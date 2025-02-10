Classic Motors Expands Tata Automotive Showroom Network Across Rajasthan

Classic Motors Unveils Comprehensive Tata Vehicle Showroom and Workshop Locations in Alwar, Bhiwadi, Behror, and Neemrana Regions

RAJASTHAN, INDIA, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Classic Motors , a leading automotive dealership group and authorized partner of Tata Motors, is proud to announce the expansion of its showroom network across Rajasthan. This strategic move focuses on enhancing customer accessibility to Tata Motors’ diverse range of vehicles, including passenger cars & SUVs in key regions of the state.The expansion includes the inauguration of state-of-the-art showrooms in Alwar, Khairthal, Rajgarh, Thanagazi, Behror, Bhiwadi, and Neemrana. These new facilities are designed to provide customers with a seamless and immersive experience, featuring advanced infrastructure, digital touchpoints, and dedicated service centers equipped with cutting-edge technology.Commitment to Customer Convenience and ExcellenceWith this expansion, Classic Motors reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and fostering long-term relationships with Tata Motors’ patrons. Each showroom will offer a comprehensive range of services, including vehicle sales, financing options, genuine spare parts, and after-sales support. The company’s trained professionals will ensure that customers receive personalized assistance at every step of their automotive journey.“We are thrilled to expand our footprint across these key regions in Rajasthan and bring Tata Motors’ world-class vehicles closer to our customers,” said - Classic Motors. “This expansion is a testament to our dedication to providing unparalleled convenience, transparency, and trust to our valued customers. We believe that these new showrooms will not only enhance the buying experience but also strengthen Tata Motors’ presence in the region.”Driving Growth in Rajasthan’s Automotive MarketRajasthan has emerged as a key market for automotive sales, driven by increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and growing demand for reliable personal and commercial vehicles. Classic Motors’ expansion aligns with Tata Motors’ vision to cater to this burgeoning demand and solidify its position as a market leader in the automotive sector.The new showrooms will showcase Tata Motors’ latest offerings, including the popular Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, and the newly launched Tata Punch. Additionally, the commercial vehicle segment will feature a wide range of options tailored to meet the needs of businesses and fleet operators.Sustainability and Innovation at the CoreClassic Motors is also committed to promoting sustainable mobility solutions. The expanded network will emphasize Tata Motors’ electric vehicle (EV) lineup, including the Tata Nexon EV and Tigor EV, as part of its efforts to support Rajasthan’s transition to eco-friendly transportation.New Showroom HighlightsThe newly inaugurated showrooms are designed to reflect Tata Motors’ commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Key features include:Interactive Digital Displays: Customers can explore vehicle features, compare models, and customize options using advanced digital kiosks.Comfortable Lounge Areas: Spacious and modern waiting areas for customers, complete with complimentary refreshments.Dedicated EV Zones: Specialized sections to showcase Tata Motors’ electric vehicles, complete with charging infrastructure and expert guidance.Service Centers: On-site service facilities equipped with the latest tools and staffed by certified technicians to ensure hassle-free maintenance.Inauguration Events and Customer OffersTo celebrate the launch of the new showrooms, Classic Motors will host a series of inauguration events across the cities, offering exclusive test drives, special discounts, and financing schemes for customers. These events will provide an opportunity for automotive enthusiasts to explore Tata Motors’ vehicles and experience the brand’s commitment to innovation and quality.About Classic MotorsClassic Motors is a part of the esteemed ANG Group, a cornerstone of Rajasthan’s automobile industry since 1953. Founded by the visionary late Mr. Amar Nath Gupta, the ANG Group started with a Burma Shell Petrol Pump and has expanded into a group of business conglomerates under the leadership of Mr. Sanjeev Gupta and his sons Puneet and Gaurav Gupta.Their only aim is to shape the future of the automobile industry by establishing ANG Group as the premier automobile conglomerate and create several opportunities for customers, investors and ecosystem partners.About Tata MotorsTata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer with a diverse portfolio of cars, SUVs, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. Renowned for its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and safety, Tata Motors has been at the forefront of India’s automotive evolution.For more information, please visit https://www.angclassicmotors.com/tata-car-showroom-locator

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.