Heartland BancCorp Earns $5.7 Million, or $2.63 Per Diluted Share, in the Fourth Quarter of 2024, and a Record $20.3 Million, or $9.75 Per Diluted Share, for the Year

WHITEHALL, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland” and “the Company”) (OTCQX: HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank (“Bank”), today reported net income increased 7.2% to $5.7 million, or $2.63 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $5.3 million, or $2.61 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023, and increased 28.0% compared to $4.4 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter. For the year 2024, net income increased 3.8% to a record $20.3 million, or $9.75 per diluted share, compared to $19.5 million, or $9.62 per diluted share, in 2023.

On July 29, 2024, Heartland announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with German American Bancorp (“German American”). Upon completion of the transaction, Heartland’s subsidiary bank, Heartland Bank, will be merged into German American’s subsidiary bank, German American Bank, and operate under a co-branded name within the Ohio markets.

With the shareholders of Heartland and German American having each approved the Merger at special meetings held on November 19, 2024, Heartland and German American anticipate that the Merger will become effective as of February 1, 2025, subject to satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions contained in the Merger Agreement.

“Heartland produced strong net income for the fourth quarter, and record net income for the year, as we continue to deliver value to our clients and expand our market outreach,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our record earnings in 2024 were fueled by moderate loan growth and strong deposit growth generated in our Columbus and Greater Cincinnati market footprint, and our future growth opportunities will only be enhanced by our pending merger with German American. This strategic partnership allows us to partner with another like-minded, larger community bank that enables us to continue our strong brand and growth trajectory within the markets we serve. Strategically and culturally, Heartland and German American are exceptionally well-aligned with a strong commitment to the community banking business model. That model is centered on delivering an exceptional customer experience and the willingness to invest in local communities that Ohio has come to know and love from Heartland. I would like to thank our dedicated team of associates for all they do to support our loyal clients and communities as we look forward to continued success in 2025.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights (at or for the three months ended December 31, 2024)

Net income was $5.7 million, or $2.63 per diluted share, compared to $5.3 million, or $2.61 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Heartland recorded no provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $550,000 for the fourth quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin was 3.19%, compared to 3.27% in the preceding quarter and 3.49% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Fourth quarter revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) were $18.5 million, compared to $18.6 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.14%, compared to 1.13% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Annualized return on average tangible common equity was 13.90%, compared to 15.05% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Net loans increased $5.6 million during the quarter to $1.54 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to three months earlier.

Demand deposits increased 2.8% during the quarter to $443.8 million, compared to $431.6 million three months earlier.

Credit quality remains strong with nonperforming loans to gross loans of 0.54% and nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.43% at December 31, 2024.

Tangible book value was $80.02 per share at December 31, 2024, compared to $74.23 per share a year ago.

Paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.759 per share on December 30, 2024.



2024 Full Year Financial Highlights (at or for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024)

Net income for 2024 increased 3.8% to a record $20.3 million, compared to $19.5 million in 2023.

Net interest margin was 3.28% for the year, compared to 3.62% for 2023.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.06% for 2024, compared to 1.09% for 2023.

Annualized return on average tangible equity was 13.02% for 2024, compared to 14.15% for 2023.

Net loans increased $10.2 million year-over-year to $1.54 billion, compared to $1.53 billion a year ago.

Total deposits increased $108.1 million, or 6.6%, to $1.75 billion, compared to $1.64 billion a year ago.

Balance Sheet Review

Assets

Total assets increased 4.7% to $1.97 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $1.88 billion a year earlier, and increased 1.6% compared to three months earlier. Heartland’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 88.0% at December 31, 2024, compared to 90.0% at September 30, 2024, and 93.2% at December 31, 2023.

Securities increased 5.3% to $222.4 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $211.1 million a year earlier, and decreased 3.3% compared to $229.9 million three months earlier. Securities comprise 11.3% of total assets at December 31, 2024, compared to 11.8% three months earlier and 11.2% a year ago.

Average earning assets increased to $1.87 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.82 billion in the third quarter of 2024, and $1.75 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.82% in the fourth quarter of 2024, down 13 basis points from 5.95% in the preceding quarter, and up 11 basis points from 5.71% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Loan Portfolio

“Loan growth was muted during the fourth quarter, as we remain disciplined with new loan pricing amid stiff competition in our markets,” said Ben Babcanec, EVP and Chief Operating Officer.

Net loans totaled $1.54 billion at December 31, 2024, and increased modestly compared to $1.53 billion at September 30, 2024, and $1.52 billion at December 31, 2023. Commercial loans increased 7.8% from year ago levels to $186.2 million and comprise 11.9% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2024. Owner occupied commercial real estate loans (CRE) decreased 7.5% to $273.8 million at December 31, 2024, compared to a year ago, and comprise 17.6% of the total loan portfolio. Nonowner occupied CRE loans increased modestly to $503.2 million, compared to a year ago, and comprise 32.3% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2024. 1-4 family residential real estate loans increased 1.0% from year-ago levels to $513.2 million and represent 32.9% of total loans. Home equity loans increased 25.9% from year-ago levels to $65.1 million and represent 4.2% of total loans, while consumer loans decreased 5.6% from year-ago levels to $17.9 million and represent 1.1% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2024.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.75 billion at December 31, 2024, a $45.0 million, or 2.6% increase, compared to $1.71 billion at September 30, 2024, and a $108.1 million, or 6.6% increase, compared to $1.64 billion at December 31, 2023. “Average deposits increased $61.6 million, or 3.6%, to $1.75 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the preceding quarter, with good growth in all deposit categories,” said Babcanec.

At December 31, 2024, noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts decreased 9.0% compared to a year ago and represent 25.3% of total deposits; savings, NOW and money market accounts remained relatively unchanged compared to a year ago and represent 40.7% of total deposits; and CDs increased 33.8% compared to a year ago and comprise 33.9% of total deposits. The average cost of deposits was 2.73% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.75% in the third quarter of 2024 and 2.21% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity was $175.4 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $175.9 million three months earlier and increased 7.9% compared to $162.5 million a year earlier. At December 31, 2024, Heartland’s tangible book value was $80.02 per share compared to $80.61 at September 30, 2024, and $74.23 at December 31, 2023.

Heartland continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized” with tangible equity to tangible assets of 8.30% at December 31, 2024, compared to 8.46% at September 30, 2024, and 8.00% at December 31, 2023.

Operating Results

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Heartland generated a ROAA of 1.14% and a ROATCE of 13.90%, compared to 0.91% and 11.10%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024 and 1.13% and 15.05%, respectively, in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, decreased 2.5% to $15.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $15.4 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, and increased modestly compared to $14.9 million in the preceding quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net interest income decreased 2.4% to $59.6 million, compared to $61.0 million in 2023.

Total revenues (net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, plus noninterest income) were $18.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 1.0% decrease compared to $18.6 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, and a 2.8% increase compared to $18.0 million in the preceding quarter. For the year 2024, total revenues were $72.4 million, compared to $73.5 million in 2023.

Heartland’s net interest margin was 3.19% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 3.27% in the preceding quarter and 3.49% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“The interest rate reductions during the third and fourth quarters of 2024 put temporary pressure on our net interest margin due to a lag in the maturity and downward repricing of some higher cost deposits,” said Carrie Almendinger, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Provision for Credit Losses

Due to strong credit quality, minimal net loan charge-offs, modest loan growth and economic forecast improvements within the CECL model, Heartland recorded no provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024. This compared to no provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024 and a $550,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased 7.9% to $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $3.2 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, and increased 14.7% compared to $3.0 million in the preceding quarter. “Higher title insurance income and increases in income from life insurance contributed to gains in noninterest income during the fourth quarter,” said Almendinger.

Gains on sale of loans and originated mortgage servicing rights decreased 16.1% to $616,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $734,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago, and decreased 10.6% compared to $689,000 in the preceding quarter. For the year 2024, noninterest income increased 3.1% to $12.8 million, compared to $12.4 million in 2023.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $11.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $12.4 million in the preceding quarter and $11.6 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Salary and employee benefits expense, the largest component of noninterest expense, was $6.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $7.2 million in the preceding quarter and $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the year 2024, noninterest expense totaled $47.5 million, compared to $47.1 million in 2023.

One-time merger related expenses totaled $278,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $671,000 in the third quarter of 2024.

The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 62.7%, compared to 69.1% for the preceding quarter and 62.5% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Income Tax Provision

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Heartland recorded $1.2 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 17.7%, compared to $1.1 million, or 20.2%, in the third quarter of 2024 and $1.1 million, or 17.7%, in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Credit Quality

“Our credit quality metrics continue to remain stable, despite an increase in nonaccrual loans during the quarter,” said McComb. “Overall, we are seeing minimal signs of stress in the loan portfolio, and we hold strong collateral positions with all our loans.”

At December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses plus unfunded commitment liability (ACL + UCL) was $19.0 million, or 1.22% of total loans, compared to $19.1 million, or 1.23% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, and $19.4 million, or 1.25% of total loans, a year ago. As of December 31, 2024, the ACL represented 367% of nonaccrual loans, compared to 949% three months earlier and 1,106% one year earlier.

Nonaccrual loans were $4.9 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $1.9 million at September 30, 2024, and $1.6 million at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, nonaccrual loans totaled 12 loans with an average balance of approximately $406,000. There was $3.6 million in loans past due 90 days and still accruing at December 31, 2024, compared to $5,000 at September 30, 2024, and $468,000 at December 31, 2023. Net loan charge-offs totaled $71,000 at December 31, 2024, compared to $32,000 in net loan recoveries at September 30, 2024, and $318,000 in net loan charge-offs at December 31, 2023.

There was no other real estate owned (“OREO”) and other nonperforming assets on the books at December 31, 2024. This compared to OREO of $30,000 at September 30, 2024, and $10,000 at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets (NPAs), consisting of nonperforming loans and loans past due 90 days or more, were $8.4 million, or 0.43% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, compared to $1.9 million, or 0.10%, at September 30, 2024, and $2.1 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at December 31, 2023.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 20 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) Heartland’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts; and (ii) other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” or words of similar meaning generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Heartland’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Heartland. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of the following factors, among others: (1) the assumptions and estimates used by Heartland’s management include both assumptions as to certain business decisions that are subject to change and, in many respects, subjective judgment, and thus is susceptible to multiple interpretations and periodic revisions based on actual experience and business developments, and thus, may not be realized; (2) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, may adversely affect the businesses in which Heartland is engaged; (3) changes in the interest rate environment may adversely affect net interest income; (4) results may be adversely affected by continued diversification of assets and adverse changes to credit quality; (5) competition from other financial services companies in Heartland’s markets could adversely affect operations; and (6) the current economic slowdown could adversely affect credit quality and loan originations.

Heartland cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Heartland does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

Additional Information

Communications in this press release do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any proxy vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The proposed merger will be submitted to both the German American and Heartland shareholders for their consideration. In connection with the proposed merger, German American will file a Registration Statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that will include a joint proxy statement for German American and Heartland and a prospectus for German American and other relevant documents concerning the proposed merger. INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE CORRESPONDING JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED MERGER WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE, AS WELL AS ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, TOGETHER WITH ALL AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. You will be able to obtain a copy of the joint proxy statement/prospectus once filed, as well as other filings containing information about German American, without charge, at the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov) or by accessing German American’s website (http://www.germanamerican.com) under the tab “Investor Relations” and then under the heading “Financial Information”. Copies of the joint proxy statement/prospectus and the filings with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference in the joint proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, without charge, by directing a request to Bradley C. Arnett, Investor Relations, German American Bancorp, Inc., 711 Main Street, Box 810, Jasper, Indiana 47546, telephone 812-482-1314 or to Jennifer Eckert, Investor Relations, Heartland BancCorp, 430 North Hamilton Road, Whitehall, Ohio 43213, telephone 614-337-4600.

German American and Heartland and certain of their directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of German American and Heartland in connection with the proposed merger. Information about the directors and executive officers of German American is set forth in the proxy statement for German American’s 2024 annual meeting of shareholders, as filed with the SEC on Schedule 14A on March 21, 2024, which information has been updated by German American from time to time in subsequent filings with the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Heartland will be set forth in the joint proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed merger. Additional information about the interests of those participants and other persons who may be deemed participants in the transaction may also be obtained by reading the joint proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed merger when it becomes available. Free copies of this document may be obtained as described above.







Heartland BancCorp Quarterly Financial Summary Three Months Ended Earnings and dividends: Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Interest income $ 27,334 $ 27,233 $ 26,190 $ 25,626 $ 25,195 Interest expense 12,334 12,288 11,408 10,764 9,807 Net interest income 15,000 14,945 14,782 14,862 15,388 Provision for credit losses - - - - 550 Noninterest income 3,470 3,026 3,212 3,119 3,217 Noninterest expense 11,580 12,420 11,753 11,775 11,632 Provision for income taxes 1,222 1,123 1,154 1,124 1,135 Net income 5,668 4,428 5,087 5,082 5,288 Share data: Basic earnings per share $ 2.80 $ 2.19 $ 2.52 $ 2.52 $ 2.62 Diluted earnings per share 2.63 2.12 2.50 2.51 2.61 Dividends declared per share 0.76 0.76 0.76 0.76 0.76 Book value per share 86.31 86.95 83.19 81.28 80.66 Tangible book value per share 80.02 80.61 76.81 74.88 74.23 Common shares outstanding, 20,000,000 authorized 2,123,355 2,113,153 2,106,879 2,105,737 2,105,737 Treasury shares (90,612 ) (90,612 ) (90,612 ) (90,612 ) (90,612 ) Common shares, net 2,032,743 2,022,541 2,016,267 2,015,125 2,015,125 Average common shares outstanding, net 2,024,267 2,018,442 2,015,627 2,015,125 2,015,125 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net $ 1,541,814 $ 1,533,219 $ 1,524,818 $ 1,519,946 $ 1,520,331 Earning assets 1,869,509 1,820,509 1,795,555 1,776,073 1,749,160 Goodwill & intangible assets 12,805 12,846 12,888 12,934 12,982 Total assets 1,974,165 1,926,237 1,899,413 1,878,171 1,854,191 Demand deposits 442,599 423,555 437,524 453,581 476,992 Deposits 1,751,452 1,689,877 1,670,394 1,639,911 1,622,335 Borrowings 29,508 47,792 47,225 58,938 60,857 Shareholders' equity 175,050 171,562 164,744 163,283 152,393 Ratios: Return on average assets 1.14 % 0.91 % 1.08 % 1.09 % 1.13 % Return on average equity 12.88 % 10.27 % 12.42 % 12.52 % 13.77 % Return on average tangible common equity 13.90 % 11.10 % 13.47 % 13.59 % 15.05 % Yield on earning assets 5.82 % 5.95 % 5.87 % 5.80 % 5.71 % Cost of deposits 2.73 % 2.75 % 2.61 % 2.45 % 2.21 % Cost of funds 2.76 % 2.81 % 2.67 % 2.55 % 2.31 % Net interest margin 3.19 % 3.27 % 3.31 % 3.37 % 3.49 % Efficiency ratio 62.70 % 69.11 % 65.33 % 65.49 % 62.52 % Asset quality: Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.02 % -0.01 % 0.08 % 0.01 % 0.08 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.54 % 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.13 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.43 % 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.11 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.15 % 1.15 % 1.15 % 1.17 % 1.16 % ACL + UCL to gross loans 1.22 % 1.23 % 1.23 % 1.27 % 1.25 %





Heartland BancCorp Consolidated Balance Sheets Assets Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Cash and due from $ 15,783 $ 35,186 $ 14,292 $ 18,314 $ 16,750 Interest bearing deposits 87,077 32,585 31,419 15,717 19,932 Interest bearing time deposits - - - - - Available-for-sale securities 222,351 229,907 233,270 222,609 211,130 Held-to-maturity securities 0 0 0 0 0 Loans held for sale 1,462 2,854 2,855 2,210 1,145 Commercial 186,156 183,739 179,961 166,413 172,658 CRE (Owner occupied) 273,764 287,261 291,107 293,542 295,996 CRE (Non Owner occupied) 503,223 489,483 495,466 489,709 501,056 1-4 Family 513,223 510,587 504,959 507,374 508,826 Home Equity 65,098 63,184 59,011 54,178 51,697 Consumer 17,902 19,436 18,916 18,859 18,974 Allowance for credit losses (17,902 ) (17,845 ) (17,813 ) (17,897 ) (17,928 ) Net Loans 1,541,464 1,535,845 1,531,607 1,512,178 1,531,279 Premises and equipment 32,115 32,548 33,039 33,298 33,649 Nonmarketable equity securities 6,949 6,946 6,943 6,941 6,866 Mortgage servicing rights, net 3,638 3,545 3,473 3,384 3,373 Foreclosed assets held for sale 0 30 0 0 10 Goodwill 12,388 12,388 12,388 12,388 12,388 Intangible Assets 392 433 475 517 565 Deferred income taxes 7,375 6,007 7,213 6,662 7,087 Life insurance assets 20,614 20,809 20,675 20,545 20,315 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 20,128 21,520 22,483 22,429 18,661 Total assets $ 1,971,736 $ 1,940,603 $ 1,920,132 $ 1,877,192 $ 1,883,150 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Demand $ 443,754 $ 431,582 $ 414,829 $ 419,864 $ 487,631 Saving, NOW and money market 713,060 686,221 673,674 705,942 711,198 Time 593,876 587,927 556,690 502,848 443,772 Total deposits 1,750,690 1,705,730 1,645,193 1,628,654 1,642,601 Repurchase agreements 4,975 5,590 6,295 4,472 4,583 FHLB Advances 0 10,000 59,000 38,000 31,000 Subordinated debt 24,076 24,065 24,055 24,044 24,034 Interest payable and other liabilities 16,555 19,352 17,849 18,228 18,400 Total liabilities 1,796,296 1,764,737 1,752,392 1,713,398 1,720,618 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, without par value 64,986 63,899 63,002 62,797 62,725 Retained earnings 134,193 130,069 127,174 123,617 120,064 Accumulated other comprehensive income (expense) (18,745 ) (13,108 ) (17,442 ) (17,626 ) (15,263 ) Treasury stock at Cost, Common (4,994 ) (4,994 ) (4,994 ) (4,994 ) (4,994 ) Total shareholders' equity 175,440 175,866 167,740 163,794 162,532 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,971,736 $ 1,940,603 $ 1,920,132 $ 1,877,192 $ 1,883,150





Heartland BancCorp Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Interest Income Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Loans $ 23,943 $ 24,194 $ 23,381 $ 23,015 $ 22,850 Securities Taxable 1,756 1,870 1,744 1,637 1,374 Tax-exempt 683 686 677 657 629 Other 952 483 388 317 342 Total interest income 27,334 27,233 26,190 25,626 25,195 Interest Expense Deposits 12,005 11,687 10,832 10,006 9,017 Borrowings 329 601 576 758 790 Total interest expense 12,334 12,288 11,408 10,764 9,807 Net Interest Income 15,000 14,945 14,782 14,862 15,388 Provision for Credit Losses - - - - 550 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 15,000 14,945 14,782 14,862 14,838 Noninterest income Service charges 977 1,005 1,011 952 1,002 Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR 616 689 645 518 734 Loan servicing fees, net 370 416 396 494 354 Title insurance income 292 120 231 210 214 Increase in cash value of life insurance 637 134 130 230 175 Other 578 662 799 715 738 Total noninterest income 3,470 3,026 3,212 3,119 3,217 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,764 7,181 7,064 7,300 7,430 Net occupancy and equipment expense 1,079 1,133 1,145 1,106 1,052 Software and data processing fees 1,187 1,230 1,158 1,156 1,163 Professional fees 702 1,125 496 233 242 Marketing expense 228 213 303 310 320 State financial institution tax 327 292 293 292 260 FDIC insurance premiums 229 214 234 284 299 Other 1,064 1,032 1,060 1,094 866 Total noninterest expense 11,580 12,420 11,753 11,775 11,632 Income before Income Tax 6,890 5,551 6,241 6,206 6,423 Provision for Income Taxes 1,222 1,123 1,154 1,124 1,135 Net Income $ 5,668 $ 4,428 $ 5,087 $ 5,082 $ 5,288 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 2.80 $ 2.19 $ 2.52 $ 2.52 $ 2.62 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 2.63 $ 2.12 $ 2.50 $ 2.51 $ 2.61





Heartland BancCorp Consolidated Statements of Income Twelve Months Ended Interest Income Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Loans $ 94,533 $ 84,424 Securities - Taxable 7,007 4,320 Tax-exempt 2,703 2,442 Other 2,140 1,200 Total interest income 106,383 92,386 Interest Expense - Deposits 44,530 28,690 Borrowings 2,264 2,662 Total interest expense 46,794 31,352 Net Interest Income 59,589 61,034 Provision for Credit Losses - 2,600 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 59,589 58,434 Noninterest income Service charges 3,945 4,012 Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR 2,468 2,372 Loan servicing fees, net 1,676 1,530 Title insurance income 853 892 Increase in cash value of life insurance 1,131 526 Other 2,754 3,108 Total noninterest income 12,827 12,440 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 28,309 29,558 Net occupancy and equipment expense 4,463 4,231 Software and data processing fees 4,731 4,462 Professional fees 2,556 1,021 Marketing expense 1,054 1,199 State financial institution tax 1,204 1,039 FDIC insurance premiums 961 1,166 Other 4,250 4,376 Total noninterest expense 47,528 47,052 Income before Income Tax 24,888 23,822 Provision for Income Taxes 4,623 4,306 Net Income $ 20,265 $ 19,516 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 10.04 $ 9.69 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 9.75 $ 9.62





Heartland BancCorp ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited) Asset Quality Ratios and Data: Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 4,872 $ 1,881 $ 1,569 $ 1,817 $ 1,621 Nonaccrual restructured loans - - - - - Loans past due 90 days and still accruing 3,559 5 513 149 468 Total non-performing loans 8,431 1,886 2,082 1,966 2,089 OREO and other non-performing assets - 30 - - 10 Total non-performing assets $ 8,431 $ 1,916 $ 2,082 $ 1,966 $ 2,099 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.54 % 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.13 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.43 % 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.11 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.15 % 1.15 % 1.15 % 1.17 % 1.16 % Unfunded commitment liability to gross loans 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.09 % ACL + UCL to gross loans 1.22 % 1.23 % 1.23 % 1.27 % 1.25 %





Contact: G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President & CEO Heartland BancCorp 614-337-4600

