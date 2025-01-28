Submit Release
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024

WAUWATOSA, Wis., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $5.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net loss of $40,000, or less than $0.01 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Net income per diluted share was $1.01 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income per diluted share of $0.46 for the year ended December 31, 2023.

“We are pleased with the company's performance compared to the prior year and looking to build off of the positives from 2024,” said William Bruss, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “We achieved loan growth, achieved core deposit growth (excluding brokered certificates of deposit), and continued to maintain strong asset quality metrics. The interest rate environment created challenges for both the Community Banking and Mortgage Banking segments even with the 100 bps cut in the Federal Funds rate during the second half of the year. The Mortgage Banking segment remained profitable due in large part to our continued focus on cost control as funding volumes are still facing headwinds from the higher fixed-rate mortgage rates. Waterstone Financial, Inc. remained active in share repurchases and continued to pay out dividends, as we are committed to shareholder returns.” 

Highlights of the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

  • Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $5.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $40,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
  • Consolidated return on average assets was 0.94% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to (0.01)% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
  • Consolidated return on average equity was 6.05% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and (0.05)% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
  • Dividends declared during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, totaled $0.15 per common share.
  • During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, we repurchased approximately 194,000 shares at a cost (including the federal excise tax) of $2.8 million, or $14.43 per share.
  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.28% at December 31, 2024, 0.25% at September 30, 2024, and 0.23% at December 31, 2023.
  • Past due loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.95% at December 31, 2024, 0.63% at September 30, 2024, and 0.68% at December 31, 2023. 
  • Book value per share was $17.53 at December 31, 2024, and $16.94 at December 31, 2023. 

Community Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax income totaled $6.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, which represents a $1.4 million, or 26.0%, increase compared to $5.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
  • Net interest income totaled $12.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, which represents a $830,000, or 6.9%, increase compared to $12.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
  • Average loans held for investment totaled $1.68 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, which represents an increase of $21.5 million, or 1.3%, compared to $1.66 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to increases in the construction, commercial real estate, and multi-family mortgages. Average loans held for investment decreased $6.3 million compared to $1.69 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in construction and one- to four-family mortgages.
  • Net interest margin increased 17 basis points to 2.42% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to 2.25% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, which was primarily driven by an increase in weighted average yield on loans receivable and held for sale offset by a result of an increase in weighted average cost of deposits and borrowings as the federal funds rate increases resulted in increased funding rates. Net interest margin increased 29 basis points compared to 2.13% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, primarily driven by an increase in weighted average yield on loans receivable and held for sale and a decrease in weighted average cost of borrowings. 
  • Past due loans at the community banking segment totaled $12.8 million at December 31, 2024, $8.0 million at September 30, 2024, and $7.9 million at December 31, 2023.
  • The segment had a provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $61,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to a negative provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $17,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The current quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in the qualitative factors primarily related to increases in economic risks related to commercial real estate loans during the quarter offset by a decrease in historical loss rates. The provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments was $270,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to a negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments of $533,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was due primarily to an increase of construction loans that are currently waiting to be funded compared to the prior quarter end.
  • The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP ratio, was 51.54% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 63.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
  • Average core deposits (excluding brokered and escrow accounts) totaled $1.27 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $65.8 million, or 5.4%, compared to $1.21 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Average deposits increased $28.8 million, or 9.2% annualized, compared to $1.25 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The increases were primarily due to an increase in certificates of deposit balances. The segment had $94.3 million in brokered certificate of deposits at December 31, 2024.

Mortgage Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax loss totaled $625,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to a $6.0 million of pre-tax loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
  • Loan originations increased $12.3 million, or 2.7%, to $470.7 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $458.4 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 82.1% of originations for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 95.7% of total originations for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
  • Mortgage banking non-interest income increased $1.4 million, or 8.9%, to $17.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $16.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
  • Gross margin on loans sold totaled 3.74% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 3.51% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
  • Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits decreased $1.1 million, or 7.4%, to $13.8 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $14.9 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease primarily related to decreased salary expense, health insurance expense, and sign-on incentives driven by reduced employee headcount and fewer new branches added over the past year.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.” Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures 

Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods. The Company’s management believes that investors may use this non-GAAP measure to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in this measure and that different companies might calculate this measure differently.

Contact: Mark R. Gerke
Chief Financial Officer
414-459-4012
markgerke@wsbonline.com

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
 
    For The Three Months Ended
December 31,		     For The Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
    (In Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Interest income:                                
Loans   $ 26,391     $ 24,288     $ 103,066     $ 90,148  
Mortgage-related securities     1,136       1,081       4,496       4,053  
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments     1,525       1,325       5,606       5,007  
Total interest income     29,052       26,694       113,168       99,208  
Interest expense:                                
Deposits     11,410       8,253       40,573       25,738  
Borrowings     4,807       6,685       26,427       23,255  
Total interest expense     16,217       14,938       67,000       48,993  
Net interest income     12,835       11,756       46,168       50,215  
Provision (credit) for credit losses     367       (435 )     (168 )     656  
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses     12,468       12,191       46,336       49,559  
Noninterest income:                                
Service charges on loans and deposits     626       328       2,060       1,819  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance     407       337       1,969       1,710  
Mortgage banking income     17,365       15,830       83,565       75,686  
Other     607       381       1,708       1,970  
Total noninterest income     19,005       16,876       89,302       81,185  
Noninterest expenses:                                
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits     18,423       20,061       81,078       84,096  
Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment     1,579       2,021       7,573       8,323  
Advertising     727       1,030       3,554       3,779  
Data processing     1,233       1,212       4,978       4,653  
Communications     224       269       922       988  
Professional fees     1,114       907       3,184       2,686  
Real estate owned     12       1       26       4  
Loan processing expense     486       756       3,090       3,428  
Other     1,469       3,405       7,231       11,755  
Total noninterest expenses     25,267       29,662       111,636       119,712  
Income (loss) before income taxes (benefit)     6,206       (595 )     24,002       11,032  
Income tax expense (benefit)     996       (555 )     5,314       1,657  
Net income (loss)   $ 5,210     $ (40 )   $ 18,688     $ 9,375  
Income (loss) per share:                                
Basic   $ 0.28     $ (0.00 )   $ 1.01     $ 0.47  
Diluted   $ 0.28     $ (0.00 )   $ 1.01     $ 0.46  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                
Basic     18,335       19,380       18,556       20,158  
Diluted     18,396       19,398       18,589       20,196  
 


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2024     2023  
    (Unaudited)          
Assets   (In Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Cash   $ 35,182     $ 30,667  
Federal funds sold     4,302       5,493  
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments     277       261  
Cash and cash equivalents     39,761       36,421  
Securities available for sale (at fair value)     208,549       204,907  
Loans held for sale (at fair value)     135,909       164,993  
Loans receivable     1,680,576       1,664,215  
Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - loans     18,247       18,549  
Loans receivable, net     1,662,329       1,645,666  
                 
Office properties and equipment, net     19,389       19,995  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)     20,295       20,880  
Cash surrender value of life insurance     74,612       67,859  
Real estate owned, net     505       254  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     48,259       52,414  
Total assets   $ 2,209,608     $ 2,213,389  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                
Liabilities:                
Demand deposits   $ 171,115     $ 187,107  
Money market and savings deposits     283,243       273,233  
Time deposits     905,539       730,284  
Total deposits     1,359,897       1,190,624  
                 
Borrowings     446,519       611,054  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes     5,630       6,607  
Other liabilities     58,427       61,048  
Total liabilities     1,870,473       1,869,333  
                 
Shareholders' equity:                
Preferred stock     -       -  
Common stock     193       203  
Additional paid-in capital     91,214       103,908  
Retained earnings     277,196       269,606  
Unearned ESOP shares     (10,682 )     (11,869 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes     (18,786 )     (17,792 )
Total shareholders' equity     339,135       344,056  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,209,608     $ 2,213,389  
                 
Share Information                
Shares outstanding     19,343       20,315  
Book value per share   $ 17.53     $ 16.94  
 


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
 
    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
    2024     2024     2024     2024     2023  
    (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Condensed Results of Operations:                                        
Net interest income   $ 12,835     $ 11,517     $ 10,679     $ 11,137     $ 11,756  
Provision (credit) for credit losses     367       (377 )     (225 )     67       (435 )
Total noninterest income     19,005       22,552       26,497       21,248       16,876  
Total noninterest expense     25,267       28,560       30,259       27,550       29,662  
Income (loss) before income taxes (benefit)     6,206       5,886       7,142       4,768       (595 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     996       1,158       1,430       1,730       (555 )
Net income (loss)   $ 5,210     $ 4,728     $ 5,712     $ 3,038     $ (40 )
Income (loss) per share – basic   $ 0.28     $ 0.26     $ 0.31     $ 0.16     $ (0.00 )
Income (loss) per share – diluted   $ 0.28     $ 0.26     $ 0.31     $ 0.16     $ (0.00 )
Dividends declared per common share   $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.15  
                                         
Performance Ratios (annualized):                                        
Return on average assets - QTD     0.94 %     0.83 %     1.02 %     0.56 %     -0.01 %
Return on average equity - QTD     6.05 %     5.55 %     6.84 %     3.56 %     -0.05 %
Net interest margin - QTD     2.42 %     2.13 %     2.01 %     2.15 %     2.25 %
                                         
Return on average assets - YTD     0.84 %     0.81 %     0.79 %     0.56 %     0.44 %
Return on average equity - YTD     5.48 %     5.30 %     5.17 %     3.56 %     2.62 %
Net interest margin - YTD     2.17 %     2.09 %     2.08 %     2.15 %     2.46 %
                                         
Asset Quality Ratios:                                        
Past due loans to total loans     0.95 %     0.63 %     0.76 %     0.64 %     0.68 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans     0.34 %     0.32 %     0.33 %     0.29 %     0.29 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.28 %     0.25 %     0.25 %     0.23 %     0.23 %
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable     1.09 %     1.07 %     1.10 %     1.10 %     1.11 %
 



WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS
(Unaudited)
 
    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
    2024     2024     2024     2024     2023  
Average balances   (Dollars in Thousands)  
Interest-earning assets                                        
Loans receivable and held for sale   $ 1,819,574     $ 1,870,627     $ 1,859,608     $ 1,805,102     $ 1,797,988  
Mortgage related securities     168,521       170,221       171,895       172,077       172,863  
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments     124,658       115,270       107,992       110,431       106,504  
Total interest-earning assets     2,112,753       2,156,118       2,139,495       2,087,610       2,077,355  
Noninterest-earning assets     100,627       104,600       104,019       103,815       105,073  
Total assets   $ 2,213,380     $ 2,260,718     $ 2,243,514     $ 2,191,425     $ 2,182,428  
                                         
Interest-bearing liabilities                                        
Demand accounts   $ 92,247     $ 89,334     $ 91,300     $ 87,393     $ 91,868  
Money market, savings, and escrow accounts     306,478       304,116       293,483       281,171       302,121  
Certificates of deposit - retail     810,340       786,228       758,252       739,543       735,418  
Certificates of deposit - brokered     59,254       -       -       -       -  
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,268,319       1,179,678       1,143,035       1,108,107       1,129,407  
Borrowings     464,964       600,570       622,771       602,724       549,210  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,733,283       1,780,248       1,765,806       1,710,831       1,678,617  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     87,889       91,532       93,637       92,129       102,261  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     49,645       49,787       48,315       45,484       56,859  
Total liabilities     1,870,817       1,921,567       1,907,758       1,848,444       1,837,737  
Equity     342,563       339,151       335,756       342,981       344,691  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 2,213,380     $ 2,260,718     $ 2,243,514     $ 2,191,425     $ 2,182,428  
                                         
Average Yield/Costs (annualized)                                        
Loans receivable and held for sale     5.75 %     5.65 %     5.54 %     5.46 %     5.36 %
Mortgage related securities     2.67 %     2.66 %     2.63 %     2.57 %     2.48 %
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments     4.85 %     5.05 %     4.82 %     4.82 %     4.94 %
Total interest-earning assets     5.46 %     5.39 %     5.27 %     5.18 %     5.10 %
                                         
Demand accounts     0.11 %     0.11 %     0.11 %     0.11 %     0.11 %
Money market and savings accounts     2.00 %     1.94 %     1.89 %     1.79 %     1.64 %
Certificates of deposit - retail     4.53 %     4.54 %     4.41 %     4.19 %     3.76 %
Certificates of deposit - brokered     4.18 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     3.58 %     3.53 %     3.42 %     3.26 %     2.90 %
Borrowings     4.11 %     4.77 %     4.92 %     4.54 %     4.83 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3.72 %     3.95 %     3.95 %     3.71 %     3.53 %
 


COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
 
    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
    2024     2024     2024     2024     2023  
    (Dollars in Thousands)  
Condensed Results of Operations:                                        
Net interest income   $ 12,886     $ 12,250     $ 11,234     $ 11,598     $ 12,056  
Provision (credit) for credit losses     331       (302 )     (279 )     105       (550 )
Total noninterest income     1,595       1,227       1,491       990       894  
Noninterest expenses:                                        
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits     4,883       5,326       5,116       5,360       5,397  
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment     825       904       983       1,000       916  
Advertising     204       311       229       174       363  
Data processing     691       720       687       693       626  
Communications     89       80       72       65       75  
Professional fees     196       190       177       208       186  
Real estate owned     12       -       1       13       1  
Loan processing expense     -       -       -       -       -  
Other     563       602       672       691       628  
Total noninterest expense     7,463       8,133       7,937       8,204       8,192  
Income before income taxes     6,687       5,646       5,067       4,279       5,308  
Income tax expense     1,399       941       718       1,639       1,234  
Net income   $ 5,288     $ 4,705     $ 4,349     $ 2,640     $ 4,074  
                                         
Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP)     51.54 %     60.35 %     62.37 %     65.17 %     63.26 %
Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP)     59.58 %     62.58 %     63.77 %     65.17 %     56.86 %
 


MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
 
    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
    2024     2024     2024     2024     2023  
    (Dollars in Thousands)  
Condensed Results of Operations:                                        
Net interest loss   $ (92 )   $ (760 )   $ (552 )   $ (541 )   $ (367 )
Provision (credit) for credit losses     36       (75 )     54       (38 )     115  
Total noninterest income     17,455       21,386       25,081       20,328       16,028  
Noninterest expenses:                                        
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits     13,781       15,930       16,886       14,756       14,881  
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment     754       953       1,046       1,108       1,105  
Advertising     523       615       758       740       667  
Data processing     542       570       549       508       583  
Communications     135       152       168       161       194  
Professional fees     917       379       569       520       704  
Real estate owned     -       -       -       -       -  
Loan processing expense     486       697       861       1,046       756  
Other     814       1,261       1,641       617       2,701  
Total noninterest expense     17,952       20,557       22,478       19,456       21,591  
(Loss) income before income taxes (benefit) expense     (625 )     144       1,997       369       (6,045 )
Income tax (benefit) expense     (428 )     194       684       71       (1,827 )
Net (loss) income   $ (197 )   $ (50 )   $ 1,313     $ 298     $ (4,218 )
                                         
Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP)     103.39 %     99.67 %     91.64 %     98.33 %     137.86 %
Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP)     97.74 %     96.23 %     94.62 %     98.33 %     116.99 %
                                         
Loan originations   $ 470,650     $ 558,729     $ 634,109     $ 485,109     $ 458,363  
Purchase     82.1 %     88.9 %     92.7 %     93.0 %     95.7 %
Refinance     17.9 %     11.1 %     7.3 %     7.0 %     4.3 %
Gross margin on loans sold(1)     3.74 %     3.83 %     3.93 %     4.10 %     3.51 %

(1) Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations


