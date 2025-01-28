DYOR Partners with Ava Labs, Announces Major Developments With Matt Dyor Joining as Advisor Plus Acquisition of DYOR.com

Boston, MA, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DYOR, the innovative cryptocurrency research and analytics platform, has announced a listing partnership with Ava Labs, a software company that supports the Avalanche blockchain, to launch on January 25th. The collaboration coincides with the Avalanche9000 tech upgrade that resulted in significantly reduced gas fees and a significant move to further drive blockchain adoption and accessibility.

The announcement also marks a series of exciting developments for DYOR, including the acquisition of the premium domain DYOR.com and the appointment of Matt Dyor as an advisor. Dyor, who has held key roles at Google, Amazon, Microsoft and other leading tech companies, brings a wealth of expertise in scaling technology platforms and user-focused innovation.

"What excites me the most is DYOR’s focus on bringing new users into crypto,” said Matt Dyor. “The most exciting aspect is how DYOR addresses real-world financial needs—going beyond just buying and holding crypto. By enabling smart contracts, decentralized trust, and seamless, automated payments, DYOR is bridging the gap between Web3 and traditional finance in a truly impactful way."

The partnership with Ava Labs underscores DYOR’s mission to empower crypto enthusiasts and institutional users with transparent tools to make informed decisions. Avery Bartlett, Marketing Strategy Lead at Ava Labs, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration: "Avalanche has some of the smartest devs building some of the most forward thinking applications in crypto. What we've been needing more of is cutting edge trader tooling for the on-chain degens that make this industry so exciting. DYOR is moving at the speed of light to deliver on some of the tooling this chain deserves. Excited for them.”

The acquisition of DYOR.com further cements the platform’s position as a trusted resource for crypto research and education, making it more discoverable and user-friendly for audiences worldwide.

DYOR Labs is redefining DeFi with a cutting-edge platform that empowers traders and developers alike. Offering real-time insights, advanced token data, and customizable workflows, users benefit from unmatched speed and cost efficiency. With features like fiat on/off ramps, cross-chain swaps, a native DEX, and Team Dashboards for transparency and project management, DYOR ensures seamless trading and trust-building across blockchains. Looking ahead, DYOR is set to launch AI-powered insights, gamified user engagement, on-chain ad auctions, and integrated social feeds, solidifying its position as a leader in DeFi innovation.

As DYOR continues to expand its capabilities and partnerships, this collaboration sets the stage for a new era of transparency, accessibility, and utility in the cryptocurrency space.

About DYOR:

DYOR is a leading research platform dedicated to helping users make informed decisions in the cryptocurrency market. By providing verified data, analytics, and user-friendly tools, DYOR simplifies blockchain research and empowers investors, traders, and enthusiasts.

About Ava Labs:

Ava Labs supports Avalanche, an open-source platform for launching highly decentralized applications, new financial primitives, and interoperable blockchains. The network’s speed, scalability, and eco-friendliness make it a preferred choice for Web3 developers.

[END]

Media Contact:

LJ Collier

lj@lunapr.io

Media Contact: LJ Collier lj at lunapr.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.