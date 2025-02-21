Award-Winning Novel Circle of Doors Offers Blockbuster Potential for Studios and Filmmakers

CIRCLE OF DOORS is a national award winning novel written by Ranse Parker Ranse Parker signing for CIRCLE OF DOORS at Barnes & Noble Ranse Parker, author of CIRCLE OF DOORS

Inspiring, powerful and written in secret, CIRCLE OF DOORS is a story audiences want to see on screen.

This book just begs to be a movie.” — S.P. Romney, Radio Talk Show Host

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twenty-three years ago a series of bizarre personal events led tech entrepreneur, Ranse Parker, to abandon his career and risk everything to secretly write the story he received as a movie in two vivid and highly-organized dreams. The resulting novel, which he later mortgaged his family’s home to literally publish himself, received national awards for Visionary Fiction and earned the respect and praise of not only readers, but literary and film professionals as well.“This book just begs to be a movie” is one of dozens of enthusiastic comments from readers on the website, PowerofSouls.com. The website highlights the novel and shares the extraordinary journey of its author.On a page titled “Origins,” Parker describes waking one morning to discover that the drive and passion for a lifelong tech career that he loved, had somehow been inexplicably and involuntarily taken from him and replaced with a disdain for the same work. His career was over. Then months later still lost and without direction, came the dreams.He describes sitting alone holding a popcorn and drink in the center seat of an opera house style theater. A movie came on the screen he watched until waking the next morning. The next night the same dream returned beginning where it had left off the night before. When the movie ended, he woke in the middle of the night, went to his computer and began documenting the dreams. Then later that day while still at his computer, an overwhelming and persistent impression came over him that he was meant to write out the dream story in detail and ‘share it with everyone.’The next several years became a journey of faith, dedication, risk and sacrifice so incredible that many who heard his personal story at speaking engagements believed it was fiction. Parker had even sworn his young family to secrecy regarding the writing project for fear friends and associates might think he had lost his mind.At a book signing, a once skeptical employee from a publishing company declared him a “friggen genius” after reading the novel. Parker offers that he ‘wasn’t the source of the story - only the pen meant to write it.’ He also mentions that a certain Oscar-winning filmmaker described the novel as the ‘best he’s seen’ for adaptation to film. Another filmmaker described a part-one screenplay written by Parker as the ‘best he’s read in years.’ The story would also be a good fit for a limited streaming series.CIRCLE OF DOORS follows a man out of darkness to investigate clues found in the mysterious video journal of an unknown young woman. That journey leads to the discovery of a global deception and an opportunity to fulfill a 4,000-year-old lost destiny with consequences that have already rippled across realities. It’s a unique, original, inspiring, powerful and somewhat polarizing story similar in nature and scope to The Da Vinci Code, Angels and Demons, Mission Impossible, and Contact with a grounded SciFi, fantasy thriller twist.Woven into layers of the story are varied themes that in some way relate to everyone. If properly funded, produced and marketed, it's a story and project that should appeal to a wide range of domestic and international audiences. Mr. Parker can be contacted through his Author page on the PowerofSouls.com website. Legal representation by Parr Brown Gee & Loveless.

