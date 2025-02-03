Kitchen Guard Expands into Queen City with New Franchise Owner Matthew Ord

Matthew Ord, Kitchen Guard of Charlotte Photo courtesy of Kitchen Guard

Emerging business-to-business service franchise focuses on enhancements to sustainable fire safety protocols to protect Charlotte’s booming culinary scene

Through my father, I had a frontline account of the importance of fire life safety,” said Ord.” I remember him saying grease fires were the scariest. The worst!” — Matthew Ord, Kitchen Guard of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kitchen Guard, the premier provider of commercial kitchen exhaust cleaning services (KEC), announced today its expansion into Charlotte under the leadership of new franchise owner Matthew Ord. This growth underscores Kitchen Guard's commitment to ensuring the safety and efficiency of commercial kitchens through professional and comprehensive exhaust cleaning services.

Kitchen Guard offers an extensive array of cleaning services that deliver value and protection beyond compliance and with a level of professionalism uncommon in the industry. Unlike other providers, Kitchen Guard adheres to the highest standards set by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), ensuring that every commercial kitchen it serves is clean, safe from fire hazards and compliant to all local, state and federal regulations. This distinction is crucial for restaurant owners and kitchen operators seeking to protect their investments and maintain a secure environment for both employees and patrons.

Ord brings a unique blend of personal passion and professional expertise to his new business venture having spent the past 25 years marketing in the financial services sector with several global asset management firms, most of which was spent developing business-to-business (B2B) programs and value while simplifying complex products and investment strategies. The son of a firefighter, Ord is well-versed in the damage and destruction caused by grease fires, which is among the top causes of commercial kitchen and restaurant fires across the nation.

"Through my father, I had a frontline account of the importance of fire life safety,” said Ord.” I remember him saying grease fires were the scariest. The worst. Our goal is to not just sell services, but be a consultative partner in safety, helping local restaurateurs and operators maintain the highest level of integrity when it comes to their commercial kitchen exhaust cleaning operations. Kitchen Guard of Charlotte offers that.”

Because of his upbringing, Ord outlined the importance of showcasing the specialized skills and B2B experience of his team, which he plans to build from the veteran and first responder community. He highlights that consistency with a highly technical skill set required by Kitchen Guard standards and its adherence to Fire safety stands is a key differentiator that sets his business apart from others.

Kitchen Guard's entry into the Charlotte metro market marks an essential milestone in the company's mission to elevate the standards of commercial kitchen exhaust cleaning. With Ord at the helm, restaurants, hospitals, hotels, entertainment venues, and educational institutions in the Charlotte metro area can look forward to a new level of professionalism, consistency, and safety in their kitchen operations.

For more information about Kitchen Guard of Charlotte and its services, please contact Matthew Ord at 704.230.4943 or by email at mord@kitchenguard.com.

About Kitchen Guard

Kitchen Guard is a premier provider of commercial hood and kitchen exhaust cleaning services. Our mission is to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness and safety in kitchens across a variety of industries, including restaurants, hotels, educational institutions, and more. We offer a comprehensive suite of services, from hood cleaning and filter exchanges to green steam cleaning and repairs, all adhering to NFPA 96 standards. Our team of certified technicians is dedicated to delivering exceptional service around the clock, with 24/7 emergency support available. Trust Kitchen Guard to maintain your kitchen’s safety and cleanliness with our full-service approach and commitment to excellence.

About Matthew Ord

I never thought my journey would take such a turn, but here I am, ready to serve and make a difference for restaurant owners, chefs, and kitchen managers in the Charlotte metro. Growing up with a dad who was a firefighter for over 30 years, I learned early on how crucial fire safety is. He always said grease fires were the scariest, and those words stuck with me.

For the past 25 years, I’ve thrived in financial services marketing, working with some of the largest global asset management firms. My focus has always been on building connections and simplifying complex systems. Now, I’m excited to channel that experience into Kitchen Guard, combining my marketing expertise with my commitment to safety and customer service. Together, we can ensure your kitchen is safe and our community continues to flourish!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.