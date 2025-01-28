Magnite Partners With Sky New Zealand to Power Programmatic Advertising on Sky Sport Now

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, is working with Sky New Zealand to power programmatic advertising on Sky’s premium live and on-demand sports streaming platform, Sky Sport Now. Following the recent launch of digital advertising on Sky Sport Now, buyers will have programmatic access to the platform’s high-value live sports inventory for the first time through Magnite.

With 51.3 million annual streams* and content across an average of 35 sporting codes, Sky Sport Now offers advertisers a golden opportunity to engage audiences with data-driven targeting and optimised campaigns, maintained within a premium environment. Magnite’s cutting-edge streaming technology will help Sky recognise the value of their content in a way that respects the viewer experience, while making it easier for buyers to access scalable, premium inventory and reach engaged audiences.

Lauren Quaintance, Sky New Zealand’s Chief Media and Data Officer, says: “The launch of digital advertising on Sky Sport Now unlocks Sky’s highly engaged live sport audiences on this platform for the first time. With all the live sport that Kiwis love in one place and scalable audiences now available to local digital advertisers, we’re experiencing strong interest from clients eager to get involved, and we’re incredibly grateful for the support from agencies and advertisers.

“Aligning with the right partners to ensure we can package this inventory efficiently, while delivering a premium viewing experience has been critical, and Magnite has proven to be a highly effective partner. We’re excited to continue working with them to facilitate programmatic access to Sky’s highly engaged live sport audiences for the first time.”

Yael Milbank, Managing Director, ANZ at Magnite, says: “Sky New Zealand has expanded their offering to meet the consumer appetite for more accessible live sports content, and we’re pleased to be working with them to unlock new opportunities for advertisers to reach highly engaged sports fans. We look forward to helping drive continued success as they leverage our leading streaming technology to enable programmatic activation of premium live sports inventory on Sky Sport Now.”

About Sky New Zealand

Sky is New Zealand’s leading entertainment company and home to the best and broadest choice in live sport, movies, shows, documentaries and news. Sky offers a suite of viewing choices to suit every New Zealander, whether it’s through the Sky Box and companion app Sky Go for premium direct-to-home customers, its streaming services Sky Sport Now for sport and Neon for movies and entertainment, or free-to-air on Sky Open.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Media Contact:

Einsteinz Communications

carlotta@einsteinz.com.au

_____________________

*SOURCE 1: NIELSEN CMI, Q1 2023 – Q4 2023, AP15+, ONLINE VIDEO/TV SERVICES USED L7D.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.