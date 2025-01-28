National Police Federation Shares Recommendations for Strengthening Canada/U.S. Border

RCMP Union Convened Meetings with U.S. and Canadian Border Policing Counterparts

OTTAWA, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Police Federation (NPF) has prepared a backgrounder to share with Government summarizing recommendations stemming from recent discussions with Canadian and U.S. police and public safety unions to address shared border security challenges and explore collaborative solutions. While governments are actively discussing these issues and enacting short-term solutions, it is important that those on the ground also have an active voice, especially in long-term solutions.

The NPF convened a series of meetings with representatives from key border policing labour organizations including the National Immigration, Customs, and Enforcement (ICE) Officers Association, New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, and Vermont Troopers' Association from the U.S.; and the Ontario Provincial Police Association, Association des policières et policiers provinciaux du Québec, and the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) in Canada.

Encouraged by the Canadian government’s border security plan and related recent funding announcements, the discussions focused on addressing critical cross-border issues such as illegal migration, drug and firearms smuggling, and human trafficking. All representatives emphasized the importance of strengthening inter-agency communication, enhancing information-sharing practices and improving operational integration between Canadian and U.S. agencies.

“The Canada-U.S. border is one of the most significant economic and security corridors in the world and our Members do an exceptional job protecting it given currently limited resources. By working together collaboratively across agencies and borders leveraging the expertise of those on the ground, we can better address these complex challenges,” said NPF President and C.E.O. Brian Sauvé.

Through these discussions, the NPF and its counterparts are calling on both the Canadian and U.S. governments to prioritize stable funding, advanced technologies, and comprehensive cross-border collaboration through the following recommendations:

1. Remove barriers in the procurement process of new technologies and equipment to ensure expedited availability.

The governments of Canada and the U.S. must adopt more agile procurement processes to swiftly respond to changes in criminal trends and behaviors. When it comes to Canada specifically, it is recommended that a review to streamline its procurement processes to ensure a more nimble and responsive approach is conducted.

2. Expand fully integrated specialized units to promote information sharing, collaboration, and joint enforcement.

In order to combat firearms, human and drug trafficking, and illegal migration, both countries need better coordination to create and strengthen fully integrated specialized units comprised of U.S. and Canadian agencies. Ensuring that information is shared regularly amongst the plethora of agencies is of utmost importance.

3. Better utilize the Cross-Border Crime Forum to guarantee an alignment of the security and law enforcement initiatives.

To address border security challenges more effectively, the Forum should implement clear action items and accountability mechanisms. Convening at least twice annually would ensure ongoing alignment of security efforts and allow for the timely review of evolving threats.

4. Address current police staffing issues and create long-term staffing plans by either recruiting more police or finding innovative ways to utilize their current shared resources to prioritize the mental well-being of public safety personnel.

“We are proud of the strong relationship we have cultivated with both Canadian and American public safety partners. Through robust intelligence-sharing frameworks, and targeted resources we can address the growing challenges of organized crime effectively,” added NPF President and C.E.O. Brian Sauvé.

"By fostering stronger ties and adopting a truly collaborative approach, we can create a secure and resilient border that supports public safety and economic stability.”

The National Police Federation looks forward to working with all stakeholders to ensure the safety and security of all Canadians and our American allies.

Full Backgrounder available here: https://npf-fpn.com/app/uploads/securepdfs/2025/01/CDN_US-NPF-Backgrounder-Final-January-28.pdf

Canada’s Border fact page available here: https://npf-fpn.com/app/uploads/securepdfs/2025/01/Whos-Who-at-the-Canadian-Border.pdf

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) represents ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. We are the largest police union in Canada. The NPF is focused on improving public safety for all Canadians, including our Members, by advocating for much-needed investment in the public safety continuum. This includes investments in police resourcing and modern equipment, as well as social programs including health, addiction, and housing supports to enhance safety and livability in the many communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/

