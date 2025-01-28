Transactions by Payment Cards to Top 1.1 Trillion Annually by 2029

The Nilson Report Releases Projections for Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay, American Express, JCB, Discover and Diners Club Transactions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnionPay, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, JCB, Discover and Diners Club credit, debit and prepaid card transactions to purchase goods and services will reach 1.109 trillion worldwide in 2029 according to the Nilson Report, the leading trade publication covering the global payment card industry.

"Payments by cardholders to merchants linked to the global brand card networks will grow by 43% in five years from the 776 billion transactions made in 2024,” said David Robertson, Publisher of the Nilson Report.

Asia–Pacific is the top region for purchases made by credit, debit and prepaid cards, led by payments on the UnionPay network, headquartered in China. Purchase transactions in Asia–Pacific are projected to reach 520.14 billion in 2029, equal to 47% of the worldwide total. Europe will be the second largest region in 2029, followed by the United States, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and Canada.

ABOUT THE NILSON REPORT

For more than 54 years, the Nilson Report has been the most respected provider of data and news about the global payment card industry. Available worldwide by subscription only, the Nilson Report does not accept advertising of any kind, nor can any company pay to be featured at its website or in its publications.

For more information, to start a free trial subscription or to request an interview with David Robertson, contact: Lori Fulmer, lfulmer@nilsonreport.com.

SOURCE: the Nilson Report, www.nilsonreport.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.