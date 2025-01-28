Pace Center for Girls Hillsborough Launches Capital Campaign to Expand Capacity and Support Girls' Futures

Expanding Services, Deepening Impact: Investing in East Tampa’s Future

Hillsborough County, FL, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace Center for Girls, Hillsborough proudly announces the launch of its capital campaign, marking a pivotal moment in the center's commitment to providing every girl in Hillsborough County with an opportunity for a better future through education, counseling, training, and advocacy.

Fifteen years ago, Pace Hillsborough served one-third of the girls it supports today, showcasing its remarkable growth. As a result, the need for additional space and resources has become critical. The planned new facility will not only provide the capacity to serve more girls but also deepen the center’s impact by expanding community-focused services that extend beyond the girls directly enrolled in the program.

The new center will feature enhanced social services such as PaceWorks, a career readiness and job placement initiative, a fully stocked food pantry, a career closet, and financial literacy training. These resources, along with food and hygiene services, will be accessible to the wider East Tampa community, emphasizing Pace Hillsborough’s commitment to addressing broader community needs.

“We are building for the future of community. This new center and the Pace model have been thoughtfully designed to meet the growing needs of girls in Hillsborough County while also supporting their families and neighbors,” said Davia Lerebours, Executive Director of Pace Hillsborough. “Our goal is to create an environment that reflects the quality of care every girl deserves, while investing in the East Tampa community as a whole. We are deeply grateful to every individual and organization whose contributions will make this vision a reality.”

The campaign has already received a transformative gift from the Schoen Foundation—a $1 million donation and a $1.9 million endowment—demonstrating strong community support for Pace’s mission and the futures of the girls it serves.

“There will be many opportunities to get involved, and we are excited to work with the community to make this vision a reality,” said Erin Linehan, Pace Hillsborough Board Director. “The cost of prevention and intervention is far less than the societal costs associated with failing to support our girls. This campaign is an investment in our community’s future and in the lives of the girls we serve.”

Since establishment in 1998, Pace Hillsborough has provided over 2,352 girls year-round academic services, counseling, life-skills training, career preparation and more. The new building represents a significant leap forward, offering expanded mental health and therapeutic resources and a hub for critical services like food and hygiene supplies, financial education, and job readiness programs.

With its expanded offerings and intentional focus on the East Tampa community, Pace Hillsborough is committed to strengthening families, empowering girls, and fostering a brighter future for all. To get involved or to learn more about Pace Hillsborough, please visit: Hillsborough | Pace Center for Girls

Attachment

Kendall Toothe Pace Center for Girls 904‑439‑3998 kendall.toothe@pacecenter.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.