First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results, Quarterly Cash Dividend, and Special Dividend
BLUEFIELD, Va., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The Company reported net income of $13.04 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $51.60 million or $2.80 per diluted common share.
The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of thirty-one cents, $0.31 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on February 14, 2025, and is expected to be paid on February 28, 2025. This marks the 40th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.
Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend to common shareholders of $2.07 per common share.
The Company’s capital management plan and philosophy require the maintenance of a strong capital base from which to grow and serve its customers. As part of the capital plan, the Company intends to return current earnings not needed to fund growth in core operations or other uses back to shareholders through regular cash dividends and stock repurchases. To the extent current earnings exceed those capital uses, the Company may declare special dividends from time to time. The Company earned approximately $197.45 million in the last four years, from which it paid regular dividends of $79.68 million, and repurchased shares for $81.95 million. Since July 1, 2013, the Company earned approximately $415.90 million, from which it paid regular dividends of $174.84 million, special dividends of $8.12 million, and repurchased 9.33 million shares for $232.08 million
The Board of Directors determined that the Company will have sufficient surplus capital to support anticipated growth opportunities and other needs after payment of the special dividend totaling approximately $37.92 million. This special cash dividend is also payable on February 28, 2025, to shareholders of record February 14, 2025, and may not be indicative of special cash dividend activity in the future.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights
Income Statement
- Net income of $13.04 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, was a increase of $1.26 million, or 10.65%, from the same quarter of 2023. Net income of $51.60 million for the year, was an increase of $3.58 million, or 7.46%, from the same period of 2023.
- Net interest income decreased $730 thousand compared to the same quarter in 2023, primarily due to increases in rates paid on interest-bearing deposits.
- Net interest margin of 4.36% was a decrease of 6 basis points over the same quarter of 2023. The yield on earning assets increased 11 basis points from the same period of 2023 and is primarily attributable to an increase in interest income of $422 thousand. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits with banks increased $2.91 million and was primarily due to the increase in the average balance of $246.39 million offset by a decrease in yield of 75 basis points. This increase in interest income was offset by decreases in interest income for loans and securities available-for-sale of $2.04 million and $450 thousand, respectively. The decreases were primarily due to decreases in the average balance for loans and securities available-for-sale of $159.86 million and $107.16 million offset by increases in yield of 2 basis points and 72 basis points, respectively. Interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities increased $1.16 million and is primarily attributable to yield. The yield on interest-bearing liabilities increased 26 basis points when compared with the same period of 2023 and is primarily attributable to increased rates on interest-bearing deposit liabilities.
- Noninterest income decreased approximately $125 thousand, or 1.19%, when compared to the same quarter of 2023. Noninterest expense decreased $2.67 million, or 9.98% when compared to the same period of 2023. The decrease is primarily attributable to litigation expense of $3.00 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Annualized return on average assets ("ROA") was 1.60% for both the fourth quarter and for the twelve months of 2024 compared to 1.43% and 1.48% for the same periods, respectively, of 2023. Annualized return on average common equity ("ROE") was 9.89% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 10.03% for the year compared to 9.39% and 10.02% for the same periods, respectively, of 2023. Annualized return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") was 14.12% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 14.48% for the year compared to 13.82% and 14.65% for the same periods, respectively, of 2023.
Balance Sheet and Asset Quality
- Consolidated assets totaled $3.26 billion at December 31, 2024.
- Loans decreased $156.21 million, or 6.07%, from December 31, 2023. Securities available for sale decreased $111.12 million, or 39.55%, from December 31, 2023. Deposits decreased $31.08 million, or 1.14%. The net effect of these balance sheet changes resulted in an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $261.03 million, or 224.22%.
- The Company did not repurchase any common shares during the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company repurchased 257,294 common shares during 2024 at a total cost of $8.72 million.
- Non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.83% when compared with the same quarter of 2023. The Company experienced net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $1.48 million, or 0.24% of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $883 thousand, or 0.14%, of annualized average loans for the same period in 2023.
- The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.44% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.41% at December 31, 2023.
- Book value per share at December 31, 2024, was $ 28.73, an increase of $1.53 from year-end 2023.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached tables to this press release. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.
About First Community Bankshares, Inc.
First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 53 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of December 31, 2024. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.62 billion in combined assets as of December 31, 2024. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.26 billion as of December 31, 2024. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.
This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; changes in banking laws and regulations; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict , terrorism or other geopolitical events; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|31,637
|$
|32,120
|$
|32,696
|$
|33,418
|$
|33,676
|$
|129,871
|$
|126,727
|Interest on securities
|1,447
|1,070
|1,211
|1,698
|1,888
|5,426
|7,956
|Interest on deposits in banks
|3,348
|3,702
|2,882
|913
|438
|10,845
|2,482
|Total interest income
|36,432
|36,892
|36,789
|36,029
|36,002
|146,142
|137,165
|Interest expense
|Interest on deposits
|5,099
|5,298
|4,877
|4,365
|3,935
|19,639
|9,341
|Interest on borrowings
|-
|-
|-
|35
|4
|35
|140
|Total interest expense
|5,099
|5,298
|4,877
|4,400
|3,939
|19,674
|9,481
|Net interest income
|31,333
|31,594
|31,912
|31,629
|32,063
|126,468
|127,684
|Provision for credit losses
|1,082
|1,360
|144
|1,011
|1,029
|3,597
|7,985
|Net interest income after provision
|30,251
|30,234
|31,768
|30,618
|31,034
|122,871
|119,699
|Noninterest income
|10,337
|10,452
|9,342
|9,259
|10,462
|39,390
|37,452
|Noninterest expense
|24,107
|24,177
|24,897
|23,386
|26,780
|96,567
|95,177
|Income before income taxes
|16,481
|16,509
|16,213
|16,491
|14,716
|65,694
|61,974
|Income tax expense
|3,441
|3,476
|3,527
|3,646
|2,932
|14,090
|13,954
|Net income
|$
|13,040
|$
|13,033
|$
|12,686
|$
|12,845
|$
|11,784
|$
|51,604
|$
|48,020
|Earnings per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.64
|$
|2.81
|$
|2.67
|Diluted
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.66
|$
|2.80
|$
|2.72
|Cash dividends per common share
|Regular
|0.31
|0.31
|0.29
|0.29
|0.29
|1.20
|1.16
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|18,299,612
|18,279,612
|18,343,958
|18,476,128
|18,530,114
|18,349,498
|17,996,373
|Diluted
|18,418,441
|18,371,907
|18,409,876
|18,545,910
|18,575,226
|18,430,206
|18,027,151
|Performance ratios
|Return on average assets
|1.60
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.58
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.48
|%
|Return on average common equity
|9.89
|%
|10.04
|%
|10.02
|%
|10.18
|%
|9.39
|%
|10.03
|%
|10.02
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity(1)
|14.12
|%
|14.46
|%
|14.54
|%
|14.82
|%
|13.82
|%
|14.48
|%
|14.65
|%
_____________
|(1)
|A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Amounts in thousands)
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Noninterest income
|Wealth management
|$
|1,251
|$
|1,071
|$
|1,064
|$
|1,099
|$
|1,052
|$
|4,485
|$
|4,179
|Service charges on deposits
|3,613
|3,661
|3,428
|3,310
|3,637
|14,012
|13,996
|Other service charges and fees
|3,575
|3,697
|3,670
|3,450
|3,541
|14,392
|13,647
|(Loss) gain on sale of securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(21
|)
|Other operating income
|1,898
|2,023
|1,180
|1,400
|2,232
|6,501
|5,651
|Total noninterest income
|$
|10,337
|$
|10,452
|$
|9,342
|$
|9,259
|$
|10,462
|$
|39,390
|$
|37,452
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|13,501
|$
|13,129
|$
|12,491
|$
|12,581
|$
|12,933
|$
|51,702
|$
|49,887
|Occupancy expense
|1,329
|1,270
|1,309
|1,378
|1,252
|5,286
|4,967
|Furniture and equipment expense
|1,562
|1,574
|1,687
|1,545
|1,489
|6,368
|5,878
|Service fees
|2,305
|2,461
|2,427
|2,449
|2,255
|9,642
|8,908
|Advertising and public relations
|1,165
|967
|933
|796
|843
|3,861
|3,300
|Professional fees
|295
|221
|330
|372
|787
|1,218
|1,567
|Amortization of intangibles
|535
|536
|530
|530
|536
|2,131
|1,731
|FDIC premiums and assessments
|365
|365
|364
|369
|376
|1,463
|1,511
|Merger expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,393
|Litigation expense
|-
|-
|1,800
|-
|3,000
|1,800
|3,000
|Other operating expense
|3,050
|3,654
|3,026
|3,366
|3,309
|13,096
|12,035
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|24,107
|$
|24,177
|$
|24,897
|$
|23,386
|$
|26,780
|$
|96,567
|$
|95,177
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Adjusted Net Income for diluted earnings per share
|$
|13,040
|$
|13,033
|$
|12,686
|$
|12,845
|$
|12,314
|$
|51,604
|$
|49,120
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Merger expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,393
|Day 2 provision for allowance for credit losses - Surrey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,614
|Litigation expense
|-
|-
|1,800
|-
|3,000
|1,800
|3,000
|Other items(1)
|-
|(825
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(825
|)
|(204
|)
|Total adjustments
|-
|(825
|)
|1,800
|-
|3,000
|975
|6,824
|Tax effect
|-
|(198
|)
|432
|-
|720
|234
|1,203
|Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP
|$
|13,040
|$
|12,406
|$
|14,054
|$
|12,845
|$
|14,594
|$
|52,345
|$
|54,741
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.79
|$
|2.84
|$
|3.04
|Performance ratios, non-GAAP
|Adjusted return on average assets
|1.60
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.77
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.68
|%
|Adjusted return on average common equity
|9.89
|%
|9.56
|%
|11.10
|%
|10.18
|%
|11.63
|%
|10.18
|%
|11.43
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (2)
|14.12
|%
|13.77
|%
|16.11
|%
|14.82
|%
|17.11
|%
|14.69
|%
|16.70
|%
_____________
|(1)
|Includes other non-recurring income and expense items.
|(2)
|A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Average
|Average Yield/
|Average
|Average Yield/
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate(1)
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate(1)
|Assets
|Earning assets
|Loans(2)(3)
|$
|2,421,668
|$
|31,717
|5.21
|%
|$
|2,581,528
|$
|33,758
|5.19
|%
|Securities available for sale
|167,357
|1,474
|3.50
|%
|274,513
|1,924
|2.78
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|277,678
|3,351
|4.80
|%
|31,293
|438
|5.55
|%
|Total earning assets
|2,866,703
|36,542
|5.07
|%
|2,887,334
|36,120
|4.96
|%
|Other assets
|379,566
|379,960
|Total assets
|$
|3,246,269
|$
|3,267,294
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Interest-bearing deposits
|Demand deposits
|$
|663,033
|$
|226
|0.14
|%
|$
|697,555
|$
|180
|0.10
|%
|Savings deposits
|886,886
|3,476
|1.56
|%
|838,455
|3,050
|1.44
|%
|Time deposits
|242,899
|1,396
|2.29
|%
|254,668
|705
|1.10
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,792,818
|5,098
|1.13
|%
|1,790,678
|3,935
|0.87
|%
|Borrowings
|Federal funds purchased
|-
|-
|-
|293
|4
|5.35
|%
|Retail repurchase agreements
|995
|1
|0.05
|%
|1,090
|-
|0.05
|%
|Total borrowings
|995
|1
|0.05
|%
|1,383
|4
|0.87
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,793,813
|5,099
|1.13
|%
|1,792,061
|3,939
|0.87
|%
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|881,767
|931,681
|Other liabilities
|46,142
|45,819
|Total liabilities
|2,721,722
|2,769,561
|Stockholders' equity
|524,547
|497,733
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,246,269
|$
|3,267,294
|Net interest income, FTE(1)
|$
|31,443
|$
|32,181
|Net interest rate spread
|3.94
|%
|4.09
|%
|Net interest margin, FTE(1)
|4.36
|%
|4.42
|%
_____________
|(1)
|Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
|(2)
|Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
|(3)
|Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $863 thousand and $792 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Average
|Average Yield/
|Average
|Average Yield/
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate(1)
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate(1)
|Assets
|Earning assets
|Loans(2)(3)
|$
|2,481,215
|$
|130,196
|5.25
|%
|$
|2,538,361
|$
|127,019
|5.00
|%
|Securities available for sale
|171,081
|5,547
|3.24
|%
|298,389
|8,115
|2.72
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|206,629
|10,850
|5.25
|%
|46,601
|2,485
|5.33
|%
|Total earning assets
|2,858,925
|146,593
|5.13
|%
|2,883,351
|137,619
|4.77
|%
|Other assets
|374,398
|369,700
|Total assets
|$
|3,233,323
|$
|3,253,051
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Interest-bearing deposits
|Demand deposits
|$
|662,584
|$
|796
|0.12
|%
|$
|686,534
|$
|405
|0.06
|%
|Savings deposits
|878,584
|14,206
|1.62
|%
|847,397
|6,781
|0.80
|%
|Time deposits
|246,035
|4,636
|1.88
|%
|267,957
|2,155
|0.80
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,787,203
|19,638
|1.10
|%
|1,801,888
|9,341
|0.52
|%
|Borrowings
|Federal funds purchased
|628
|35
|5.53
|%
|2,715
|139
|5.12
|%
|Retail repurchase agreements
|1,045
|1
|0.05
|%
|1,528
|1
|0.06
|%
|Total borrowings
|1,673
|36
|2.15
|%
|4,243
|140
|3.30
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,788,876
|19,674
|1.10
|%
|1,806,131
|9,481
|0.52
|%
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|882,700
|926,378
|Other liabilities
|47,362
|41,477
|Total liabilities
|2,718,938
|2,773,986
|Stockholders' equity
|514,385
|479,065
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,233,323
|$
|3,253,051
|Net interest income, FTE(1)
|$
|126,919
|$
|128,138
|Net interest rate spread
|4.03
|%
|4.25
|%
|Net interest margin, FTE(1)
|4.44
|%
|4.44
|%
_____________
|(1)
|Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
|(2)
|Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
|(3)
|Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $2.90 million and $2.74 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|377,454
|$
|315,338
|$
|329,877
|$
|248,905
|$
|116,420
|Debt securities available for sale, at fair value
|169,849
|166,669
|129,686
|166,247
|280,961
|Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
|2,416,089
|2,444,113
|2,473,268
|2,519,833
|2,572,298
|Allowance for credit losses
|(34,825
|)
|(35,118
|)
|(34,885
|)
|(35,461
|)
|(36,189
|)
|Loans held for investment, net
|2,381,264
|2,408,995
|2,438,383
|2,484,372
|2,536,109
|Premises and equipment, net
|48,735
|49,654
|50,528
|51,333
|50,680
|Other real estate owned
|521
|346
|100
|374
|192
|Interest receivable
|9,207
|9,883
|9,984
|10,719
|10,881
|Goodwill
|143,946
|143,946
|143,946
|143,946
|143,946
|Other intangible assets
|13,014
|13,550
|14,085
|14,615
|15,145
|Other assets
|117,226
|115,980
|116,230
|115,470
|114,211
|Total assets
|$
|3,261,216
|$
|3,224,361
|$
|3,232,819
|$
|3,235,981
|$
|3,268,545
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|883,499
|$
|869,723
|$
|889,462
|$
|902,396
|$
|931,920
|Interest-bearing
|1,807,748
|1,789,530
|1,787,810
|1,779,819
|1,790,405
|Total deposits
|2,691,247
|2,659,253
|2,677,272
|2,682,215
|2,722,325
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|906
|954
|894
|1,006
|1,119
|Interest, taxes, and other liabilities
|42,671
|43,460
|45,769
|45,816
|41,807
|Total liabilities
|2,734,824
|2,703,667
|2,723,935
|2,729,037
|2,765,251
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|18,322
|18,291
|18,270
|18,413
|18,502
|Additional paid-in capital
|169,752
|168,691
|168,272
|173,041
|175,841
|Retained earnings
|349,489
|342,121
|334,756
|327,389
|319,902
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(11,171
|)
|(8,409
|)
|(12,414
|)
|(11,899
|)
|(10,951
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|526,392
|520,694
|508,884
|506,944
|503,294
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,261,216
|$
|3,224,361
|$
|3,232,819
|$
|3,235,981
|$
|3,268,545
|Shares outstanding at period-end
|18,321,795
|18,290,938
|18,270,273
|18,413,088
|18,502,396
|Book value per common share
|$
|28.73
|$
|28.47
|$
|27.85
|$
|27.53
|$
|27.20
|Tangible book value per common share(1)
|20.16
|19.86
|19.20
|18.92
|18.60
_____________
|(1 )
|A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding.
|SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(Amounts in thousands)
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|Balance at beginning of period:
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
|$
|35,118
|$
|34,885
|$
|35,461
|$
|36,189
|$
|36,031
|Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments
|441
|441
|746
|746
|758
|Total allowance for credit losses beginning of period
|35,559
|35,326
|36,207
|36,935
|36,789
|Provision for credit losses:
|Provision for credit losses - loans
|1,182
|1,360
|449
|1,011
|1,041
|(Recovery of) provision for credit losses - loan commitments
|(100
|)
|-
|(305
|)
|-
|(12
|)
|Total provision for credit losses - loans and loan commitments
|1,082
|1,360
|144
|1,011
|1,029
|Charge-offs
|(2,005
|)
|(1,799
|)
|(1,599
|)
|(2,448
|)
|(2,105
|)
|Recoveries
|530
|672
|574
|709
|1,222
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|(1,475
|)
|(1,127
|)
|(1,025
|)
|(1,739
|)
|(883
|)
|Balance at end of period:
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
|34,825
|35,118
|34,885
|35,461
|36,189
|Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments
|341
|441
|441
|746
|746
|Ending balance
|$
|35,166
|$
|35,559
|$
|35,326
|$
|36,207
|$
|36,935
|Nonperforming Assets
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|19,869
|$
|19,754
|$
|19,815
|$
|19,617
|$
|19,356
|Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|149
|176
|19
|30
|104
|Modified loans past due 90 days or more
|135
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total nonperforming loans
|20,153
|19,930
|19,834
|19,647
|19,460
|OREO
|521
|346
|100
|374
|192
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|20,674
|$
|20,276
|$
|19,934
|$
|20,021
|$
|19,652
|Additional Information
|Total modified loans
|$
|2,260
|$
|2,320
|$
|2,290
|$
|2,177
|$
|1,873
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.83
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.80
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.76
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.63
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.60
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|172.80
|%
|176.21
|%
|175.88
|%
|180.49
|%
|185.97
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|1.44
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.41
|%
|Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|0.24
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.14
|%
FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
David D. Brown
(276) 326-9000
