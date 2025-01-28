Submit Release
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (“Veritex”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: VBTX), the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.

“We achieved significant milestones during 2024 as we improved our credit risk profile and strengthened and completed our balance sheet remake,” said C. Malcolm Holland, III, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “My team and I are committed to continue to drive execution of our strategic plan in 2025. Now it’s back to what we do best; grow profitability.”

2024 Highlights:

  • Operating EPS was $2.17 for 2024;
  • Criticized loans decreased approximately $100 million during 2024;
  • Commercial real estate concentrations decreased from 320.2% for the year ended 2023 to 298.9% for the year ended 2024;
  • Nonperforming assets to total loans decreased 15 basis points to 0.62% from 2023;
  • Loan to deposit ratio decreased to 89.3% as of December 31, 2024 compared to 93.6% as of December 31, 2023;
  • Total deposits grew $414.4 million, or 4.0%, year-over-year;
  • Common equity tier 1 capital increased 80 bps to 11.09% as of December 31, 2024 compared to 10.29% as of December 31, 2023;
  • Tangible book value per common share increased 6.9%, or $1.40, during 2024 compared to 2023;
  • Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to total loans increased to 1.18%, or 4 bps, from 1.14% as of December 31, 2023;
  • Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of outstanding common stock payable on February 28, 2025;.and
  • Named one of the “Best Companies to Work For” by the 2024 Inaugural U.S. News & World Report which evaluates companies based on quality of pay, work/life balance, and opportunities for professional development and advancement.

    Quarter to Date     Full Year
Financial Highlights   Q4 2024   Q3 2024   Q4 2023       2024       2023  
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
GAAP          
Net income   $ 24,882     $ 31,001     $ 3,499       $ 107,241     $ 108,261  
Diluted EPS     0.45       0.56       0.06         1.95       1.98  
Book value per common share     29.37       29.53       28.18         29.37       28.18  
Return on average assets1     0.78 %     0.96 %     0.11 %       0.85 %     0.88 %
Return on average equity1     6.17       7.79       0.92         6.85       7.21  
Net interest margin     3.20       3.30       3.31         3.26       3.49  
Efficiency ratio     67.04       61.94       77.49         62.62       55.82  
Non-GAAP2                      
Operating earnings   $ 29,769     $ 32,181     $ 31,625       $ 119,397     $ 142,114  
Diluted operating EPS     0.54       0.59       0.58         2.17       2.60  
Tangible book value per common share     21.61       21.72       20.21         21.61       20.21  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings     40,945       44,555       47,688         173,576       222,211  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1     1.28 %     1.38 %     1.54 %       1.37 %     1.81 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans1     1.72       1.83       1.97         1.81       2.32  
Operating return on average assets1     0.93       1.00       1.02         0.95       1.16  
Return on average tangible common equity1     9.04       11.33       2.00         10.10       10.91  
Operating return on average tangible common equity1     10.69       11.74       12.37         11.17       14.09  
Operating efficiency ratio     62.98       60.63       55.50         60.22       50.94  

1 Annualized ratio.
2 Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of these non-generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $96.1 million and net interest margin was 3.20%, compared to $100.1 million and 3.30%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The $3.9 million decrease, or 3.9%, in net interest income before provision for credit losses was primarily due to a $12.3 million decrease in interest income on loans primarily driven by a decrease in loan yields and average loan balances. This decrease was partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in interest income on debt securities, $6.0 million decrease in interest expense on certificates and other time deposits, $2.4 million decrease in interest expense on transaction and savings deposits during the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net interest margin decreased 10 bps from the three months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to the decrease in loan yields during the three months ended December 31, 2024, partially offset by an increase in yields on debt securities.

Compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023, net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 increased by $608 thousand, or 0.6%. The increase was primarily due to a $4.6 million increase in interest income on debt securities, a $3.7 million increase in interest income in deposits in financial institutions and fed funds sold, a $2.5 million decrease in interest expense on advances from FHLB and a $1.4 million decrease in transaction and savings deposits driven by an decrease in funding costs. The increase in net interest income was partially offset by a $10.4 million decrease in interest income on loans driven by a decrease in loan yields and average balances. Net interest margin decreased 11 bps to 3.20% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from 3.31% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in loan yields during the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Noninterest Income (Loss)

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $10.1 million, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 23.3%, compared to noninterest income of $13.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to a $4.4 million loss on sales of debt securities as a result of a strategic restructuring in which we sold $188.9 million of lower-yielding AFS securities, at amortized cost, with a 3.89% average yield, and reinvested the proceeds in higher yielding AFS securities with a 5.67% average yield. The decrease was also the result of a decrease of $852 thousand of OREO income, higher amortization of our servicing assets of $829 thousand and a decrease of $681 thousands due to the change in the value of equity securities. The decrease was partially offset by an increase of $4.6 million increase in government guaranteed loan income.

Compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023, noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 increased $27.8 million, or 156.5%. The increase was primarily due to a $29.4 million loss on equity method investment income related to the write down of our equity method investment in Thrive during the three months ended December 31, 2023 with no corresponding loss recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2024. The Company has no remaining equity method investment in Thrive.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $71.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $70.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, a increase of $1.1 million, or 1.6%. Changes within noninterest expenses items were nominal.

Noninterest expense was $71.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $60.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $11.0 million, or 18.2%. The increase was primarily driven by a $6.8 million increase in salary and employee benefits, a $4.1 million increase in other expenses, a $1.2 million increase in data processing and software expenses, and a $951 thousand increase in marketing expenses. The increase was partially offset by a $2.1 million decrease in professional and regulatory fees.

Financial Condition

Total loans held for investment (“LHI”) was $8.90 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $129.4 million, compared to September 30, 2024, and a decrease of $307.4 million, or 3.3%, compared to December 31, 2023.

Total deposits were $10.75 billion at December 31, 2024, an decrease of $283.4 million compared to September 30, 2024, and an increase of $414.4 million, or 4.0%, compared to December 31, 2023. The decrease from September 30, 2024 was primarily the result of a decrease of $667.1 million in certificates and other time deposits, a decrease of $452.4 million in noninterest-bearing deposits, and a decrease of $20.4 million in correspondent money market accounts. The decrease was partially offset by a increase of $856.4 million in interest-bearing transaction, money market, and savings deposits. The increase from December 31, 2023 was primarily the result of an increase in attractive deposits which consisted of $712.8 million in interest-bearing transaction, money market, and savings deposits. The increase was partially offset by a $232.9 million decrease in certificates and other time deposits, a $38.9 million decrease in correspondent money market accounts, and a $26.6 million decrease in non-interest bearing deposits.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) increased to $79.2 million, or 0.62% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, compared to $67.3 million, or 0.52% of total assets, at September 30, 2024. Net charge-offs compared to average loans outstanding were 21 bps for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 25 bps for year ended December 31, 2023.

ACL as a percentage of LHI was 1.18%, 1.21%, and 1.14% at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses of $4.0 million and $9.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The recorded provision for credit losses reported for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023 was primarily attributable to a decrease in the overall loans held for investment balances and changes in general reserves as a result of changes in economic factors. The Company recorded a benefit for unfunded commitments of $401 thousand and $1.5 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. There was no provision for unfunded commitments recorded during the three months ended in September 30, 2024. The decrease in the recorded benefit for unfunded commitments during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024, was primarily attributable to changes in the economic factors applied to unfunded commitment balances.

Dividend Information

On January 28, 2025, Veritex's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend will be paid on February 28, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Veritex’s management uses certain non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its operating performance and provide information that is important to investors. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Veritex’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Veritex reviews and reports tangible book value per common share, operating earnings, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets, pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans, diluted operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible common equity and operating efficiency ratio. Veritex has included in this earnings release information related to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release includes “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which change over time and are beyond our control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the expected payment of Veritex’s quarterly cash dividend; the impact of certain changes in Veritex’s accounting policies, standards and interpretations; a continuation of recent turmoil in the banking industry, responsive measures to mitigate and manage it and related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs and Veritex’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “seeks,” “targets,” “outlooks,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. We refer you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Veritex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Veritex’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Veritex’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Veritex anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Veritex does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to supplement, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Veritex or persons acting on Veritex’s behalf may issue.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

    For the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended
    Dec 31,
2024		   Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2023
    (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per-share data)
Per Share Data (Common Stock):                            
Basic EPS   $ 0.46     $ 0.57     $ 0.50     $ 0.44     $ 0.06     $ 1.97     $ 2.00  
Diluted EPS     0.45       0.56       0.50       0.44       0.06       1.95       1.98  
Book value per common share     29.37       29.53       28.49       28.23       28.18       29.37       28.18  
Tangible book value per common share1     21.61       21.72       20.62       20.33       20.21       21.61       20.21  
Dividends paid per common share outstanding2     0.20       0.20       0.20       0.20       0.20       0.80       0.80  
                             
Common Stock Data:                            
Shares outstanding at period end     54,517       54,446       54,350       54,496       54,338       54,517       54,338  
Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period     54,489       54,409       54,457       54,444       54,327       54,450       54,256  
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period     55,237       54,932       54,823       54,842       54,691       54,958       54,596  
                             
Summary of Credit Ratios:                            
ACL to total LHI     1.18 %     1.21 %     1.16 %     1.15 %     1.14 %     1.18 %     1.14 %
NPAs to total assets     0.62       0.52       0.65       0.82       0.77       0.62       0.77  
NPAs to total loans and OREO     0.83       0.70       0.85       1.06       1.00       0.83       1.00  
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding3     0.32       0.01       0.28       0.22       0.40       0.21       0.25  
                             
Summary Performance Ratios:                            
Return on average assets3     0.78 %     0.96 %     0.87 %     0.79 %     0.11 %     0.85 %     0.88 %
Return on average equity3     6.17       7.79       7.10       6.33       0.92       6.85       7.21  
Return on average tangible common equity1, 3     9.04       11.33       10.54       9.52       2.00       10.10       10.91  
Efficiency ratio     67.04       61.94       59.11       62.45       77.49       62.62       55.82  
Net interest margin     3.20       3.30       3.29       3.24       3.31       3.26       3.49  
                             
Selected Performance Metrics - Operating:                            
Diluted operating EPS1   $ 0.54     $ 0.59     $ 0.52     $ 0.53     $ 0.58     $ 2.17     $ 2.60  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1, 3     1.28 %     1.38 %     1.42 %     1.42 %     1.54 %     1.37 %     1.81 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans1, 3     1.72       1.83       1.83       1.84       1.97       1.81       2.32  
Operating return on average assets1,3     0.93       1.00       0.91       0.95       1.02       0.95       1.16  
Operating return on average tangible common equity1,3     10.69       11.74       10.94       11.34       12.37       11.17       14.09  
Operating efficiency ratio1     62.98       60.63       58.41       58.73       55.50       60.22       50.94  
Risk weighted assets   $ 11,247,813     $ 11,290,800     $ 11,450,997     $ 11,407,446     $ 11,387,825     $ 11,247,813     $ 11,387,825  
                             
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Capital Ratios:                            
Average stockholders' equity to average total assets     12.58 %     12.31 %     12.26 %     12.43 %     12.27 %     12.40 %     12.22 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets1     9.54       9.37       9.14       9.02       9.18       9.54       9.18  
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage)     10.32       10.06       10.06       10.12       10.03       10.32       10.03  
Common equity tier 1 capital     11.09       10.86       10.49       10.37       10.29       11.09       10.29  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     11.36       11.13       10.75       10.63       10.56       11.36       10.56  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     13.96       13.91       13.45       13.33       13.18       13.96       13.18  

1 Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.
2 Dividend amount represents dividend paid per common share subsequent to each respective quarter end.
3 Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands)

    Dec 31, 2024   Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023
    (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)    
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 52,486     $ 54,165     $ 53,462     $ 41,884     $ 58,914  
Interest bearing deposits in other banks     802,714       1,046,625       598,375       698,885       570,149  
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 855,200     $ 1,100,790     $ 651,837     $ 740,769     $ 629,063  
Debt securities, net     1,478,538       1,423,610       1,349,354       1,344,930       1,257,042  
Other investments     69,638       71,257       75,885       76,788       76,238  
Loans held for sale ("LHFS")     89,309       48,496       57,046       64,762       79,072  
LHI, mortgage warehouse ("MW")     605,411       630,650       568,047       449,531       377,796  
LHI, excluding MW     8,899,133       9,028,575       9,209,094       9,249,551       9,206,544  
Total loans     9,593,853       9,707,721       9,834,187       9,763,844       9,663,412  
ACL     (111,745 )     (117,162 )     (113,431 )     (112,032 )     (109,816 )
Bank-owned life insurance     85,324       84,776       84,233       85,359       84,833  
Bank premises, furniture and equipment, net     113,480       114,202       105,222       105,299       105,727  
Other real estate owned ("OREO")     24,737       9,034       24,256       18,445        
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization     28,664       32,825       35,817       38,679       41,753  
Goodwill     404,452       404,452       404,452       404,452       404,452  
Other assets     226,200       211,471       232,518       241,863       241,633  
Total assets   $ 12,768,341     $ 13,042,976     $ 12,684,330     $ 12,708,396     $ 12,394,337  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 2,191,457     $ 2,643,894     $ 2,416,727     $ 2,349,211     $ 2,218,036  
Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits     5,061,157       4,204,708       3,979,454       4,220,114       4,348,385  
Certificates and other time deposits     2,958,861       3,625,920       3,744,596       3,486,805       3,191,737  
Correspondent money market deposits     541,117       561,489       584,067       597,690       580,037  
Total deposits     10,752,592       11,036,011       10,724,844       10,653,820       10,338,195  
Accounts payable and other liabilities     183,944       168,415       180,585       186,027       195,036  
Advances from FHLB                       100,000       100,000  
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes     230,736       230,536       230,285       230,034       229,783  
Total liabilities     11,167,272       11,434,962       11,135,714       11,169,881       10,863,014  
Commitments and contingencies                    
Stockholders’ equity:                    
Common stock     613       613       612       611       610  
Additional paid-in capital     1,328,748       1,324,929       1,321,995       1,319,144       1,317,516  
Retained earnings     507,903       493,921       473,801       457,499       444,242  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (65,076 )     (40,330 )     (76,713 )     (71,157 )     (63,463 )
Treasury stock     (171,119 )     (171,119 )     (171,079 )     (167,582 )     (167,582 )
Total stockholders’ equity     1,601,069       1,608,014       1,548,616       1,538,515       1,531,323  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 12,768,341     $ 13,042,976     $ 12,684,330     $ 12,708,396     $ 12,394,337  


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(in thousands, except per share data)

    For the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended
    Dec 31, 2024   Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023
    (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)    
Interest income:                            
Loans, including fees   $ 154,998     $ 167,261   $ 166,979   $ 161,942     $ 165,443     $ 651,180     $ 648,245  
Debt securities     16,893       15,830     15,408     13,695       12,282       61,826       44,364  
Deposits in financial institutions and Fed Funds sold     11,888       12,571     7,722     8,050       8,162       40,231       28,331  
Equity securities and other investments     940       1,001     1,138     900       1,717       3,979       5,934  
Total interest income     184,719       196,663     191,247     184,587       187,604       757,216       726,874  
Interest expense:                            
Transaction and savings deposits     44,841       47,208     45,619     46,784       46,225       184,452       148,975  
Certificates and other time deposits     40,279       46,230     44,811     40,492       40,165       171,812       125,409  
Advances from FHLB     130       47     1,468     1,391       2,581       3,036       41,024  
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes     3,328       3,116     3,113     3,114       3,100       12,671       12,352  
Total interest expense     88,578       96,601     95,011     91,781       92,071       371,971       327,760  
Net interest income     96,141       100,062     96,236     92,806       95,533       385,245       399,114  
Provision for credit losses     2,300       4,000     8,250     7,500       9,500       22,050       42,512  
(Benefit) provision for unfunded commitments     (401 )             (1,541 )     (1,500 )     (1,942 )     (2,041 )
Net interest income after provisions     94,242       96,062     87,986     86,847       87,533       365,137       358,643  
Noninterest income:                            
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts     5,612       5,442     4,974     4,896       4,800       20,924       20,248  
Loan fees     2,265       3,278     2,207     2,510       1,200       10,260       6,348  
Loss on sales of debt securities     (4,397 )             (6,304 )           (10,701 )     (5,321 )
Government guaranteed loan income, net     5,368       780     1,320     2,614       4,378       10,082       19,982  
Equity method investment (loss) income                         (29,417 )           (30,589 )
Customer swap income     509       271     326     449       258       1,555       1,633  
Other income     699       3,335     1,751     2,497       989       8,282       6,804  
Total noninterest income (loss)     10,056       13,106     10,578     6,662       (17,792 )     40,402       19,105  
Noninterest expense:                            
Salaries and employee benefits     37,446       37,370     32,790     33,365       30,606       140,971       122,070  
Occupancy and equipment     4,633       4,789     4,585     4,677       4,670       18,684       19,351  
Professional and regulatory fees     5,564       4,903     5,617     6,053       7,626       22,137       26,166  
Data processing and software expense     5,741       5,268     5,097     4,856       4,569       20,962       18,539  
Marketing     2,896       2,781     1,976     1,546       1,945       9,199       8,704  
Amortization of intangibles     2,437       2,438     2,438     2,438       2,438       9,751       9,838  
Telephone and communications     323       335     365     261       356       1,284       1,551  
Other     12,154       12,216     10,273     8,920       8,028       43,563       27,245  
Total noninterest expense     71,194       70,100     63,141     62,116       60,238       266,551       233,464  
Income before income tax expense     33,104       39,068     35,423     31,393       9,503       138,988       144,284  
Income tax expense     8,222       8,067     8,221     7,237       6,004       31,747       36,023  
Net income   $ 24,882     $ 31,001   $ 27,202   $ 24,156     $ 3,499     $ 107,241     $ 108,261  
                             
Basic EPS   $ 0.46     $ 0.57   $ 0.50   $ 0.44     $ 0.06     $ 1.97     $ 2.00  
Diluted EPS   $ 0.45     $ 0.56   $ 0.50   $ 0.44     $ 0.06     $ 1.95     $ 1.98  
Weighted average basic shares outstanding     54,489       54,409     54,457     54,444       54,327       54,450       54,256  
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding     55,237       54,932     54,823     54,842       54,691       54,958       54,596  

 

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

    For the Quarter Ended
    December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
    Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid 		  Average
Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid 		  Average
Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid 		  Average
Yield/
Rate
    (Dollars in thousands)
Assets                                    
Interest-earning assets:                                    
Loans1   $ 8,957,193     $ 147,782   6.56 %   $ 9,184,182     $ 159,163   6.89 %   $ 9,280,439     $ 161,021   6.88 %
LHI, MW     492,372       7,216   5.83       477,592       8,098   6.75       301,345       4,422   5.82  
Debt securities     1,458,057       16,893   4.61       1,384,835       15,830   4.55       1,188,776       12,282   4.10  
Interest-earning deposits in other banks     971,451       11,888   4.87       924,685       12,571   5.41       587,929       8,162   5.51  
Equity securities and other investments     72,223       940   5.18       75,884       1,001   5.25       82,271       1,717   8.28  
Total interest-earning assets     11,951,296       184,719   6.15       12,047,178       196,663   6.49       11,440,760       187,604   6.51  
ACL     (117,293 )             (115,510 )             (111,937 )        
Noninterest-earning assets     916,969               930,250               977,811          
Total assets   $ 12,750,972             $ 12,861,918             $ 12,306,634          
                                     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits   $ 5,001,159       44,841   3.57 %   $ 4,700,196     $ 47,208   4.00 %   $ 4,547,911       46,225   4.03 %
Certificates and other time deposits     3,319,628       40,279   4.83       3,678,718       46,230   5.00       3,285,164       40,165   4.85  
Advances from FHLB and Other     10,598       130   4.88       3,261       47   5.73       182,935       2,581   5.60  
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes     230,633       3,328   5.74       230,393       3,116   5.38       229,648       3,100   5.36  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     8,562,018       88,578   4.12       8,612,568       96,601   4.46       8,245,658       92,071   4.43  
                                     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Noninterest-bearing deposits     2,400,809               2,486,676               2,322,555          
Other liabilities     183,810               179,273               228,135          
Total liabilities     11,146,637               11,278,517               10,796,348          
Stockholders’ equity     1,604,335               1,583,401               1,510,286          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 12,750,972             $ 12,861,918             $ 12,306,634          
                                     
Net interest rate spread2           2.03 %           2.03 %           2.08 %
Net interest income and margin3       $ 96,141   3.20 %       $ 100,062   3.30 %       $ 95,533   3.31 %

1 Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $46.4 million, $54.3 million and $31.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.
2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

    For the Year Ended December 31,
      2024       2023  
    Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid 		  Average
Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid 		  Average
Yield/
Rate
    (Dollars in thousands)
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans1   $ 9,191,753     $ 624,853   6.80 %   $ 9,244,070     $ 628,122   6.79 %
LHI, MW     417,985       26,327   6.30       347,596       20,123   5.79  
Debt securities     1,372,812       61,826   4.50       1,173,880       44,364   3.78  
Interest-earning deposits in other banks     762,569       40,231   5.28       542,959       28,331   5.22  
Equity securities and other investments     75,825       3,979   5.25       120,135       5,934   4.94  
Total interest-earning assets     11,820,944       757,216   6.41       11,428,640       726,874   6.36  
ACL     (115,259 )             (103,179 )        
Noninterest-earning assets     927,178               957,286          
Total assets   $ 12,632,863             $ 12,282,747          
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits   $ 4,728,453       184,452   3.90     $ 4,197,517       148,975   3.55  
Certificates and other time deposits     3,468,448       171,812   4.95       2,977,178       125,409   4.21  
Advances from FHLB and Other     55,109       3,036   5.51       873,617       41,024   4.70  
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes     230,264       12,671   5.50       229,268       12,352   5.39  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     8,482,274       371,971   4.39       8,277,580       327,760   3.96  
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits     2,397,681               2,309,983          
Other liabilities     186,951               193,659          
Total liabilities     11,066,906               10,781,222          
Stockholders’ equity     1,565,957               1,501,525          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 12,632,863             $ 12,282,747          
                         
Net interest rate spread2           2.02 %           2.40 %
Net interest income and margin3       $ 385,245   3.26 %       $ 399,114   3.49 %

1Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $53.3 million and $25.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.
2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

Yield Trend

    For the Quarter Ended
    Dec 31,
2024 		  Sep 30,
2024 		  Jun 30,
2024 		  Mar 31,
2024 		  Dec 31,
2023
Average yield on interest-earning assets:                    
Loans1   6.56 %   6.89 %   6.90 %   6.83 %   6.88 %
LHI, MW   5.83     6.75     6.36     6.27     5.82  
Total loans   6.53     6.89     6.88     6.81     6.85  
Debt securities   4.61     4.55     4.58     4.25     4.10  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   4.87     5.41     5.54     5.54     5.51  
Equity securities and other investments   5.18     5.25     5.80     4.75     8.28  
Total interest-earning assets   6.15 %   6.49 %   6.54 %   6.44 %   6.51 %
                     
Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities:                    
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits   3.57 %   4.00 %   4.01 %   4.06 %   4.03 %
Certificates and other time deposits   4.83     5.00     5.02     4.96     4.85  
Advances from FHLB   4.88     5.73     5.54     5.54     5.60  
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes   5.74     5.38     5.44     5.45     5.36  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   4.12 %   4.46 %   4.50 %   4.47 %   4.43 %
                     
Net interest rate spread2   2.03 %   2.03 %   2.04 %   1.97 %   2.08 %
Net interest margin3   3.20 %   3.30 %   3.29 %   3.24 %   3.31 %

1 Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $46.4 million, $54.3 million, $58.5 million, $53.9 million and $31.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.
2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Supplemental Yield Trend

    For the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended
    Dec 31,
2024 		  Sep 30,
2024 		  Jun 30,
2024 		  Mar 31,
2024 		  Dec 31,
2023 		  Dec 31,
2024 		  Dec 31,
2023
Average cost of interest-bearing deposits   4.07 %   4.44 %   4.46 %   4.43 %   4.38 %   4.35 %   3.82 %
Average costs of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing   3.16     3.42     3.46     3.42     3.37     3.36     2.89  


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

LHI and Deposit Portfolio Composition

    Dec 31, 2024   Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023
    (In thousands, except percentages)
LHI1                                        
Commercial and Industrial ("C&I")   $ 2,693,538     30.2 %   $ 2,728,544     30.2 %   $ 2,798,260     30.4 %   $ 2,785,987     30.1 %   $ 2,752,063     29.9 %
Real Estate:                                        
Owner occupied commercial ("OOCRE")     780,003     8.8       807,223     8.9       806,285     8.7       788,376     8.5       794,088     8.6  
Non-owner occupied commercial ("NOOCRE")     2,382,499     26.7       2,338,094     25.9       2,369,848     25.7       2,352,993     25.5       2,350,725     25.5  
Construction and land     1,303,711     14.7       1,436,540     15.8       1,536,580     16.7       1,568,257     16.9       1,734,254     18.8  
Farmland     31,690     0.4       32,254     0.4       30,512     0.3       30,979     0.3       31,114     0.3  
1-4 family residential     957,341     10.7       944,755     10.5       917,402     10.0       969,401     10.5       937,119     10.2  
Multi-family residential     750,218     8.4       738,090     8.2       748,740     8.1       751,607     8.1       605,817     6.6  
Consumer     9,115     0.1       11,292     0.1       9,245     0.1       8,882     0.1       10,149     0.1  
Total LHI1   $ 8,908,115     100 %   $ 9,036,792     100 %   $ 9,216,872     100 %   $ 9,256,482     100 %   $ 9,215,329     100 %
                                         
MW     605,411           630,650           568,047           449,531           377,796      
                                         
Total LHI1   $ 9,513,526         $ 9,667,442         $ 9,784,919         $ 9,706,013         $ 9,593,125      
                                         
Total LHFS     89,309           48,496           57,046           64,762           79,072      
                                         
Total loans   $ 9,602,835         $ 9,715,938         $ 9,841,965         $ 9,770,775         $ 9,672,197      
                                         
Deposits                                        
Noninterest-bearing   $ 2,191,457     20.4 %   $ 2,643,894     24.0 %   $ 2,416,727     22.5 %   $ 2,349,211     22.1 %   $ 2,218,036     21.5 %
Interest-bearing transaction     839,005     7.8       421,059     3.8       523,272     4.9       724,171     6.8       927,193     8.9  
Money market     3,772,964     35.1       3,462,709     31.4       3,268,286     30.5       3,326,742     31.2       3,284,324     31.8  
Savings     449,188     4.2       320,940     2.9       187,896     1.8       169,201     1.6       136,868     1.3  
Certificates and other time deposits     2,958,861     27.5       3,625,920     32.8       3,744,596     34.9       3,486,805     32.7       3,191,737     30.9  
Correspondent money market account     541,117     5.0       561,489     5.1       584,067     5.4       597,690     5.6       580,037     5.6  
Total deposits   $ 10,752,592     100 %   $ 11,036,011     100 %   $ 10,724,844     100 %   $ 10,653,820     100 %   $ 10,338,195     100 %
                                         
Total loans to total deposits ratio     89.3 %         88.0 %         91.8 %         91.7 %         93.6 %    
                                         
Total loans to Deposit Ratio, excluding MW loans and LHFS     82.8 %         81.9 %         85.9 %         86.9 %         89.1 %    

1 Total LHI does not include deferred costs of $9.0 million, $8.2 million, $7.8 million, $6.9 million and $8.8 million at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

Asset Quality

  For the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended
  Dec 31,
2024 		  Sep 30,
2024 		  Jun 30,
2024 		  Mar 31,
2024 		  Dec 31,
2023 		  Dec 31,
2024 		  Dec 31,
2023
  (In thousands, except percentages)
NPAs:                          
Nonaccrual loans $ 52,521     $ 55,335     $ 58,537     $ 75,721     $ 79,133     $ 52,521     $ 79,133  
Nonaccrual PCD loans1         70       73       9,419       13,715             13,715  
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due2   1,914       2,860       143       220       2,975       1,914       2,975  
Total nonperforming loans held for investment ("NPLs")   54,435       58,265       58,753       85,360       95,823       54,435       95,823  
Other real estate owned ("OREO")   24,737       9,034       24,256       18,445             24,737        
Total NPAs $ 79,172     $ 67,299     $ 83,009     $ 103,805     $ 95,823     $ 79,172     $ 95,823  
                           
Charge-offs:                          
1-4 family residential $     $     $ (31 )   $     $ (21 )   $ (31 )   $ (21 )
Multifamily               (198 )           (192 )     (198 )     (192 )
OOCRE                     (120 )     (364 )     (120 )     (855 )
NOOCRE   (5,113 )           (1,969 )     (4,293 )     (5,434 )     (11,375 )     (13,649 )
C&I   (4,586 )     (2,259 )     (5,601 )     (946 )     (3,893 )     (13,392 )     (10,413 )
Consumer   (420 )     (54 )     (30 )     (71 )     (33 )     (575 )     (236 )
Total charge-offs $ (10,119 )   $ (2,313 )   $ (7,829 )   $ (5,430 )   $ (9,937 )   $ (25,691 )   $ (25,366 )
                           
Recoveries:                          
1-4 family residential $ 2     $ 3     $     $ 1     $ 1     $ 6     $ 3  
OOCRE               120                   120        
NOOCRE   1,323                               1,323       350  
C&I   1,047       1,962       361       96       387       3,466       1,165  
MW       46                         46        
Consumer   30       33       497       49       34       609       100  
Total recoveries $ 2,402     $ 2,044     $ 978     $ 146     $ 422     $ 5,570     $ 1,618  
                           
Net charge-offs $ (7,717 )   $ (269 )   $ (6,851 )   $ (5,284 )   $ (9,515 )   $ (20,121 )   $ (23,748 )
                           
Provision for credit losses $ 2,300     $ 4,000     $ 8,250     $ 7,500     $ 9,500     $ 22,050     $ 42,512  
                           
ACL $ 111,745     $ 117,162     $ 113,431     $ 112,032     $ 109,816     $ 111,745     $ 109,816  
                           
Asset Quality Ratios:                          
NPAs to total assets   0.62 %     0.52 %     0.65 %     0.82 %     0.77 %     0.62 %     0.77 %
NPAs, excluding nonaccrual PCD loans, to total assets   0.62       0.52       0.65       0.74       0.66       0.62       0.66  
NPAs to total loans and OREO   0.83       0.70       0.85       1.06       1.00       0.83       1.00  
NPLs to total LHI   0.57       0.60       0.60       0.88       1.00       0.57       1.00  
NPLs, excluding nonaccrual PCD loans, to total LHI   0.57       0.60       0.60       0.78       0.86       0.57       0.86  
ACL to total LHI   1.18       1.21       1.16       1.15       1.14       1.18       1.14  
ACL to total loans, excluding MW and LHFS   1.25       1.30       1.23       1.21       1.19       1.25       1.19  
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding3   0.32       0.01       0.28       0.22       0.40       0.21       0.25  

1 Nonaccrual PCD loans consist of PCD loans that transitioned upon adoption of ASC 326 Financial Instruments - Credit Losses and were accounted for on a pooled basis that have subsequently been placed on nonaccrual status.
2 Accruing loans greater than 90 days past due exclude PCD loans greater than 90 days past due that are accounted for on a pooled basis.
3Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

We identify certain financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being “non-GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with SEC rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively either one or both of (i) financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and (ii) operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other financial institutions calculate their financial measures that appear to be similar or have similar names to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (b) tangible book value per common share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by number of common shares outstanding. For tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value per common share.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and presents our tangible book value per common share compared with our book value per common share:

    As of
    Dec 31, 2024   Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Tangible Common Equity                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,601,069     $ 1,608,014     $ 1,548,616     $ 1,538,515     $ 1,531,323  
Adjustments:                    
Goodwill     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )
Core deposit intangibles     (18,744 )     (21,182 )     (23,619 )     (26,057 )     (28,495 )
Tangible common equity   $ 1,177,873     $ 1,182,380     $ 1,120,545     $ 1,108,006     $ 1,098,376  
Common shares outstanding     54,517       54,446       54,350       54,496       54,338  
                     
Book value per common share   $ 29.37     $ 29.53     $ 28.49     $ 28.23     $ 28.18  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 21.61     $ 21.72     $ 20.62     $ 20.33     $ 20.21  


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; (b) tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) tangible common equity to tangible assets as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by tangible assets (as described in clause (b)). For tangible common equity to tangible assets, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is total stockholders’ equity to total assets.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period in common equity and total assets, in each case, exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total stockholders’ equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and total assets to tangible assets and presents our tangible common equity to tangible assets:

    As of
    Dec 31, 2024   Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023
    (Dollars in thousands)
Tangible Common Equity                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,601,069     $ 1,608,014     $ 1,548,616     $ 1,538,515     $ 1,531,323  
Adjustments:                    
Goodwill     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )
Core deposit intangibles     (18,744 )     (21,182 )     (23,619 )     (26,057 )     (28,495 )
Tangible common equity   $ 1,177,873     $ 1,182,380     $ 1,120,545     $ 1,108,006     $ 1,098,376  
Tangible Assets                    
Total assets   $ 12,768,341     $ 13,042,976     $ 12,684,330     $ 12,708,396     $ 12,394,337  
Adjustments:                    
Goodwill     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )
Core deposit intangibles     (18,744 )     (21,182 )     (23,619 )     (26,057 )     (28,495 )
Tangible Assets   $ 12,345,145     $ 12,617,342     $ 12,256,259     $ 12,277,887     $ 11,961,390  
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets     9.54 %     9.37 %     9.14 %     9.02 %     9.18 %


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles (which we refer to as “return”) as net income, plus amortization of core deposit intangibles, less tax benefit at the statutory rate; (b) average tangible common equity as total average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) return (as described in clause (a)) divided by average tangible common equity (as described in clause (b)). For return on average tangible common equity, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is return on average equity.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the return on common equity, exclusive of the impact of core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and core deposit intangibles have the effect of increasing total stockholders’ equity while not increasing our tangible common equity. This measure is particularly relevant to acquisitive institutions that may have higher balances in goodwill and core deposit intangibles than non-acquisitive institutions.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, average tangible common equity to average common equity and net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles, net of taxes to net income and presents our return on average tangible common equity:

    For the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended
    Dec 31,
2024 		  Sep 30,
2024 		  Jun 30,
2024 		  Mar 31,
2024 		  Dec 31,
2023 		  Dec 31,
2024 		  Dec 31,
2023
    (Dollars in thousands)
Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles                            
Net income   $ 24,882     $ 31,001     $ 27,202     $ 24,156     $ 3,499     $ 107,241     $ 108,261  
Adjustments:                            
Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles     2,437       2,438       2,438       2,438       2,438       9,751       9,752  
Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate     512       512       512       512       512       2,048       2,048  
Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles   $ 26,807     $ 32,927     $ 29,128     $ 26,082     $ 5,425     $ 114,944     $ 115,965  
                             
Average Tangible Common Equity                            
Total average stockholders' equity   $ 1,604,335     $ 1,583,401     $ 1,541,609     $ 1,533,868     $ 1,510,286     $ 1,565,957     $ 1,501,525  
Adjustments:                            
Average goodwill     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )
Average core deposit intangibles     (20,342 )     (22,789 )     (25,218 )     (27,656 )     (30,093 )     (23,988 )     (33,718 )
Average tangible common equity   $ 1,179,541     $ 1,156,160     $ 1,111,939     $ 1,101,760     $ 1,075,741     $ 1,137,517     $ 1,063,355  
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized)     9.04 %     11.33 %     10.54 %     9.52 %     2.00 %     10.10 %     10.91 %


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Operating Earnings, Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings and performance metrics calculated using Operating Earnings and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings, including Diluted Operating Earnings per Share, Operating Return on Average Assets, Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Return on Average Assets, Operating Return on Average Assets, Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Return on Average Assets, Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Return on Average Loans, Operating Return on Average Tangible Common Equity and Operating Efficiency Ratio. Operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and the performance metrics calculated using these metrics, listed below, are non-GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company’s financial performance. We calculate (a) operating earnings as net income plus equity method investment write-down, plus FDIC special assessment, plus severance payments, plus loss on sale of debt securities AFS, net, less tax impact of adjustments, plus nonrecurring tax adjustments. We calculate (b) diluted operating earnings per share as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. We calculate (c) pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as operating earnings as described in clause (a) plus provision for income taxes, plus benefit (provision) for credit losses and unfunded commitments. We calculate (d) pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets as pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by total average assets. We calculate (e) operating return on average assets as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by total average assets. We calculate (f) operating return on average tangible common equity as operating earnings as described in clause (a), adjusted for the amortization of intangibles and tax benefit at the statutory rate, divided by total average tangible common equity (average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization). We calculate (g) operating efficiency ratio as noninterest expense plus adjustments to operating noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus adjustments to operating noninterest income, plus net interest income

We believe that these measures and the operating metrics calculated utilizing these measures are important to management and many investors in the marketplace who are interested in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers.

The following tables reconcile, as of the dates set forth below, operating net income and pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and related metrics:

    For the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended
    Dec 31,
2024 		  Sep 30,
2024 		  Jun 30,
2024 		  Mar 31,
2024 		  Dec 31,
2023 		  Dec 31,
2024 		  Dec 31,
2023
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Operating Earnings                            
Net income   $ 24,882   $ 31,001   $ 27,202   $ 24,156   $ 3,499   $ 107,241   $ 108,261
Plus: Equity method investment write-down                     29,417         29,417
Plus: FDIC special assessment             134         768     134     768
Plus: Severance payments1     1,545     1,487     613             3,645     1,950
Plus: Loss on sale of debt securities AFS, net     4,397             6,304         10,701     5,321
Operating pre-tax income     30,824     32,488     27,949     30,460     33,684     121,721     145,717
Less: Tax impact of adjustments     1,248     307     166     1,323     2,059     3,044     3,603
Plus: Nonrecurring tax adjustments     193         527             720    
Operating earnings   $ 29,769   $ 32,181   $ 28,310   $ 29,137   $ 31,625   $ 119,397   $ 142,114
                             
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding     55,237     54,932     54,823     54,842     54,691     54,958     54,596
Diluted EPS   $ 0.45   $ 0.56   $ 0.50   $ 0.44   $ 0.06   $ 1.95   $ 1.98
Diluted operating EPS   $ 0.54   $ 0.59   $ 0.52   $ 0.53   $ 0.58   $ 2.17   $ 2.60

1 Severance payments relate to restructurings made during the periods disclosed.

    For the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands)   Dec 31,
2024 		  Sep 30,
2024 		  Jun 30,
2024 		  Mar 31,
2024 		  Dec 31,
2023 		  Dec 31,
2024 		  Dec 31,
2023
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Operating Earnings                            
Net Income   $ 24,882     $ 31,001     $ 27,202     $ 24,156     $ 3,499     $ 107,241     $ 108,261  
Plus: Provision for income taxes     8,222       8,067       8,221       7,237       6,004       31,747       36,023  
Plus: Provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments     1,899       4,000       8,250       5,959       8,000       20,108       40,471  
Plus: Severance payments     1,545       1,487       613                   3,645       1,950  
Plus: Loss on sale of AFS, net     4,397                   6,304             10,701       5,321  
Plus: Equity method investment write-down                             29,417             29,417  
Plus: FDIC special assessment                 134             768       134       768  
Net pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings   $ 40,945     $ 44,555     $ 44,420     $ 43,656     $ 47,688     $ 173,576     $ 222,211  
                             
Average total assets   $ 12,750,972     $ 12,861,918     $ 12,578,706     $ 12,336,042     $ 12,306,634     $ 12,632,863     $ 12,282,747  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1     1.28 %     1.38 %     1.42 %     1.42 %     1.54 %     1.37 %     1.81 %
                             
Average loans   $ 9,449,565     $ 9,661,774     $ 9,765,428     $ 9,563,372     $ 9,581,784     $ 9,609,738     $ 9,591,666  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans1     1.72 %     1.83 %     1.83 %     1.84 %     1.97 %     1.81 %     2.32 %
                             
Average Total Assets   $ 12,750,972     $ 12,861,918     $ 12,578,706     $ 12,336,042     $ 12,306,634     $ 12,632,863     $ 12,282,747  
Return on average assets1     0.78 %     0.96 %     0.87 %     0.79 %     0.11 %     0.85 %     0.88 %
Operating return on average assets1     0.93       1.00       0.91       0.95       1.02       0.95       1.16  
                             
Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles                            
Operating earnings   $ 29,769     $ 32,181     $ 28,310     $ 29,137     $ 31,625     $ 119,397     $ 142,114  
Adjustments:                            
Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles     2,437       2,438       2,438       2,438       2,438       9,751       9,752  
Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate     512       512       512       512       512       2,048       2,048  
Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles   $ 31,694     $ 34,107     $ 30,236     $ 31,063     $ 33,551     $ 127,100     $ 149,818  
                             
Average Tangible Common Equity                            
Total average stockholders' equity   $ 1,604,335     $ 1,583,401     $ 1,541,609     $ 1,533,868     $ 1,510,286     $ 1,565,957     $ 1,501,525  
Adjustments:                            
Less: Average goodwill     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )
Less: Average core deposit intangibles     (20,342 )     (22,789 )     (25,218 )     (27,656 )     (30,093 )   &#