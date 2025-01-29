Reservations Open Monday for Delray’s Highly Anticipated ‘Savor the Avenue’ Dining Event

DDA Logo Savor the Avenue Savor the Avenue Savor the Avenue

Reservations Open Monday, Feb. 3rd for Popular Event Featuring Four-Course Dinner at the Nation’s Longest Dining Table on East Atlantic Avenue

Savor the Avenue is one of the most highly anticipated events every year and is one of the highlights of the season for people who love living in and visiting Delray Beach.” — Laura Simon, Exec. Director, Delray Beach DDA

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is excited to announce that reservations for the highly anticipated Savor the Avenue event open this Monday, February 3, 2025. Savor the Avenue is a world-renowned culinary experience featuring downtown Delray Beach restaurants serving four-course meals at the Nation’s Longest Dining Table while raising funds for a local nonprofit organization.This year’s event takes place on Monday, March 24, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Atlantic Avenue and spans five blocks from Swinton Ave. to East Fifth Ave. (Atlantic Ave is closed to traffic during the event.) Diners book reservations at one of the 13 participating restaurants. Rain date for the event is Tuesday, March 25.For Savor the Avenue 2025, participating restaurants include: Avalon Beach House, Campi Italian, Caffe Luna Rosa, City Oyster, Elisabetta’s, Le Colonial, Lemongrass, Lulu’s, Rocco’s Tacos, Rose’s Daughter, Brulé, Table 165 and Vic and Angelo’s. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/savortheave “Savor the Avenue is one of the most highly anticipated events every year and is one of the highlights of the season for people who love living in and visiting Delray Beach,” said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA. “The opportunity to join with the entire community to enjoy some of the most delicious food in South Florida, while sitting in the middle of Delray’s most iconic street just can’t be missed!”The prestigious culinary event continues to be recognized around the country as one of the most fun and sought-after experiences. The event is reservation-only and typically sells out within 24 hours. It attracts about 1,000 guests each year and thousands more come downtown to stroll the Avenue and see the beautiful tablescapes created by each of the participating restaurants.The restaurants compete for the “Best in Show” table. From elegant to eclectic, each restaurant stages a unique theme through its table settings that showcases its special style or cuisine. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and walk the Avenue to view the beautifully decorated tables. Last year, Lemongrass took home the grand prize, while Rocco’s Tacos and Rose’s Daughter took second and third place, respectively.Reservations open on February 3, 2025, and must be booked directly with the participating restaurants. Prices vary and are set by the restaurant; please check with the restaurant when booking. Each restaurant offers limited seating, oversees booking the reservations for its table and collects payment from guests.A portion of the proceeds this year will be donated to CROS Ministries, which provides food for the homeless and food insecure in Delray Beach through food pantries and its Caring Kitchen. More than $80,000 has been donated to local charities since the event started 15 years ago.Thank you to our DDA Partners and Savor the Avenue Sponsors who make this event possible: Rothman Health Solutions, Grimes Events and Party Tents, International Materials, Gelato & Co, Sundy Village/Pebb Capital, Pineapple Carts, and Living FLA.To learn more about Savor the Avenue, go to https://downtowndelraybeach.com/savortheave About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray

