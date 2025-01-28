AlphaMeld Corporation Expands Collaboration with Kyowa Kirin for Enterprise-Wide Access to Drug Discovery Platform

Longstanding relationship strengthens innovation, providing diverse stakeholders access to advanced AI-driven insights to accelerate therapeutic discovery and development

GUILFORD, Conn., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaMeld Corporation, a global leader in the application of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and generative AI tools to revolutionize drug discovery and development, today announced the continuation and expansion of its collaboration with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Kirin), a Japan-based global specialty pharmaceutical company. The enhanced partnership provides enterprise-wide access to AlphaMeld Corporation’s proprietary AI-powered AlphaMeld® platform, further accelerating Kyowa Kirin’s innovative drug discovery and development initiatives.

The AlphaMeld platform empowers key functional stakeholders, including those involved in early drug discovery, target identification, competitive intelligence, and clinical trial optimization. By extracting actionable insights from vast, diverse datasets, the platform accelerates the identification of novel therapeutic opportunities across various disease areas. This expanded partnership builds on the success of previous collaborations, underscoring Kyowa Kirin’s commitment to leveraging advanced AI, machine learning, and generative AI technologies to address unmet medical needs globally.

“Kyowa Kirin’s forward-looking approach to adopting transformative technologies aligns seamlessly with our mission to accelerate the development of life-saving therapies,” said Krishnan Nandabalan, Ph.D., President and CEO at AlphaMeld Corporation. “Expanding their access to AlphaMeld reflects the tangible outcomes achieved through our collaboration to date and underscores the growing demand for enterprise-grade AI solutions in the pharmaceutical industry,” he added.

The expanded agreement will allow Kyowa Kirin’s global research and development teams to seamlessly integrate the AlphaMeld platform, widely recognized as the de facto standard in the pharmaceutical industry, into their workflows. This will facilitate data-driven decisions and streamline the drug development process. The collaboration exemplifies a shared commitment to innovation, with both companies striving to transform the future of medicine.

“The longstanding collaboration with AlphaMeld Corporation and the enterprise-wide integration of the AlphaMeld platform is a significant milestone in Kyowa Kirin’s pursuit of digital innovation to deliver innovative therapies,” said Yoshifumi Torii, Ph.D., Executive Officer, Vice President, Global Research Head, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. “The advanced capabilities of AlphaMeld Corporation will empower our teams to identify novel therapeutic opportunities with unprecedented speed, precision, and an increased probability of clinical success, supporting our mission to address unmet medical needs and bring smiles to patients.”

About AlphaMeld Corporation

Headquartered in Guilford, Conn., AlphaMeld Corporation stands as a global frontrunner in the application of AI, machine learning, and generative AI tools, catalyzing innovation throughout drug discovery and development. With a mission to identify and expedite transformative therapies for diseases with unmet medical needs, the company utilizes its cutting-edge AlphaMeld® platform to extract valuable insights from petabytes of diverse data sets, propelling the creation of groundbreaking drug programs. The company's pioneering approach is underscored by successful collaborations with industry leaders and drug spinouts, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the realm of AI-driven drug discovery. For additional information, please visit www.alphameld.com| LinkedIn: @alphameld | X: AlphaMeldCorp.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin aims to discover and deliver novel medicines and treatments with lifechanging value. As a Japan-based Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Company, Kyowa Kirin has invested in drug discovery and biotechnology innovation for more than 70 years and is currently working to engineer the next generation of antibodies and cell and gene therapies with the potential to help patients with high unmet medical needs, such as bone & mineral, intractable hematological diseases/hemato-oncology and rare diseases. A shared commitment to Kyowa Kirin’s values, to sustainable growth, and to making people smile unites Kyowa Kirin across the globe. You can learn more about the business of Kyowa Kirin at www.kyowakirin.com.

