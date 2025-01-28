Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,186 in the last 365 days.

First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results, Quarterly Cash Dividend, and Special Dividend

BLUEFIELD, Va., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The Company reported net income of $13.04 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.  Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $51.60 million or $2.80 per diluted common share.   

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of thirty-one cents, $0.31 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on February 14, 2025, and is expected to be paid on  February 28, 2025. This marks the 40th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.

Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend to common shareholders of $2.07 per common share.

The Company’s capital management plan and philosophy require the maintenance of a strong capital base from which to grow and serve its customers. As part of the capital plan, the Company intends to return current earnings not needed to fund growth in core operations or other uses back to shareholders through regular cash dividends and stock repurchases. To the extent current earnings exceed those capital uses, the Company may declare special dividends from time to time. The Company earned approximately $197.45 million in the last four years, from which it paid regular dividends of $79.68 million, and repurchased shares for $81.95 million.  Since July 1, 2013, the Company earned approximately $415.90 million, from which it paid regular dividends of $174.84 million, special dividends of $8.12 million, and repurchased 9.33 million shares for $232.08 million

The Board of Directors determined that the Company will have sufficient surplus capital to support anticipated growth opportunities and other needs after payment of the special dividend totaling approximately $37.92 million. This special cash dividend is also payable on February 28, 2025, to shareholders of record February 14, 2025, and may not be indicative of special cash dividend activity in the future.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Income Statement

  • Net income of $13.04 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, was a increase of $1.26 million, or 10.65%, from the same quarter of 2023.  Net income of $51.60 million for the year, was an increase of $3.58 million, or 7.46%, from the same period of 2023.
  • Net interest income decreased $730 thousand compared to the same quarter in 2023, primarily due to increases in rates paid on interest-bearing deposits.
  • Net interest margin of 4.36% was a decrease of 6 basis points over the same quarter of 2023.  The yield on earning assets increased 11 basis points from the same period of 2023 and is primarily attributable to an increase in interest income of $422 thousand.  Interest income on interest-bearing deposits with banks increased $2.91 million and was primarily due to the increase in the average balance of $246.39 million offset by a decrease in yield of 75 basis points.  This increase in interest income was offset by decreases in interest income for loans and securities available-for-sale of $2.04 million and $450 thousand, respectively.  The decreases were primarily due to decreases in the average balance for loans and securities available-for-sale of $159.86 million and $107.16 million offset by increases in yield of 2 basis points and 72 basis points, respectively.  Interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities increased $1.16 million and is primarily attributable to yield.  The yield on interest-bearing liabilities increased 26 basis points when compared with the same period of 2023 and is primarily attributable to increased rates on interest-bearing deposit liabilities.
  • Noninterest income decreased approximately $125 thousand, or 1.19%, when compared to the same quarter of 2023.  Noninterest expense decreased $2.67 million, or 9.98% when compared to the same period of 2023.  The decrease is primarily attributable to litigation expense of $3.00 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Annualized return on average assets ("ROA") was 1.60% for both the fourth quarter and for the twelve months of 2024 compared to 1.43% and 1.48% for the same periods, respectively, of 2023. Annualized return on average common equity ("ROE") was 9.89% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 10.03% for the year compared to 9.39% and 10.02% for the same periods, respectively, of 2023.  Annualized return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") was 14.12% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 14.48% for the year compared to 13.82% and 14.65% for the same periods, respectively, of 2023.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

  • Consolidated assets totaled $3.26 billion at December 31, 2024.
  • Loans decreased $156.21 million, or 6.07%, from December 31, 2023.  Securities available for sale decreased $111.12 million, or 39.55%, from December 31, 2023.  Deposits decreased $31.08 million, or 1.14%.  The net effect of these balance sheet changes resulted in an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $261.03 million, or 224.22%.
  • The Company did not repurchase any common shares during the fourth quarter of 2024.  The Company repurchased 257,294 common shares during 2024 at a total cost of $8.72 million.
  • Non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.83% when compared with the same quarter of 2023.  The Company experienced net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $1.48 million, or 0.24% of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $883 thousand, or 0.14%, of annualized average loans for the same period in 2023.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.44% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.41% at December 31, 2023.
  • Book value per share at December 31, 2024, was $ 28.73, an increase of $1.53 from year-end 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.  Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached tables to this press release.  While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 53 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of December 31, 2024. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.62 billion in combined assets as of December 31, 2024. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.26 billion as of December 31, 2024. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; changes in banking laws and regulations; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict , terrorism or other geopolitical events; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Companys Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
             
    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     December 31,  
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)   2024     2024     2024     2024     2023     2024     2023  
Interest income                                                        
Interest and fees on loans   $ 31,637     $ 32,120     $ 32,696     $ 33,418     $ 33,676     $ 129,871     $ 126,727  
Interest on securities     1,447       1,070       1,211       1,698       1,888       5,426       7,956  
Interest on deposits in banks     3,348       3,702       2,882       913       438       10,845       2,482  
Total interest income     36,432       36,892       36,789       36,029       36,002       146,142       137,165  
Interest expense                                                        
Interest on deposits     5,099       5,298       4,877       4,365       3,935       19,639       9,341  
Interest on borrowings     -       -       -       35       4       35       140  
Total interest expense     5,099       5,298       4,877       4,400       3,939       19,674       9,481  
Net interest income     31,333       31,594       31,912       31,629       32,063       126,468       127,684  
Provision for credit losses     1,082       1,360       144       1,011       1,029       3,597       7,985  
Net interest income after provision     30,251       30,234       31,768       30,618       31,034       122,871       119,699  
Noninterest income     10,337       10,452       9,342       9,259       10,462       39,390       37,452  
Noninterest expense     24,107       24,177       24,897       23,386       26,780       96,567       95,177  
Income before income taxes     16,481       16,509       16,213       16,491       14,716       65,694       61,974  
Income tax expense     3,441       3,476       3,527       3,646       2,932       14,090       13,954  
Net income   $ 13,040     $ 13,033     $ 12,686     $ 12,845     $ 11,784     $ 51,604     $ 48,020  
                                                         
                                                         
Earnings per common share                                                        
Basic   $ 0.71     $ 0.71     $ 0.69     $ 0.70     $ 0.64     $ 2.81     $ 2.67  
Diluted   $ 0.71     $ 0.71     $ 0.71     $ 0.71     $ 0.66     $ 2.80     $ 2.72  
Cash dividends per common share                                                        
Regular     0.31       0.31       0.29       0.29       0.29       1.20       1.16  
Weighted average shares outstanding                                                        
Basic     18,299,612       18,279,612       18,343,958       18,476,128       18,530,114       18,349,498       17,996,373  
Diluted     18,418,441       18,371,907       18,409,876       18,545,910       18,575,226       18,430,206       18,027,151  
Performance ratios                                                        
Return on average assets     1.60 %     1.60 %     1.58 %     1.60 %     1.43 %     1.60 %     1.48 %
Return on average common equity     9.89 %     10.04 %     10.02 %     10.18 %     9.39 %     10.03 %     10.02 %
Return on average tangible common equity(1)     14.12 %     14.46 %     14.54 %     14.82 %     13.82 %     14.48 %     14.65 %

_____________

(1)   A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.
     


 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited)
             
    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     December 31,  
(Amounts in thousands)   2024     2024     2024     2024     2023     2024     2023  
Noninterest income                                                        
Wealth management   $ 1,251     $ 1,071     $ 1,064     $ 1,099     $ 1,052     $ 4,485     $ 4,179  
Service charges on deposits     3,613       3,661       3,428       3,310       3,637       14,012       13,996  
Other service charges and fees     3,575       3,697       3,670       3,450       3,541       14,392       13,647  
(Loss) gain on sale of securities     -       -       -       -       -       -       (21 )
Other operating income     1,898       2,023       1,180       1,400       2,232       6,501       5,651  
Total noninterest income   $ 10,337     $ 10,452     $ 9,342     $ 9,259     $ 10,462     $ 39,390     $ 37,452  
Noninterest expense                                                        
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 13,501     $ 13,129     $ 12,491     $ 12,581     $ 12,933     $ 51,702     $ 49,887  
Occupancy expense     1,329       1,270       1,309       1,378       1,252       5,286       4,967  
Furniture and equipment expense     1,562       1,574       1,687       1,545       1,489       6,368       5,878  
Service fees     2,305       2,461       2,427       2,449       2,255       9,642       8,908  
Advertising and public relations     1,165       967       933       796       843       3,861       3,300  
Professional fees     295       221       330       372       787       1,218       1,567  
Amortization of intangibles     535       536       530       530       536       2,131       1,731  
FDIC premiums and assessments     365       365       364       369       376       1,463       1,511  
Merger expense     -       -       -       -       -       -       2,393  
Litigation expense     -       -       1,800       -       3,000       1,800       3,000  
Other operating expense     3,050       3,654       3,026       3,366       3,309       13,096       12,035  
Total noninterest expense   $ 24,107     $ 24,177     $ 24,897     $ 23,386     $ 26,780     $ 96,567     $ 95,177  
                                                         


 
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)
             
    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     December 31,  
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)   2024     2024     2024     2024     2023     2024     2023  
Adjusted Net Income for diluted earnings per share   $ 13,040     $ 13,033     $ 12,686     $ 12,845     $ 12,314     $ 51,604     $ 49,120  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                                                        
Loss (gain) on sale of securities     -       -       -       -       -       -       21  
Merger expense     -       -       -       -       -       -       2,393  
Day 2 provision for allowance for credit losses - Surrey     -       -       -       -       -       -       1,614  
Litigation expense     -       -       1,800       -       3,000       1,800       3,000  
Other items(1)     -       (825 )     -       -       -       (825 )     (204 )
Total adjustments     -       (825 )     1,800       -       3,000       975       6,824  
Tax effect     -       (198 )     432       -       720       234       1,203  
Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP   $ 13,040     $ 12,406     $ 14,054     $ 12,845     $ 14,594     $ 52,345     $ 54,741  
                                                         
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP   $ 0.71     $ 0.68     $ 0.76     $ 0.69     $ 0.79     $ 2.84     $ 3.04  
Performance ratios, non-GAAP                                                        
Adjusted return on average assets     1.60 %     1.53 %     1.75 %     1.60 %     1.77 %     1.62 %     1.68 %
Adjusted return on average common equity     9.89 %     9.56 %     11.10 %     10.18 %     11.63 %     10.18 %     11.43 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (2)     14.12 %     13.77 %     16.11 %     14.82 %     17.11 %     14.69 %     16.70 %

_____________

(1)   Includes other non-recurring income and expense items.
(2)   A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.
     


 
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
       
    Three Months Ended December 31,  
    2024     2023  
    Average             Average Yield/     Average             Average Yield/  
(Amounts in thousands)   Balance     Interest(1)     Rate(1)     Balance     Interest(1)     Rate(1)  
Assets                                                
Earning assets                                                
Loans(2)(3)   $ 2,421,668     $ 31,717       5.21 %   $ 2,581,528     $ 33,758       5.19 %
Securities available for sale     167,357       1,474       3.50 %     274,513       1,924       2.78 %
Interest-bearing deposits     277,678       3,351       4.80 %     31,293       438       5.55 %
Total earning assets     2,866,703       36,542       5.07 %     2,887,334       36,120       4.96 %
Other assets     379,566                       379,960                  
Total assets   $ 3,246,269                     $ 3,267,294                  
                                                 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                                                
Interest-bearing deposits                                                
Demand deposits   $ 663,033     $ 226       0.14 %   $ 697,555     $ 180       0.10 %
Savings deposits     886,886       3,476       1.56 %     838,455       3,050       1.44 %
Time deposits     242,899       1,396       2.29 %     254,668       705       1.10 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,792,818       5,098       1.13 %     1,790,678       3,935       0.87 %
Borrowings                                                
Federal funds purchased     -       -       -       293       4       5.35 %
Retail repurchase agreements     995       1       0.05 %     1,090       -       0.05 %
Total borrowings     995       1       0.05 %     1,383       4       0.87 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,793,813       5,099       1.13 %     1,792,061       3,939       0.87 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     881,767                       931,681                  
Other liabilities     46,142                       45,819                  
Total liabilities     2,721,722                       2,769,561                  
Stockholders' equity     524,547                       497,733                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 3,246,269                     $ 3,267,294                  
Net interest income, FTE(1)           $ 31,443                     $ 32,181          
Net interest rate spread                     3.94 %                     4.09 %
Net interest margin, FTE(1)                     4.36 %                     4.42 %

_____________

(1)   Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2)   Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3)   Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $863 thousand and $792 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
     


 
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
       
    Year Ended December 31,  
    2024     2023  
    Average             Average Yield/     Average             Average Yield/  
(Amounts in thousands)   Balance     Interest(1)     Rate(1)     Balance     Interest(1)     Rate(1)  
Assets                                                
Earning assets                                                
Loans(2)(3)   $ 2,481,215     $ 130,196       5.25 %   $ 2,538,361     $ 127,019       5.00 %
Securities available for sale     171,081       5,547       3.24 %     298,389       8,115       2.72 %
Interest-bearing deposits     206,629       10,850       5.25 %     46,601       2,485       5.33 %
Total earning assets     2,858,925       146,593       5.13 %     2,883,351       137,619       4.77 %
Other assets     374,398                       369,700                  
Total assets   $ 3,233,323                     $ 3,253,051                  
                                                 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                                                
Interest-bearing deposits                                                
Demand deposits   $ 662,584     $ 796       0.12 %   $ 686,534     $ 405       0.06 %
Savings deposits     878,584       14,206       1.62 %     847,397       6,781       0.80 %
Time deposits     246,035       4,636       1.88 %     267,957       2,155       0.80 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,787,203       19,638       1.10 %     1,801,888       9,341       0.52 %
Borrowings                                                
Federal funds purchased     628       35       5.53 %     2,715       139       5.12 %
Retail repurchase agreements     1,045       1       0.05 %     1,528       1       0.06 %
Total borrowings     1,673       36       2.15 %     4,243       140       3.30 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,788,876       19,674       1.10 %     1,806,131       9,481       0.52 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     882,700                       926,378                  
Other liabilities     47,362                       41,477                  
Total liabilities     2,718,938                       2,773,986                  
Stockholders' equity     514,385                       479,065                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 3,233,323                     $ 3,253,051                  
Net interest income, FTE(1)           $ 126,919                     $ 128,138          
Net interest rate spread                     4.03 %                     4.25 %
Net interest margin, FTE(1)                     4.44 %                     4.44 %

_____________

(1)   Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2)   Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3)   Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $2.90 million and $2.74 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
     


 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
                               
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)   2024     2024     2024     2024     2023  
Assets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 377,454     $ 315,338     $ 329,877     $ 248,905     $ 116,420  
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value     169,849       166,669       129,686       166,247       280,961  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income     2,416,089       2,444,113       2,473,268       2,519,833       2,572,298  
Allowance for credit losses     (34,825 )     (35,118 )     (34,885 )     (35,461 )     (36,189 )
Loans held for investment, net     2,381,264       2,408,995       2,438,383       2,484,372       2,536,109  
Premises and equipment, net     48,735       49,654       50,528       51,333       50,680  
Other real estate owned     521       346       100       374       192  
Interest receivable     9,207       9,883       9,984       10,719       10,881  
Goodwill     143,946       143,946       143,946       143,946       143,946  
Other intangible assets     13,014       13,550       14,085       14,615       15,145  
Other assets     117,226       115,980       116,230       115,470       114,211  
Total assets   $ 3,261,216     $ 3,224,361     $ 3,232,819     $ 3,235,981     $ 3,268,545  
                                         
Liabilities                                        
Deposits                                        
Noninterest-bearing   $ 883,499     $ 869,723     $ 889,462     $ 902,396     $ 931,920  
Interest-bearing     1,807,748       1,789,530       1,787,810       1,779,819       1,790,405  
Total deposits     2,691,247       2,659,253       2,677,272       2,682,215       2,722,325  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     906       954       894       1,006       1,119  
Interest, taxes, and other liabilities     42,671       43,460       45,769       45,816       41,807  
Total liabilities     2,734,824       2,703,667       2,723,935       2,729,037       2,765,251  
                                         
Stockholders' equity                                        
Common stock     18,322       18,291       18,270       18,413       18,502  
Additional paid-in capital     169,752       168,691       168,272       173,041       175,841  
Retained earnings     349,489       342,121       334,756       327,389       319,902  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (11,171 )     (8,409 )     (12,414 )     (11,899 )     (10,951 )
Total stockholders' equity     526,392       520,694       508,884       506,944       503,294  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 3,261,216     $ 3,224,361     $ 3,232,819     $ 3,235,981     $ 3,268,545  
                                         
Shares outstanding at period-end     18,321,795       18,290,938       18,270,273       18,413,088       18,502,396  
Book value per common share   $ 28.73     $ 28.47     $ 27.85     $ 27.53     $ 27.20  
Tangible book value per common share(1)     20.16       19.86       19.20       18.92       18.60  

_____________

(1 )   A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding.
     


 
SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)
                               
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
(Amounts in thousands)   2024     2024     2024     2024     2023  
Allowance for Credit Losses                                        
Balance at beginning of period:                                        
Allowance for credit losses - loans   $ 35,118     $ 34,885     $ 35,461     $ 36,189     $ 36,031  
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments     441       441       746       746       758  
Total allowance for credit losses beginning of period     35,559       35,326       36,207       36,935       36,789  
Provision for credit losses:                                        
Provision for credit losses - loans     1,182       1,360       449       1,011       1,041  
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses - loan commitments     (100 )     -       (305 )     -       (12 )
Total provision for credit losses - loans and loan commitments     1,082       1,360       144       1,011       1,029  
Charge-offs     (2,005 )     (1,799 )     (1,599 )     (2,448 )     (2,105 )
Recoveries     530       672       574       709       1,222  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries     (1,475 )     (1,127 )     (1,025 )     (1,739 )     (883 )
Balance at end of period:                                        
Allowance for credit losses - loans     34,825       35,118       34,885       35,461       36,189  
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments     341       441       441       746       746  
Ending balance   $ 35,166     $ 35,559     $ 35,326     $ 36,207     $ 36,935  
                                         
Nonperforming Assets                                        
Nonaccrual loans   $ 19,869     $ 19,754     $ 19,815     $ 19,617     $ 19,356  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more     149       176       19       30       104  
Modified loans past due 90 days or more     135       -       -       -       -  
Total nonperforming loans     20,153       19,930       19,834       19,647       19,460  
OREO     521       346       100       374       192  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 20,674     $ 20,276     $ 19,934     $ 20,021     $ 19,652  
                                         
                                         
Additional Information                                        
Total modified loans   $ 2,260     $ 2,320     $ 2,290     $ 2,177     $ 1,873  
                                         
Asset Quality Ratios                                        
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.83 %     0.82 %     0.80 %     0.78 %     0.76 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.63 %     0.63 %     0.62 %     0.62 %     0.60 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans     172.80 %     176.21 %     175.88 %     180.49 %     185.97 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.44 %     1.44 %     1.41 %     1.41 %     1.41 %
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans     0.24 %     0.18 %     0.16 %     0.27 %     0.14 %
                                         

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
David D. Brown
(276) 326-9000


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results, Quarterly Cash Dividend, and Special Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more