IQ Fiber Named Fastest Internet in Gainesville and Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQ Fiber, a Jacksonville, Florida based provider of 100% fiber-optic internet service, proved to have the fastest internet speeds in Gainesville and Jacksonville, Florida, according to data from Ookla®, the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, data, and analysis.

Consumer-initiated speed tests taken with Ookla® Speedtest® from July 2024 – December 2024 showed that:

Download speeds were 14% better and upload speeds 11% better than the nearest Jacksonville competitor.

Download speeds were 7% better and upload speeds 9% better than the nearest Gainesville competitor.

Latency – which measures how quickly digital devices get a response after sending a request over the internet – 23% better than the nearest competitor in Jacksonville and 6% better than the nearest competitor in Gainesville.

“We are adding record numbers of new customers every day at IQ Fiber,” says Josh Cramer, IQ Fiber’s Chief Technology Officer. “The demand for bandwidth from our current customers is also increasing every day. We intentionally built the IQ Fiber network to scale so that it can meet all these demands for years to come.”

Building and maintaining a best-in-class, 100% fiber-optic network is a key priority for IQ Fiber, particularly given the company’s rapid expansion. The IQ Fiber network is currently deployed in North Florida and will soon be available in Savannah, GA, and the Chesapeake Bay area of Maryland.

IQ Fiber is a rapidly expanding, Jacksonville, Florida based fiber-optic internet service provider. IQ Fiber delivers a seamless customer experience and provides the fastest and most reliable internet access, all while maintaining a 4.8-star rating on Google with over 1,600 reviews. Building on its success in North Florida, it continues to transform the broadband market with an expanded footprint now covering Jacksonville, Gainesville, and Alachua County (Florida), with expansions to Savannah (Georgia) and the Chesapeake Bay Region (Maryland) underway. For more information visit www.iqfiber.com

Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for fixed median download and upload speeds, fixed multi-server latency and fixed consistency score for Gainesville and Jacksonville, July – December 2024. Ookla® trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

