HPAI Confirmed in Backyard Flock of Non-Commercial Birds in Windsor County

Officials alert animal owners of need for continued vigilance to protect bird flocks and cattle in Vermont

January 28, 2025 | Montpelier, VT – The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as H5N1 bird flu, in a non-commercial backyard (non-poultry) flock in Windsor County last week. Samples taken by VAAFM and USDA officials Tuesday, January 21st were tested and confirmed for HPAI by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) in Ames, Iowa.

This is the fifth instance of HPAI impacting a domestic flock in Vermont since spring of 2022 and emphasizes the ongoing need for vigilance as the disease continues to be an ongoing risk to domestic birds. This case comes on the heels of another HPAI confirmation in a flock of backyard birds in Franklin County this past December.

The small flock of 20 birds suffered its first mortality Wednesday, January 15th, and then experienced ongoing losses. The owner contacted VAAFM to report the situation Friday, January 17th. The remaining flock was quarantined to prevent the spread of disease and was depopulated this past Thursday, January 23rd by officials from VAAFM with the agreement and understanding of the flock’s owners. Currently, VAAFM has received no reports of illness in additional Vermont flocks.

Though HPAI is considered to be low risk to human health, the individuals who had contact with infected birds or their environment are being monitored by the Vermont Department of Health. There have been no human cases in Vermont or New England during the current U.S. outbreak. Lab testing confirmed that this case of HPAI is not the strain currently impacting dairy cattle herds in other states around the country.

This localized outbreak reinforces the importance of poultry owners, farmers and hunters to report sick and dead birds. Despite the low risk to the public, the virus remains deadly to many species of birds. All bird owners, from those who own backyard pets to commercial farmers, are strongly encouraged to review biosecurity measures to help protect their flocks. Keeping your birds separated from wild birds as much as possible is the best protection for your backyard flocks. Dairy farm operators and dairy cattle owners are also advised to implement biosecurity measures in response to the ongoing risk of HPAI.

For the agriculture community and poultry owners:

The HPAI virus is often initially introduced to domestic poultry by infected wild birds, through direct contact or contact with their droppings, and then may spread among animals due to poor biosecurity and/or unfavorable environmental conditions. While some waterfowl species can carry the disease without becoming sick, the HPAI virus is generally fatal for domestic poultry.

Risk factors for the spread of HPAI include:

Poultry or cattle housed outside

Ponds or other wild bird attractants on the farm

Piles of debris located close to poultry areas

Introduction of poultry or cattle from other farms without a quarantine period

Lack of personal protective equipment such as dedicated coveralls and boots

Sharing of equipment between farm animals

Unrestricted human movement and interaction with poultry and cattle

Anyone involved with poultry or cattle, from the small backyard farms to the large commercial producer, should review their biosecurity activities to ensure the health of their birds and cattle, restrict human movement onto the farm and limit contact with animals to only those who NEED to be there. Non-essential personnel and visitors should not be allowed.

USDA has materials about biosecurity, including videos, checklists, and a toolkit available here. In addition to practicing good biosecurity, all farm owners should prevent contact between their farm animals and wild birds and report sick birds or unusual bird deaths to State/Federal officials, VAAFM at 802-828-2421 or through USDA’s toll-free number at 1-866-536-7593 as soon as possible.

For the fish and wildlife community:

If you hunt wild fowl during Vermont’s available hunting seasons, please keep these tips in mind. If you have a bird feeder, be aware that although songbirds are at low risk of contracting HPAI, the following precautionary measures further reduce risk of transmission among birds:

these steps. Clean bird feeders regularly following

Wear gloves or wash hands thoroughly after cleaning bird feeders.

If you have poultry, keep wild birds away from poultry food and water, and poultry away from wild bird food and water. Move or take down bird feeders if necessary.

For everyone:

Some birds may be infected with HPAI even if they do not look sick. To stay safe, Vermonters can take these steps to avoid exposure to the virus:

Observe wild birds and other animals only from a distance. Do not touch wildlife or animals that may be sick or are dead.

Wash your hands and wear personal protective equipment if you work directly or closely with sick or dead animals, animal feces, litter, raw milk, and other materials that might have the virus. See how to protect yourself when working with farm animals (CDC)

If you drink milk, make sure it is pasteurized. This process kills harmful germs that can make you sick, including the H5N1 bird flu virus that can infect dairy cows. The H5N1 bird flu virus has been proven to survive in raw milk for at least five weeks under refrigeration.

Get a seasonal flu vaccine. Seasonal flu vaccines will not prevent infection with bird flu viruses. But it can reduce the risk of getting infected with both seasonal flu and bird flu at the same time, which could lead to a more severe illness.

Influenza in poultry does not constitute a food safety risk. Vermonters are asked to be alert for dead or sick birds and alert the USDA or Vermont authorities at 802-828-2421 or through USDA’s toll-free number at 1-866-536-7593 as soon as possible.