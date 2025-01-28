Goodway Group Honored for the Fifth Time as an Ad Age Best Place To Work 2025 

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodway Group , a leading modern marketing services firm, has been named to Ad Age’s Best Places To Work list for the fifth time. This continued recognition underscores the company’s commitment to fostering a culture that equally supports its people and clients to achieve real business outcomes.



Having maintained a fully remote workforce since 2008, Goodway Group has built a dynamic culture that emphasizes continual learning, open communication, and professional growth — enabling its team to remain at the forefront of the digital media industry.



"Our work has always been about more than a location — it's about how we approach what we do," said Jay Friedman, Goodway Group’s CEO. "When employees have the resources and support they need to succeed, they deliver impactful results for our clients. This recognition affirms that empowering people to grow and innovate benefits everyone involved."



Building a Foundation for Growth and Innovation



Goodway Group offers employees a launchpad for both personal and professional growth. The company provides each team member with an annual personal learning budget to pursue certifications, access specialized courses, and engage in professional development opportunities that align with their career aspirations.



"Our priority is to create a workplace where employees are supported and inspired to chart their own paths," said Kandi Gongora, Goodway Group’s Chief Transformation and People Leader. "When we invest in our people — not just in their careers, but in their life goals — it pays forward to our clients in extraordinary ways."



This commitment to employee growth extends beyond traditional professional development. The company also hosts strategic in-person gatherings designed to foster collaboration, creating memorable experiences that energize teams and strengthen relationships. These events complement Goodway's remote-first culture, proving that strong connections can thrive in a distributed workforce.



Championing the Employee Experience



Goodway Group's innovative approach to the employee experience is reflected in its comprehensive benefits package. The company's open paid time off (PTO) policy gives employees the autonomy to maintain peak performance and the freedom to recharge, while an annual well-being budget helps them support their physical and mental health pursuits.



Employee voices shape company direction through the Goodway Group Council, a peer-nominated group that serves as a vital link between team members and the leadership team. This collaborative approach to decision-making ensures that innovations and improvements are driven by those who know the company best — its people.



Celebrating Employees and Giving Back



The company's internal Goody Awards program celebrates exceptional employee contributions and achievements, fostering a culture where excellence is recognized and rewarded. This annual recognition system motivates employees to push boundaries and deliver outstanding client results.



Recognizing employees’ career milestones and achievements is central to Goodway Group’s culture, with celebrations that include personalized gifts of increasing value based on tenure. Most notably, employees earn a month-long paid sabbatical every seven years — an opportunity to pursue personal passions, reflect on achievements, and return to work rejuvenated.



Goodway Group’s commitment to its team extends far beyond the workplace. Through its nonprofit Goodway Cares , employees are encouraged to participate in team-led service projects and volunteering efforts to give back to causes close to their hearts and make a lasting impact in communities they call home.



Converging Employee and Client Success



Goodway Group's fifth recognition as an Ad Age Best Place To Work reinforces the company's proven approach to workplace excellence. Through Goodway Group’s pioneering remote work model and commitment to fostering innovation, the company has created an environment where both employees and clients thrive. As the digital media landscape evolves, Goodway Group's investment in its people continues to drive breakthrough solutions for clients and meaningful, measurable results.

About Goodway Group

Goodway Group is a leading independent digital marketing agency fueled by data, technology and a dedicated purpose of making your media investment perform. Goodway Group’s Outcome Engineering™ powers our full ecosystem, a proprietary philosophy that connects strategy, analytics and precise execution for measurable growth.

Goodway Group ranks among the top North American agencies, earning prestigious awards for innovative marketing technology, impactful work and fostering inclusive, remote-first workplaces. We've been honored as a multiyear Ad Age Best Places to Work and received AdExchanger’s Best Use of Technology by an Agency award among other accolades. Our collective media buying power has led to industry-renowned partnerships. We hold certifications and are recognized with preferred partner status across the Triopoly and all major marketing and media platforms. This ensures that our clients' media investments are optimally managed, minimizing fraud and waste, and maximizing effectiveness and value.

Our company encompasses five distinct divisions: CvE, a marketing advisory firm; G-Comm, a retail media accelerator; TUFF, a performance marketing agency; Goodway, a managed service media and analytics partner; and GRADIANT, a modern funnel digital media agency.

Together, we make up Goodway Group, the marketing engine that unlocks measurable growth for the world's most progressive brands.

