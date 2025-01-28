Roswell Disaster Recovery Center to Close, but FEMA is Still Here

SANTA FE, New Mexico. – The deadline for applying to FEMA for federal disaster assistance has passed, and while the Roswell Disaster Recovery Center will close permanently at 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, FEMA is not leaving Chaves County. FEMA continues working with the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (NMDHSEM) to help survivors and communities in their recovery from the Oct. 19-20 severe storm and flooding.

You can still visit DisasterAssistance.gov (or DisasterAssistance.gov/es for Spanish) or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). The helpline is live from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, in most languages.

FEMA encourages you to keep in touch to:

Check on the status of your application and ask questions about the process;

Appeal a decision by FEMA;

Update your contact and banking information;

Provide updated documentation;

Report additional damage discovered since your home inspection, or

Request continued FEMA rental assistance due to permanent housing not yet met.

If you are receiving temporary rental assistance from FEMA, you will need to update your permanent housing plan and may need to document your need for continued rental assistance. FEMA expects all families who receive temporary rental assistance to return to their damaged home when it is repaired or to locate and occupy affordable housing without FEMA rental assistance when you can do so.

If you registered with FEMA before the deadline and later discover that your insurance has not covered all losses, you have up to a year to submit additional documentation to FEMA. It is important to provide FEMA with your final insurance settlement information as assistance may be available for some expenses not covered by insurance.

For questions about U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans, contact the SBA at 800-659-2955 (TTY 800-877-8339), or send an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

For the latest information on the Chaves County recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4843. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and facebook.com/femaregion6.