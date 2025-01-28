Elk Grove Police Granted First-Ever FAA Waiver to Fly Flock Aerodome Drone As First Responder Up to 400 Feet With Full City Coverage

With the support of Flock Safety, EGPD has secured a groundbreaking FAA waiver to operate Flock’s radar-based DFR system, eliminating the need for human observers when flying drones at optimal heights to calls for service.

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety announced today that, with their regulatory and technical support, long-time partner Elk Grove Police Department has secured an FAA waiver enabling their Drone as First Responder (DFR) system to fly unrestricted, without a human observer, up to 400 feet across its entire jurisdiction.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) granted this Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) waiver for the use of Flock Aerodome — a multi-dock, multi-drone DFR system with an average response time of 85 seconds to calls for service.

Flock Aerodome’s radar-based Detect and Avoid (DAA) system enables drones to fly, directed by a remote pilot, while self-mitigating potential collisions with aircraft and other hazards.

This new BVLOS waiver significantly enhances DFR operations by permitting flights up to 400 feet — twice as high as that permitted in any previous BVLOS waivers for an entire jurisdiction. Operating at 400 feet has significant advantages for first responders, including:

Expanded Field of View : A drone at 400 feet has four times the field of view as one at 200 feet. This means faster, more effective searches for suspects or missing persons in a larger coverage area.

: A drone at 400 feet has four times the field of view as one at 200 feet. This means faster, more effective searches for suspects or missing persons in a larger coverage area. Faster Response Times : By surveying larger areas in less time, without the need to reposition a lower-altitude drone to see around objects, Flock Aerodome drones shave precious seconds off response times during critical incidents.

: By surveying larger areas in less time, without the need to reposition a lower-altitude drone to see around objects, Flock Aerodome drones shave precious seconds off response times during critical incidents. Enhanced Safety : At higher altitudes, drones are less conspicuous and quieter, increasing operational security during sensitive situations by not alerting suspects to their presence. This can reduce the number of suspects fleeing, avoiding dangerous situations on the road.

: At higher altitudes, drones are less conspicuous and quieter, increasing operational security during sensitive situations by not alerting suspects to their presence. This can reduce the number of suspects fleeing, avoiding dangerous situations on the road. No Noise Pollution: Higher, quieter drones also mean less disruption to the communities they keep safe.

This announcement underscores Flock Safety’s ability to deliver transformative results for tech-forward law enforcement agencies looking to deliver an unparalleled public safety experience for their communities. The Flock Aerodome system has now completed thousands of flights across the country, with Elk Grove Police recently reaching the 1000-flight milestone.

"Many of us are first responders ourselves, and our vision has always been to provide our customers with technology to support their BVLOS operations at whatever altitude they feel is best for their mission,” said Rahul Sidhu, Flock Safety’s VP, Aviation. “We are honored to have worked with the FAA to ensure that the Elk Grove Police Department becomes the first of many agencies to operate a truly next-generation Drone as First Responder program.”

“We are incredibly proud to lead the way as the first law enforcement agency in the nation to secure a BVLOS waiver, with the assistance of Flock Safety,” said Elk Grove Police Chief Bobby Davis. “This milestone exemplifies our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge solutions to enhance public safety and better serve our Elk Grove community.”

Flock Aerodome is available to agencies across the country now. Visit https://www.flocksafety.com/flock-aerodome to learn more.

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is an all-in-one technology solution to eliminate crime and keep your community safe. Its intelligent platform combines the power of communities at scale – including cities, businesses, schools, and law enforcement agencies – to shape a safer future together. Flock Safety’s full-service, maintenance-free technology solution is trusted by more than 5,000 communities across the country to help solve and deter crime in the pursuit of safer communities for everyone. To schedule a demo or learn more, visit www.flocksafety.com .

