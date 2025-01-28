Submit Release
Dime Announces Continued Partnership with Island Harvest in 2025

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”) today announced that it will continue its role as a partner with Island Harvest for the 4th consecutive year. Island Harvest is Long Island’s leading hunger-relief organization.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

1 Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.


