     $ 264,510  
                     
Efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense/income)     55.43 %     57.20 %     61.32 %     57.67 %     55.19 %
                     
(6) Book and Tangible Book Value per Share  
                December 31,   December 31,
                  2024       2023  
Total stockholders' equity               $ 2,601,207     $ 1,690,596  
Less: total intangible assets                 819,230       457,942  
Total tangible stockholders' equity               $ 1,781,977     $ 1,232,654  
                     
Shares outstanding                 130,489,493       75,537,186  
                     
Book value per share (total stockholders' equity/shares outstanding)               $ 19.93     $ 22.38  
Tangible book value per share (total tangible stockholders' equity/shares outstanding)               $ 13.66     $ 16.32  
 


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2023
(Dollars in Thousands)
       
Assets December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Cash and due from banks $ 166,914     $ 180,241  
Short-term investments   25       14  
Total cash and cash equivalents   166,939       180,255  
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value   2,768,915       1,690,112  
Held to maturity debt securities, (net of $14,000 allowance as of December 31, 2024 (unaudited) and $31,000 allowance as of December 31, 2023)   327,623       363,080  
Equity securities, at fair value   19,762       1,270  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   112,115       79,217  
Loans held for sale   162,453       1,785  
Loans held for investment   18,659,370       10,871,916  
Less allowance for credit losses   193,432       107,200  
Net loans   18,628,391       10,766,501  
Foreclosed assets, net   9,473       11,651  
Banking premises and equipment, net   119,622       70,998  
Accrued interest receivable   91,160       58,966  
Intangible assets   819,230       457,942  
Bank-owned life insurance   405,893       243,050  
Other assets   582,702       287,768  
Total assets $ 24,051,825     $ 14,210,810  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Deposits:      
Demand deposits $ 13,775,991     $ 8,020,889  
Savings deposits   1,679,667       1,175,683  
Certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more   789,342       218,549  
Other time deposits   2,378,813       877,393  
Total deposits   18,623,813       10,292,514  
Mortgage escrow deposits   42,247       36,838  
Borrowed funds   2,020,435       1,970,033  
Subordinated debentures   401,608       10,695  
Other liabilities   362,515       210,134  
Total liabilities   21,450,618       12,520,214  
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued          
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 137,565,966 shares issued and 130,489,493 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 75,537,186 outstanding as of December 31, 2023.   1,376       832  
Additional paid-in capital   1,834,495       989,058  
Retained earnings   989,111       974,542  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (135,355 )     (141,115 )
Treasury stock   (88,420 )     (127,825 )
Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan         (4,896 )
Common Stock acquired by the Directors' Deferred Fee Plan         (2,694 )
Deferred Compensation - Directors' Deferred Fee Plan         2,694  
Total stockholders' equity   2,601,207       1,690,596  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,051,825     $ 14,210,810  
 


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income
Three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2023,
and year ended December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) and 2023
(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
    2024       2024     2023       2024       2023  
Interest and dividend income:                  
Real estate secured loans $ 194,236     $ 197,857   $ 109,112     $ 655,868     $ 408,942  
Commercial loans   75,978       81,183     34,939       251,793       128,854  
Consumer loans   10,815       12,947     5,020       36,635       18,439  
Available for sale debt securities, equity securities and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   27,197       25,974     12,042       85,895       46,790  
Held to maturity debt securities   2,125       2,136     2,303       8,885       9,362  
Deposits, federal funds sold and other short-term investments   1,596       2,425     755       7,062       3,433  
Total interest income   311,947       322,522     164,171       1,046,138       615,820  
                   
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   105,922       110,009     50,579       349,523       159,459  
Borrowed funds   15,652       19,923     17,527       73,523       55,856  
Subordinated debt   8,636       8,889     277       22,478       1,051  
Total interest expense   130,210       138,821     68,383       445,524       216,366  
Net interest income   181,737       183,701     95,788       600,614       399,454  
Provision charge (benefit) for credit losses   8,880       9,299     (863 )     87,564       28,168  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   172,857       174,402     96,651       513,050       371,286  
                   
Non-interest income:                  
Fees   9,687       9,816     6,102       34,114       24,396  
Wealth management income   7,655       7,620     6,843       30,533       27,669  
Insurance agency income   3,289       3,631     2,759       16,201       13,934  
Bank-owned life insurance   2,261       4,308     1,644       11,709       6,482  
Net (loss) gain on securities transactions   (14 )     2     (7 )     (2,986 )     30  
Other income   1,297       1,478     1,627       4,542       7,318  
Total non-interest income   24,175       26,855     18,968       94,113       79,829  
                   
Non-interest expense:                  
Compensation and employee benefits   59,937       63,468     38,773       218,341       148,497  
Net occupancy expense   12,562       12,790     7,797       45,014       32,271  
Data processing expense   9,881       10,481     6,457       35,579       22,993  
FDIC Insurance   3,411       4,180     2,890       12,964       8,578  
Amortization of intangibles   9,511       12,231     721       28,931       2,952  
Advertising and promotion expense   1,485       1,524     1,100       5,146       4,822  
Merger-related expenses   20,184       15,567     2,477       56,867       7,826  
Other operating expenses   17,352       15,761     15,636       54,706       47,397  
Total non-interest expense   134,323       136,002     75,851       457,548       275,336  
Income before income tax expense   62,709       65,255     39,768       149,615       175,779  
Income tax expense   14,185       18,850     12,456       34,090       47,381  
Net income $ 48,524     $ 46,405   $ 27,312     $ 115,525     $ 128,398  
                   
Basic earnings per share $ 0.37     $ 0.36   $ 0.36     $ 1.05     $ 1.72  
Average basic shares outstanding   130,067,244       129,941,845     74,995,705       109,668,911       74,844,489  
                   
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.37     $ 0.36   $ 0.36     $ 1.05     $ 1.71  
Average diluted shares outstanding   130,163,872       130,004,870     75,041,545       109,712,732       74,873,256  
 


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Net Interest Margin Analysis
Quarterly Average Balances
(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)
 
  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost 		  Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost 		  Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost
Interest-Earning Assets:                                  
Deposits $ 117,998   $ 1,596   5.38 %   $ 179,313   $ 2,425   5.38 %   $ 54,998   $ 745   5.37 %
Federal funds sold and other short-term investments         %           %     838     10   4.39 %
Available for sale debt securities   2,720,065     25,063   3.69 %     2,644,262     24,884   3.72 %     1,647,906     9,858   2.39 %
Held to maturity debt securities, net (1)   328,147     2,125   2.59 %     342,217     2,136   2.50 %     364,433     2,303   2.53 %
Equity securities, at fair value   19,920       %     19,654       %     1,016       %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   86,885     2,134   9.82 %     91,841     1,090   4.75 %     94,149     2,184   9.28 %
Net loans: (2)                                  
Total mortgage loans   13,287,942     194,236   5.75 %     13,363,265     197,857   5.83 %     8,028,300     109,112   5.34 %
Total commercial loans   4,587,048     75,978   6.54 %     4,546,088     81,183   7.05 %     2,329,430     34,939   5.90 %
Total consumer loans   612,453     10,815   7.02 %     622,586     12,947   8.27 %     302,471     5,020   6.58 %
Total net loans   18,487,443     281,029   5.99 %     18,531,939     291,987   6.21 %     10,660,201     149,071   5.50 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 21,760,458   $ 311,947   5.66 %   $ 21,809,226   $ 322,522   5.84 %   $ 12,823,541   $ 164,171   5.04 %
                                   
Non-Interest Earning Assets:                                  
Cash and due from banks   159,151             341,505             111,610        
Other assets   1,988,905             2,097,307             1,179,475        
Total assets $ 23,908,514           $ 24,248,038           $ 14,114,626        
                                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                                  
Demand deposits $ 10,115,827   $ 71,265   2.80 %   $ 9,942,053   $ 74,864   3.00 %   $ 5,856,916   $ 39,648   2.69 %
Savings deposits   1,677,725     968   0.23 %     1,711,502     1006   0.23 %     1,183,857     602   0.20 %
Time deposits   3,187,172     33,689   4.21 %     3,112,598     34,139   4.36 %     1,095,468     10,329   3.74 %
Total Deposits   14,980,724     105,922   2.81 %     14,766,153     110,009   2.96 %     8,136,241     50,579   2.47 %
Borrowed funds   1,711,806     15,652   3.64 %     2,125,149     19,923   3.73 %     1,873,822     17,527   3.71 %
Subordinated debentures   400,852     8,636   8.57 %     413,267     8,889   8.56 %     10,663     277   10.27 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   17,093,382     130,210   3.03 %     17,304,569     138,821   3.19 %     10,020,726     68,383   2.71 %
                                   
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities:                                  
Non-interest bearing deposits   3,788,056             3,741,160             2,169,542        
Other non-interest bearing liabilities   403,057             541,839             281,504        
Total non-interest bearing liabilities   4,191,113             4,282,999             2,451,046        
Total liabilities   21,284,495             21,587,568             12,471,772        
Stockholders' equity   2,624,019             2,660,470             1,642,854        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,908,514           $ 24,248,038           $ 14,114,626        
                                   
Net interest income     $ 181,737           $ 183,701           $ 95,788    
Net interest rate spread         2.63 %           2.65 %           2.33 %
Net interest-earning assets $ 4,667,076           $ 4,504,657           $ 2,802,815        
Net interest margin (3)         3.28 %           3.31 %           2.92 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities 1.27x           1.26x           1.28x        
 


   
(1 ) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses.
(2 ) Average outstanding balances are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premiums and discounts and include non-accrual loans.
(3 ) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
     


The following table summarizes the quarterly net interest margin for the previous five quarters.      
       
  12/31/24   9/30/24   6/30/24   3/31/24   12/31/23
  4th Qtr.   3rd Qtr.   2nd Qtr.   1st Qtr.   4th Qtr.
Interest-Earning Assets:                  
Securities 3.78 %   3.69 %   3.40 %   2.87 %   2.79 %
Net loans 5.99 %   6.21 %   6.05 %   5.51 %   5.50 %
Total interest-earning assets 5.66 %   5.84 %   5.67 %   5.06 %   5.04 %
                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                  
Total deposits 2.81 %   2.96 %   2.84 %   2.60 %   2.47 %
Total borrowings 3.64 %   3.73 %   3.83 %   3.60 %   3.71 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.03 %   3.19 %   3.09 %   2.80 %   2.71 %
                   
Interest rate spread 2.63 %   2.65 %   2.58 %   2.26 %   2.33 %
Net interest margin 3.28 %   3.31 %   3.21 %   2.87 %   2.92 %
                   
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.27x   1.26x   1.25x   1.28x   1.28x
 


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Net Interest Margin Analysis
Average Year to Date Balances
(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)
                       
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
  Average       Average   Average       Average
  Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost   Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost
Interest-Earning Assets:                      
Deposits $ 36,932   $ 7,062   5.23 %   $ 65,991   $ 3,421   5.18 %
Federal funds sold and other short-term investments         %     255     12   4.55 %
Available for sale debt securities   2,323,158     77,617   3.32 %     1,745,105     40,678   2.33 %
Held to maturity debt securities, net (1)   344,903     8,885   2.58 %     375,436     9,362   2.49 %
Equity securities, at fair value   12,367       %     1,020       %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   85,358     8,278   9.70 %     81,797     6,112   7.47 %
Net loans: (2)                      
Total mortgage loans   11,333,540     655,868   5.79 %     7,813,764     408,942   5.23 %
Total commercial loans   3,768,388     251,793   6.68 %     2,251,175     128,854   5.72 %
Total consumer loans   498,503     36,635   7.35 %     302,681     18,439   6.09 %
Total net loans   15,600,431     944,296   6.05 %     10,367,620     556,235   5.37 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 18,403,149   $ 1,046,138   5.68 %   $ 12,637,224   $ 615,820   4.87 %
                       
Non-Interest Earning Assets:                      
Cash and due from banks   233,829             119,232        
Other assets   1,745,170             1,159,011        
Total assets $ 20,382,148           $ 13,915,467        
                       
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Demand deposits $ 8,480,380   $ 245,874   2.90 %   $ 5,747,671   $ 125,471   2.18 %
Savings deposits   1,502,852     3,443   0.23 %     1,282,062     2,184   0.17 %
Time deposits   2,367,144     100,206   4.23 %     994,901     31,804   3.20 %
Total deposits   12,350,376     349,523   2.83 %     8,024,634     159,459   1.99 %
Borrowed funds   1,983,674     73,523   3.71 %     1,636,572     55,856   3.41 %
Subordinated debentures   262,275     22,478   8.57 %     10,588     1,051   9.92 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 14,596,325   $ 445,524   3.05 %   $ 9,671,794   $ 216,366   2.24 %
                       
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities:                      
Non-interest bearing deposits   3,120,571             2,328,557        
Other non-interest bearing liabilities   385,727             270,587        
Total non-interest bearing liabilities   3,506,298             2,599,144        
Total liabilities   18,102,623             12,270,938        
Stockholders' equity   2,279,525             1,644,529        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,382,148           $ 13,915,467        
                       
Net interest income     $ 600,614           $ 399,454    
Net interest rate spread         2.63 %           2.63 %
Net interest-earning assets $ 3,806,824           $ 2,965,430        
Net interest margin (3)         3.26 %           3.16 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities 1.26x           1.31x        
                       
                       
(1) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses.
(2) Average outstanding balance are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premium and discounts and include non-accrual loans.
(3) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
 


The following table summarizes the year-to-date net interest margin for the previous three years.
             
  Year Ended  
  December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		  
Interest-Earning Assets:            
Securities 3.43 %   2.62 %   1.86 %  
Net loans 6.05 %   5.37 %   4.26 %  
Total interest-earning assets 5.68 %   4.87 %   3.76 %  
             
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:            
Total deposits 2.83 %   1.99 %   0.47 %  
Total borrowings 3.71 %   3.41 %   1.23 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.05 %   2.24 %   0.54 %  
             
Interest rate spread 2.63 %   2.63 %   3.22 %  
Net interest margin 3.26 %   3.16 %   3.37 %  
             
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.26x   1.31x   1.38x  
             

