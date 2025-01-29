Hydro Systems Launches Outdoor Collection Featuring Hot and Cold Plunge Tubs

Hydro Systems Outdoor Collection

VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydro Systems , a leading innovator in hydro-therapeutic luxury baths and customized wellness solutions, has launched its Outdoor Collection . Designed for ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation in any outdoor setting, the collection features hot and cold tubs that redefine wellness.At the core of this innovation is Hydro Systems' modern take on contrast therapy, the practice of alternating hot and cold immersion to enhance circulation and promote muscle recovery. The collection’s unique dual-temperature zone design allows users to experience the benefits of contrast therapy in a single unit, improving recovery, circulation, and overall well-being.Hydro Systems' expansion into the outdoor wellness space is backed by decades of expertise in personal hydrotherapy. Using durable, high-quality materials and expert jetting systems, each tub is designed for optimal performance.“We’re excited to introduce a collection that brings a holistic approach to outdoor wellness,” said Ken Steinhardt, marketing director at Hydro Systems. “These outdoor tubs extend our commitment to both wellness and craftsmanship. By combining contrast therapy with our expertise in hydrotherapy, we’ve created a product that offers not only unmatched relaxation but also a transformative wellness experience in nature.”Key Models and FeaturesThe Outdoor Collection includes four models, each inspired by renowned American waterways and tailored to individual health needs:Cottonwood & Avila – Featuring dual-temperature functionality, these models allow for simultaneous hot and cold zones. The hot side accommodates two to three people, making it ideal for shared wellness experiences.Yellowstone – Designed for temperature customization, this model can be set for either hot or cold therapy to suit individual preferences.Yukon – A dedicated cold plunge tub, perfect for invigorating recovery sessions.Simplicity and VersatilityThese self-contained tubs come equipped with a heater, pump, ozone filtration system, and more, ensuring effortless installation and reliable operation. The collection is designed for use in virtually any outdoor environment, making it ideal for residential and hospitality spaces.Hydrotherapy Meets DesignThe Outdoor Collection includes targeted jets with directional and spinner options for personalized hydrotherapy. Chromatherapy lighting offers calming and energizing color therapy. Each tub is available in various acrylic and surround color options, allowing homeowners and designers to customize their outdoor oasis.Crafted in the USAEvery product in the Outdoor Collection is handcrafted in the United States, reflecting Hydro Systems’ commitment to quality, durability, and precision.About Hydro SystemsFounded in 1978, Hydro Systems is a third-generation family-run business dedicated to transforming the bath experience through the restorative power of water. The company is known for crafting bespoke bathing systems that blend innovative design, fine craftsmanship, and high-quality materials. All products are made in the United States and can be customized to meet specific needs. Domestic-based manufacturing ensures minimized shipping and lead times. Hydro Systems' products are suitable for residential, hospitality, and commercial properties.

