Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,080 in the last 365 days.

Coastal Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

EVERETT, Wash., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”, "Coastal", "we", "our", or "us"), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), through which it operates a community-focused bank with an industry leading banking as a service ("BaaS") segment, today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, including net income of $13.4 million, or $0.94 per diluted common share, compared to $13.5 million, or $0.97 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and $45.2 million, or $3.26 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $44.6 million, or $3.27 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Management Discussion of the Quarter and Full-year Results

“2024 was highlighted by the completion of our $98.0 million capital raise during the fourth quarter, which we will utilize to support growth of the Bank including in our CCBX segment,” said CEO Eric Sprink. “We saw high quality net loan growth of $67.7 million despite selling $845.5 million in loans during the fourth quarter, and our CCBX program fee income continued to increase which was up 56.9% for full-year 2024 relative to the prior year. We continue to invest heavily in CCBX to support future growth, and we are pleased to have three letters of intent ("LOI") signed going into 2025 with an active pipeline.”

Key Points for Fourth Quarter and Our Go-Forward Strategy

  • Completed Capital Raise Allows CCBX Growth to Continue. During the fourth quarter of 2024, we completed a $98.0 million common equity raise, which was priced at $71.00/share. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to support growth of the Bank including in our CCBX segment. As of December 31, 2024 we had three signed LOIs and continue to have an active pipeline for 2025. The growth in common-equity tier 1 and total risk-based capital to 12.04% and 14.67%, respectively, includes the benefit of the capital raise.
  • Strong Annual Growth in CCBX Program Fees. Total BaaS program fee income was $25.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $9.3 million, or 56.9%, from the year ended December 31, 2023, and is representative of growth in partner transaction activity and expanded product offerings within our CCBX operating segment. Trends in CCBX noninterest income were also positive during the quarter, with total program fees of $8.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $1.8 million, or 27.6%, from the three months ended September 30, 2024.
  • Investments for Growth Continues. Total non-interest expense of $64.2 million was down $1.4 million, or 2.1%, as compared to $65.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, mainly driven by lower BaaS loan expense, partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefits, point of sale expense, and legal and professional expenses. As we increase the number of new CCBX partners and programs launching in 2025, we expect that expenses will tend to be front-loaded with a focus on compliance and operational risk before any new program reaches significant revenues.
  • Off Balance Sheet Activity Update. During the fourth quarter of 2024, we sold $845.5 million of loans, the majority of which were credit card receivables, and swept $273.2 million of deposits off balance-sheet. We are able to retain a portion of the fee income on these sold credit card loans. As of December 31, 2024 there were 182,449 credit cards with fee earning potential, an increase of 101,023 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and an increase of 172,400 from December 31, 2023.
  • Continued Monitoring of CCBX Risk. We remain fully indemnified against fraud and 98.7% indemnified against credit risk with our CCBX partners as of year-end of 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

The tables below outline some of our key operating metrics.

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited) December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Income Statement Data:                  
Interest and dividend income $ 96,587     $ 105,079     $ 97,487     $ 90,472     $ 88,243  
Interest expense   30,071       32,892       31,250       29,536       28,586  
Net interest income   66,516       72,187       66,237       60,936       59,657  
Provision for credit losses   61,867       70,257       62,325       83,158       60,789  
Net interest (expense)/ income after provision for credit losses   4,649       1,930       3,912       (22,222 )     (1,132 )
Noninterest income   76,756       80,068       69,918       86,955       64,694  
Noninterest expense   64,206       65,616       58,809       56,018       51,703  
Provision for income tax   3,832       2,926       3,425       1,915       2,847  
Net income   13,367       13,456       11,596       6,800       9,012  
                   
  As of and for the Three Month Period
  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Balance Sheet Data:                  
Cash and cash equivalents $ 452,513     $ 484,026     $ 487,245     $ 515,128     $ 483,128  
Investment securities   47,321       48,620       49,213       50,090       150,364  
Loans held for sale   20,600       7,565             797        
Loans receivable   3,486,565       3,418,832       3,326,460       3,199,554       3,026,092  
Allowance for credit losses   (176,994 )     (170,263 )     (147,914 )     (139,258 )     (116,958 )
Total assets   4,121,208       4,065,821       3,961,546       3,865,258       3,753,366  
Interest bearing deposits   3,057,808       3,047,861       2,949,643       2,888,867       2,735,161  
Noninterest bearing deposits   527,524       579,427       593,789       574,112       625,202  
Core deposits (1)   3,123,434       3,190,869       3,528,339       3,447,864       3,342,004  
Total deposits   3,585,332       3,627,288       3,543,432       3,462,979       3,360,363  
Total borrowings   47,884       47,847       47,810       47,771       47,734  
Total shareholders’ equity   438,704       331,930       316,693       303,709       294,978  
                   
Share and Per Share Data (2):                  
Earnings per share – basic $ 0.97     $ 1.00     $ 0.86     $ 0.51     $ 0.68  
Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.94     $ 0.97     $ 0.84     $ 0.50     $ 0.66  
Dividends per share                            
Book value per share (3) $ 29.37     $ 24.51     $ 23.54     $ 22.65     $ 22.17  
Tangible book value per share (4) $ 29.37     $ 24.51     $ 23.54     $ 22.65     $ 22.17  
Weighted avg outstanding shares – basic   13,828,605       13,447,066       13,412,667       13,340,997       13,286,828  
Weighted avg outstanding shares – diluted   14,268,229       13,822,270       13,736,508       13,676,917       13,676,513  
Shares outstanding at end of period   14,935,298       13,543,282       13,453,805       13,407,320       13,304,339  
Stock options outstanding at end of period   186,354       198,370       286,119       309,069       354,969  

See footnotes that follow the tables below

  As of and for the Three Month Period
  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Credit Quality Data:                  
Nonperforming assets (5) to total assets   1.52 %     1.63 %     1.34 %     1.42 %     1.43 %
Nonperforming assets (5) to loans receivable and OREO   1.80 %     1.94 %     1.60 %     1.71 %     1.78 %
Nonperforming loans (5) to total loans receivable   1.80 %     1.94 %     1.60 %     1.71 %     1.78 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   282.5 %     256.5 %     278.1 %     253.8 %     217.2 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable   5.08 %     4.98 %     4.45 %     4.35 %     3.86 %
Gross charge-offs $ 61,585     $ 53,305     $ 55,207     $ 58,994     $ 47,652  
Gross recoveries $ 5,646     $ 4,069     $ 1,973     $ 1,776     $ 2,781  
Net charge-offs to average loans (6)   6.51 %     5.65 %     6.57 %     7.34 %     5.92 %
                   
Capital Ratios:                  
Company                  
Tier 1 leverage capital   10.78 %     8.40 %     8.31 %     8.24 %     8.10 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital   12.04 %     9.24 %     9.03 %     8.98 %     9.10 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital   12.14 %     9.34 %     9.13 %     9.08 %     9.20 %
Total risk-based capital   14.67 %     11.89 %     11.70 %     11.70 %     11.87 %
Bank                  
Tier 1 leverage capital   10.64 %     9.29 %     9.24 %     9.19 %     9.06 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital   11.99 %     10.34 %     10.15 %     10.14 %     10.30 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital   11.99 %     10.34 %     10.15 %     10.14 %     10.30 %
Total risk-based capital   13.28 %     11.63 %     11.44 %     11.43 %     11.58 %

(1) Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding brokered and time deposits.
(2) Share and per share amounts are based on total actual or average common shares outstanding, as applicable.
(3) We calculate book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period.
(4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share as of each of the dates indicated.
(5) Nonperforming assets and nonperforming loans include loans 90+ days past due and accruing interest.
(6) Annualized calculations.

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets ("ROA") was 1.30% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to 1.34% and 0.97% for the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.  ROA for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, decreased 0.04% and increased 0.33% compared to September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Noninterest expenses were lower for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024 largely due to a decrease in BaaS loan expense, which is directly related to the amount of interest earned on CCBX loans, and higher than the quarter ended December 31, 2023 largely due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits, data processing and software licenses, legal and professional expenses and point of sale expenses, all of which are related to the growth of Company and investments in technology and risk management.

Yield on earning assets and yield on loans receivable decreased 1.14% and 0.99%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024. This decrease is due to a combination of factors. We continue to refine our credit approach with partners, widening the scope of loans that we are moving to nonaccrual, which decreased loan interest income in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as compared to prior quarters. Average loans receivable as of December 31, 2024 decreased $45.4 million compared to September 30, 2024 as we continue to sell CCBX loans as part of our on-going strategy to manage the loan portfolio and credit quality. New loans are being booked with enhanced credit standards, which typically results in a lower interest rate than some of the higher risk loans that have paid off or we have chosen to sell.

The following table shows the Company’s key performance ratios for the periods indicated.  

    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
(unaudited)   December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
                             
Return on average assets (1)   1.30%   1.34%   1.21%   0.73%   0.97%   1.15%   1.28%
Return on average equity (1)   14.90%   16.67%   15.22%   9.21%   12.35%   14.11%   16.41%
Yield on earnings assets (1)   9.65%   10.79%   10.49%   10.07%   9.77%   10.25%   9.82%
Yield on loans receivable (1)   10.44%   11.43%   11.23%   10.85%   10.71%   10.99%   10.60%
Cost of funds (1)   3.24%   3.62%   3.60%   3.52%   3.39%   3.49%   2.91%
Cost of deposits (1)   3.21%   3.59%   3.58%   3.49%   3.36%   3.46%   2.87%
Net interest margin (1)   6.65%   7.41%   7.13%   6.78%   6.61%   6.99%   7.10%
Noninterest expense to average assets (1)   6.23%   6.54%   6.14%   6.04%   5.56%   6.24%   5.90%
Noninterest income to average assets (1)   7.45%   7.98%   7.30%   9.38%   6.95%   8.00%   5.97%
Efficiency ratio   44.81%   43.10%   43.19%   37.88%   41.58%   42.21%   45.92%
Loans receivable to deposits (2)   97.82%   94.46%   93.88%   92.42%   90.05%   97.8%   90.1%

(1) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented.
(2) Includes loans held for sale.

Management Outlook; CEO Eric Sprink

“As we look forward to 2025, our strategy involves selectively expanding our current base of CCBX partners while continuing to invest in and enhance our technology and risk management infrastructure. This will enable us to support the next phase of growth within CCBX more efficiently. Additionally, we are focused on growing noninterest income through increased transaction activity and new product offerings with our established partners. We plan to continue selling credit card loans while retaining a portion of the fee income for our role in processing transactions, which offers an additional source of noninterest income without adding on-balance-sheet risk. We believe that by increasing noninterest income, we can mitigate the uncertainties associated with fluctuating interest rates and provide a more stable income stream in the future.” said CEO Eric Sprink.

Coastal Financial Corporation Overview

The Company has one main subsidiary, the Bank which consists of three segments: CCBX, the community bank and treasury & administration.  The CCBX segment includes all of our BaaS activities, the community bank segment includes all community banking activities, and the treasury & administration segment includes treasury management, overall administration and all other aspects of the Company.  

CCBX Performance Update

Our CCBX segment continues to evolve, and we have 24 relationships, at varying stages, including three signed letters of intent as of December 31, 2024.  We continue to refine the criteria for CCBX partnerships, exploring relationships with larger more established partners, with experienced management teams, existing customer bases and strong financial positions and will continue to exit relationships where it makes sense for us to do so.

As we explore relationships with new partners we plan to continue expanding product offerings with our existing CCBX partners. As we become more proficient in the BaaS space we aim to cultivate new relationships that align with our long-term goals. We believe that a strategy of adding new partnerships and launching new products with existing partners positions us to reach a wide and established customer base with a modest increase in regulatory risk given that we have already vetted existing partners and have an operational history. Increases in partner activity/transaction counts is positively impacting noninterest income and we expect that trend to continue as products launched earlier in the year gain traction. We plan to continue selling loans as part of our strategy to balance partner and lending limits, and manage the loan portfolio and credit quality. We retain a portion of the fee income for our role in processing transactions on sold credit card balances, and plan to continue this strategy to provide an on-going and passive revenue stream with no on balance sheet risk.

The following table illustrates the activity and evolution in CCBX relationships for the periods presented.

  As of
(unaudited) December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024 		December 31,
2023
Active 19 19 19
Friends and family / testing 1 1 1
Implementation / onboarding 1 1 1
Signed letters of intent 3 1 0
Wind down - active but preparing to exit relationship 0 0 0
Total CCBX relationships 24 22 21
       

CCBX loans increased $82.3 million, or 5.4%, to $1.60 billion despite selling $845.5 million loans during the three months ended December 31, 2024. In accordance with the program agreement for one partner, effective April 1, 2024, the portion of the CCBX portfolio that we are responsible for losses on decreased from 10% to 5%. At December 31, 2024 the portion of this portfolio for which we are responsible represented $20.6 million in loans.

The following table details the CCBX loan portfolio:

CCBX   As of
    December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total
Commercial and industrial loans:                        
Capital call lines   $ 109,017     6.8 %   $ 103,924     6.8 %   $ 87,494     7.3 %
All other commercial & industrial loans     33,961     2.1       36,494     2.4       54,298     4.5  
Real estate loans:                        
Residential real estate loans     267,707     16.7       265,402     17.5       238,035     19.9  
Consumer and other loans:                        
Credit cards     528,554     33.0       633,691     41.6       505,837     42.3  
Other consumer and other loans     664,780     41.4       482,228     31.7       310,574     26.0  
Gross CCBX loans receivable     1,604,019     100.0 %     1,521,739     100.0 %     1,196,238     100.0 %
Net deferred origination (fees) costs     (442 )         (447 )         (300 )    
Loans receivable   $ 1,603,577         $ 1,521,292         $ 1,195,938      
Loan Yield - CCBX (1)(2)     15.28 %         17.35 %         17.36 %    
                         

(1) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense.  BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.
(2) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

The increase in CCBX loans in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, includes an increase of $77.4 million or 6.9%, in consumer and other loans, an increase of $5.1 million, or 4.9%, in capital call lines as a result of normal balance fluctuations and business activities, and an increase of $2.3 million, or 0.9%, in residential real estate loans. We continue to monitor and manage the CCBX loan portfolio, and sold $845.5 million in CCBX loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to sales of $423.7 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2024. We continue to reposition ourselves by managing CCBX credit and concentration levels in an effort to optimize our loan portfolio and generate off balance sheet fee income.

CCBX loan yield decreased 2.06% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024 as a result of our widening the scope of loans that we are moving to nonaccrual, which decreased loan interest income in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Also contributing to the decrease are lower interest rates on new CCBX loans, which are replacing higher risk and higher rate loans that have paid off or were sold as part of our strategy to manage the loan portfolio and credit quality. The recent decrease in the Fed funds interest rate further contributed to the change.

The following chart show the growth in credit card accounts that we are able to generate fee income from. This includes accounts with balances, which are included in our loan totals, and accounts that have been sold and have no corresponding balance in our loan totals, but that we are still able to generate fee income on.

CCBX Credit Cards

The following table details the CCBX deposit portfolio:

CCBX   As of
    December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total
Demand, noninterest bearing   $ 55,686     2.7 %   $ 60,655     2.9 %   $ 63,630     3.4 %
Interest bearing demand and
money market		     1,958,459     94.9       1,991,858     94.6       1,794,168     96.3  
Savings     5,710     0.3       5,204     0.3       4,964     0.3  
Total core deposits     2,019,855     97.9       2,057,717     97.8       1,862,762     100.0  
Other deposits     44,233     2.1       47,046     2.2            
Total CCBX deposits   $ 2,064,088     100.0 %   $ 2,104,763     100.0 %   $ 1,862,762     100.0 %
Cost of deposits (1)     4.19 %         4.82 %         4.90 %    

(1)  Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.

CCBX deposits decreased $40.7 million, or 1.9%, in the three months ended December 31, 2024 to $2.06 billion as a result of normal balance fluctuations. This excludes the $273.2 million in CCBX deposits that were transferred off balance sheet for increased Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance coverage and sweep purposes, compared to $214.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Amounts in excess of FDIC insurance coverage are transferred, using a third party facilitator/vendor sweep product, to participating financial institutions.

Community Bank Performance Update

In the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the community bank saw net loans decrease $14.6 million, or 0.8%, to $1.88 billion.

The following table details the Community Bank loan portfolio:

Community Bank   As of
    December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total
Commercial and industrial loans   $ 150,395     8.0 %   $ 152,161     8.0 %   $ 149,502     8.2 %
Real estate loans:                        
Construction, land and land development loans     148,198     7.8       163,051     8.6       157,100     8.5  
Residential real estate loans     202,064     10.7       212,467     11.2       225,391     12.3  
Commercial real estate loans     1,374,801     72.8       1,362,452     71.5       1,303,533     70.9  
Consumer and other loans:                        
Other consumer and other loans     13,542     0.7       14,173     0.7       1,628     0.1  
Gross Community Bank loans receivable     1,889,000     100.0 %     1,904,304     100.0 %     1,837,154     100.0 %
Net deferred origination fees     (6,012 )         (6,764 )         (7,000 )    
Loans receivable   $ 1,882,988         $ 1,897,540         $ 1,830,154      
Loan Yield(1)     6.53 %         6.64 %         6.32 %    

(1) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

Community bank loans decreased $14.9 million in construction, land and land development loans, decreased $1.8 million in commercial and industrial loans and decreased $631,000 in consumer and other loans, and were partially offset by an increase in commercial real estate loans of $12.3 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The following table details the community bank deposit portfolio:

Community Bank   As of
    December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total
Demand, noninterest bearing   $ 471,838     31.0 %   $ 518,772     34.1 %   $ 561,572     37.5 %
Interest bearing demand and money market     570,625     37.5       552,108     36.3       846,072     56.5  
Savings     61,116     4.0       62,272     4.1       71,598     4.8  
Total core deposits     1,103,579     72.5       1,133,152     74.5       1,479,242     98.8  
Other deposits     400,118     26.3       373,681     24.5       1     0.0  
Time deposits less than $100,000     5,920     0.4       6,305     0.4       8,109     0.5  
Time deposits $100,000 and over     11,627     0.8       9,387     0.6       10,249     0.7  
Total Community Bank deposits   $ 1,521,244     100.0 %   $ 1,522,525     100.0 %   $ 1,497,601     100.0 %
Cost of deposits(1)     1.86 %         1.92 %         1.57 %    

(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.

Community bank deposits decreased $1.3 million, or 0.1%, during the three months ended December 31, 2024 to $1.52 billion as result of normal balance fluctuations. The community bank segment includes noninterest bearing deposits of $471.8 million, or 31.0%, of total community bank deposits, resulting in a cost of deposits of 1.86%, which compared to 1.92% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, largely due to the decreases in the Fed funds rate late in the third quarter and during the fourth quarter of 2024. The cost of community bank deposits are projected to decline further as the Fed funds rate had a decrease of 0.25%, which occurred in December 2024 and the full quarterly effect of that decrease will not be recognized until the first quarter of 2025.

Net Interest Income and Margin Discussion

Net interest income was $66.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $5.7 million, or 7.9%, from $72.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and an increase of $6.9 million, or 11.5%, from $59.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in net interest income compared to September 30, 2024, was a result of a decrease in average loans receivable as a result of selling $845.5 million in CCBX loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the recent decrease in the Fed funds interest rate, and continued enhancements to our partner credit practices that resulted in a reduction of interest income on loans. The increase in net interest income compared to December 31, 2023 was largely related to increased yield on loans resulting from higher interest rates and growth in higher yielding loans, partially offset by an increase in cost of funds relating to higher interest rates and growth in interest bearing deposits.  

Net interest margin was 6.65% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 7.41% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, largely due to lower loan yield. Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, (A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this earnings release.) was 4.16% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 4.06% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Net interest margin was 6.61% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023 was largely due to an increase in loan yield, partially offset by higher interest rates on interest bearing deposits. Interest and fees on loans receivable decreased $9.9 million, or 9.9%, to $89.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $99.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, as a result of loan sales and a decrease in the Fed funds interest rate. Additionally, as we continue to refine our credit approach with partners, we are widening the scope of loans that we are moving to nonaccrual which decreased interest income in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and lowered loan yield and net interest margin; however this also decreased BaaS loan expense (which is in noninterest expense) resulting in no impact to net income. Interest and fees on loans receivable increased $8.6 million, or 10.5%, compared to $81.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, due to an increase in outstanding balances and higher interest rates. Net interest margin, net of Baas loan expense (A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this earnings release.) increased 0.10% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024 and increased 0.25% compared the three months ended December 31, 2023.

The following tables illustrate how net interest margin and loan yield is affected by BaaS loan expense:

Consolidated   As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Twelve
Months Ended
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   December 31
2024 		  September 30
2024 		  December 31
2023 		December 31
2024 		  December 31
2023
Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense:              
Net interest margin (1)     6.65 %     7.41 %     6.61 %   6.99 %     7.10 %
Earning assets     3,980,078       3,875,911       3,581,772     3,802,275       3,364,406  
Net interest income (GAAP)     66,516       72,187       59,657     265,876       238,727  
Less: BaaS loan expense     (24,859 )     (32,612 )     (24,310 )   (111,384 )     (86,900 )
Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense(2)   $ 41,657     $ 39,575     $ 35,347   $ 154,492     $ 151,827  
Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense (1)(2)     4.16 %     4.06 %     3.92 %   4.06 %     4.51 %
Loan income net of BaaS loan expense divided by average loans:         
Loan yield (GAAP)(1)     10.44 %     11.43 %     10.71 %   10.99 %     10.60 %
Total average loans receivable   $ 3,419,476     $ 3,464,871     $ 3,007,289   $ 3,320,582     $ 2,936,908  
Interest and earned fee income on loans (GAAP)     89,714       99,590       81,159     364,869       311,441  
BaaS loan expense     (24,859 )     (32,612 )     (24,310 )   (111,384 )     (86,900 )
Net loan income(2)   $ 64,855     $ 66,978     $ 56,849   $ 253,485     $ 224,541  
Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans (1)(2)     7.55 %     7.69 %     7.50 %   7.63 %     7.65 %

(1) Annualized calculations shown for periods presented.
(2) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

Average investment securities decreased $820,000 to $48.2 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024 and decreased $101.5 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023 as a result of principal paydowns and maturing securities.

Cost of funds was 3.24% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 38 basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and a decrease of 16 basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Cost of deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was 3.21%, compared to 3.59% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and 3.36% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decreased cost of funds and deposits compared to September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 was largely due to the recent reductions in the Fed funds rate.

The following table summarizes the average yield on loans receivable and cost of deposits:

  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  Yield on
Loans (2) 		  Cost of
Deposits (2) 		  Yield on
Loans (2) 		  Cost of
Deposits (2) 		  Yield on
Loans (2) 		  Cost of
Deposits (2)
Community Bank 6.53%   1.86%   6.64%   1.92%   6.32%   1.57%
CCBX (1) 15.28%   4.19%   17.35%   4.82%   17.36%   4.90%
Consolidated 10.44%   3.21%   11.43%   3.59%   10.71%   3.36%

(1) Annualized calculations for periods shown for credit and fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans.  To determine Net BaaS loan income earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Company takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income which can be compared to interest income on the Company’s community bank loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.
(2) Annualized calculations for periods shown.

The following table illustrates how BaaS loan interest income is affected by BaaS loan expense resulting in net BaaS loan income and the associated yield:

    For the Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)   Income /
Expense		   Income /
expense divided
by average
CCBX loans (2) 		  Income /
Expense		   Income /
expense divided
by average
CCBX loans(2) 		  Income /
Expense		   Income /
expense divided
by average
CCBX loans (2)
BaaS loan interest income   $ 58,671   15.28%   $ 67,692   17.35 %   $ 52,327   17.36%
Less: BaaS loan expense     24,859   6.48%     32,612   8.36 %     24,310   8.06%
Net BaaS loan income (1)   $ 33,812   8.81%   $ 35,080   8.99 %   $ 28,017   9.30%
Average BaaS Loans(3)   $ 1,527,178       $ 1,552,443       $ 1,196,137    

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.
(2) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented.
(3) Includes loans held for sale.

Noninterest Income Discussion

Noninterest income was $76.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $3.3 million from $80.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and an increase of $12.1 million from $64.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was primarily due to a decrease of $3.3 million in total BaaS income. The $3.3 million decrease in total BaaS income included an $8.0 million decrease in BaaS credit enhancements related to the provision for credit losses, partially offset by a a $3.0 million increase in BaaS fraud enhancements and an increase of $1.8 million in BaaS program income. The $1.8 million increase in BaaS program income is largely due to higher reimbursement of expenses as well as an increase in transaction fees and interchange fees, our primary BaaS source for recurring fee income, as well as higher reimbursement of expenses (see “Appendix B” for more information on the accounting for BaaS allowance for credit losses and credit and fraud enhancements).

The $12.1 million increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was primarily due to a $7.9 million increase in BaaS credit and fraud enhancements and an increase of $3.8 million in BaaS program income.

Noninterest Expense Discussion
Total noninterest expense decreased $1.4 million to $64.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $65.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and increased $12.5 million from $51.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was primarily due to a $4.8 million decrease in BaaS expense from a $7.8 million decrease in BaaS loan expense, partially offset by a $3.0 million increase in BaaS fraud expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, and originating & servicing CCBX loans. BaaS fraud expense represents non-credit fraud losses on partner’s customer loan and deposit accounts. A portion of this expense is realized during the quarter in which the loss occurs, and a portion is estimated based on historical or other information from our partners. Other variances that partially offset the net decrease in noninterest expense include an increase of $1.4 million in point of sale expenses as a result of increased partner transaction activity, an increase of $893,000 in salaries and employee benefits and an increase of $1.0 million in legal and professional fees as part of our continued investments in technology and risk management.

The increase in noninterest expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was largely due to an increase of $4.8 million in BaaS partner expense primarily from a $4.3 million increase in BaaS fraud expense, a $549,000 increase in BaaS loan expense, a $2.0 million increase in legal and professional expenses, a $1.8 million increase in point of sale expenses, a $1.5 million increase in salary and employee benefits, and a $1.2 million increase in data processing and software licenses due to enhancements in technology.

Certain noninterest expenses are reimbursed by our CCBX partners. In accordance with GAAP we recognize all expenses in noninterest expense and all reimbursement of expenses from our CCBX partner in noninterest income. The following table reflects the portion of noninterest expenses that are reimbursed by partners to assist the understanding of how the increases in noninterest expense are related to expenses incurred for and reimbursed by CCBX partners:

    Three Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   2024   2024   2023
Total noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 64,206   $ 65,616   $ 51,703
Less: BaaS loan expense     24,859     32,612     24,310
Less: BaaS fraud expense     5,043     2,084     779
Less: Reimbursement of expenses (Baas)     3,468     1,843     1,076
Noninterest expense, net of Baas loan expense, BaaS fraud expense and reimbursement of expenses (BaaS) (1)   $ 30,836   $ 29,077   $ 25,538

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes was $3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, $2.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.  The income tax provision was higher for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024 as a result of the deductibility of certain equity awards which reduced tax expense during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 despite net income being higher fairly even, and higher than the quarter ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to higher net income compared to that quarter, partially offset by the deductibility of certain equity awards.

The Company is subject to various state taxes that are assessed as CCBX activities and employees expand into other states, which has increased the overall tax rate used in calculating the provision for income taxes in the current and future periods. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% as a basis for calculating provision for federal income taxes and 2.63% for calculating the provision for state income taxes.

Financial Condition Overview

Total assets increased $55.4 million, or 1.4%, to $4.12 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to $4.07 billion at September 30, 2024.  The increase is primarily due to stronger loan growth, partially offset by lower cash balances. Total loans receivable increased $67.7 million to $3.49 billion at December 31, 2024, from $3.42 billion at September 30, 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had the capacity to borrow up to a total of $642.1 million from the Federal Reserve Bank discount window and Federal Home Loan Bank, and an additional $50.0 million from a correspondent bank. There were no borrowings outstanding on these lines as of December 31, 2024.

The Company completed a $98.0 million capital raise during the quarter ended December 31, 2024. After contributing $50.0 million to the Bank, the Company had a cash balance of $47.7 million as of December 31, 2024, which is retained for general operating purposes, including debt repayment, and for funding $480,000 in commitments to bank technology investment funds.  

Uninsured deposits were $543.0 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $542.2 million as of September 30, 2024.

Total shareholders’ equity as of December 31, 2024 increased $106.8 million since September 30, 2024.  The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to an increase of $93.4 million in common stock outstanding as a result of the aforementioned capital raise and, to a lessor extent, equity awards exercised during the three months ended December 31, 2024 combined with $13.4 million in net earnings.

The Company and the Bank remained well capitalized at December 31, 2024, as summarized in the following table.

(unaudited)   Coastal Community
Bank		   Coastal Financial
Corporation		   Minimum Well
Capitalized Ratios
under Prompt
Corrective Action (1)
Tier 1 Leverage Capital (to average assets)   10.64%   10.78%   5.00%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)   11.99%   12.04%   6.50%
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)   11.99%   12.14%   8.00%
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)   13.28%   14.67%   10.00%

(1) Presents the minimum capital ratios for an insured depository institution, such as the Bank, to be considered well capitalized under the Prompt Corrective Action framework. The minimum requirements for the Company to be considered well capitalized under Regulation Y include to maintain, on a consolidated basis, a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.0 percent or greater and a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 6.0 percent or greater.

Asset Quality

The total allowance for credit losses was $177.0 million and 5.08% of loans receivable at December 31, 2024 compared to $170.3 million and 4.98% at September 30, 2024 and $117.0 million and 3.86% at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit loss allocated to the CCBX portfolio was $158.1 million and 9.86% of CCBX loans receivable at December 31, 2024, with $18.9 million of allowance for credit loss allocated to the community bank or 1.00% of total community bank loans receivable.

The following table details the allocation of the allowance for credit loss as of the period indicated:

    As of December 31, 2024   As of September 30, 2024   As of December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Community
Bank		   CCBX   Total   Community
Bank		   CCBX   Total   Community
Bank		   CCBX   Total
Loans receivable   $ 1,882,988     $ 1,603,577     $ 3,486,565     $ 1,897,540     $ 1,521,292     $ 3,418,832     $ 1,830,154     $ 1,195,938     $ 3,026,092  
Allowance for credit losses     (18,924 )     (158,070 )     (176,994 )     (20,132 )     (150,131 )     (170,263 )     (21,595 )     (95,363 )     (116,958 )
Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable     1.00 %     9.86 %     5.08 %     1.06 %     9.87 %     4.98 %     1.18 %     7.97 %     3.86 %
                                                                         

Net charge-offs totaled $55.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $49.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and $44.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans increased to 6.51% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to 5.65% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. CCBX partner agreements provide for a credit enhancement that covers the net-charge-offs on CCBX loans and negative deposit accounts by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses, except in accordance with the program agreement for one partner where the Company was responsible for credit losses on approximately 5% of a $324.6 million loan portfolio. At December 31, 2024, our portion of this portfolio represented $20.6 million in loans. Net charge-offs for this $20.6 million in loans were $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

The following table details net charge-offs for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

    Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Community
Bank		   CCBX   Total   Community
Bank		   CCBX   Total   Community
Bank		   CCBX   Total
Gross charge-offs   $ 139     $ 61,446     $ 61,585     $ 398     $ 52,907     $ 53,305     $ 2     $ 47,650     $ 47,652  
Gross recoveries     (3 )     (5,643 )     (5,646 )     (3 )     (4,066 )     (4,069 )     (4 )     (2,777 )     (2,781 )
Net charge-offs   $ 136     $ 55,803     $ 55,939     $ 395     $ 48,841     $ 49,236     $ (2 )   $ 44,873     $ 44,871  
Net charge-offs to average loans (1)     0.03 %     14.54 %     6.51 %     0.08 %     12.52 %     5.65 %     0.00 %     14.88 %     5.92 %

(1) Annualized calculations shown for periods presented.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a $63.7 million provision for credit losses was recorded for CCBX partner loans, compared to the $72.1 million provision for credit losses was recorded for CCBX partner loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the provision was based on management's analysis, bringing the CCBX allowance for credit losses to $158.1 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $150.1 million at September 30, 2024. The increase in the allowance is due to the addition of new loans, partially offset by loan sales. CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement which protects the Bank by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses.

In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these CCBX loans and reclassified negative deposit accounts. When the provision for CCBX credit losses and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a credit enhancement asset is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements). Expected losses are recorded in the allowance for credit losses. The credit enhancement asset is relieved when credit enhancement recoveries are received from the CCBX partner. If our partner is unable to fulfill their contracted obligations then the Bank could be exposed to additional credit losses. Management regularly evaluates and manages this counterparty risk.

The factors used in management’s analysis for community bank credit losses indicated that a provision recapture of $1.1 million and was needed for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to a provision recapture of $519,000 and provision of $277,000 for the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The recapture in the current period was due to the decrease in the community bank loan portfolio combined with an improvement in the forward look, which is driven by the future projected unemployment and GDP curves, which flattened since last quarter, lessening the impact of this factor.

The following table details the provision expense/(recapture) for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

    Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Community bank   $ (1,071 )   $ (519 )   $ 277
CCBX     63,741       72,104       60,467
Total provision expense   $ 62,670     $ 71,585     $ 60,744


A recapture for unfunded commitments of $803,000 was recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as a result of a decrease in the overall available balance combined with an improvement in the reserve rates.

At December 31, 2024, our nonperforming assets were $62.7 million, or 1.52%, of total assets, compared to $66.4 million, or 1.63%, of total assets, at September 30, 2024, and $53.8 million, or 1.43%, of total assets, at December 31, 2023. These ratios are impacted by nonperforming CCBX loans that are covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements. As of December 31, 2024, $60.8 million of the $62.6 million in nonperforming CCBX loans were covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements described above.

Nonperforming assets decreased $3.7 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024. This change is due to a decrease in CCBX and community bank nonaccrual loans. Community bank nonperforming loans decreased $1.0 million from September 30, 2024 to $100,000 as of December 31, 2024, and CCBX nonperforming loans decreased $2.7 million to $62.6 million from September 30, 2024. The decrease in CCBX nonperforming loans is due to an decrease of $570,000 in nonaccrual loans from September 30, 2024 to $19.5 million. Some CCBX partners have a collection practice that places certain loans on nonaccrual status to improve collectability. $17.2 million of these loans are less than 90 days past due as of December 31, 2024. Additionally, there was a $2.2 million decrease in CCBX loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest. As a result of the type of loans (primarily consumer loans) originated through our CCBX partners we anticipate that balances 90 days past due or more and still accruing will generally increase as those loan portfolios grow. Installment/closed-end and revolving/open-end consumer loans originated through CCBX lending partners will continue to accrue interest until 120 and 180 days past due, respectively and are reported as substandard, 90 days or more days past due and still accruing. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at December 31, 2024. Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 1.80% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.94% at September 30, 2024, and 1.78% at December 31, 2023.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, there were $136,000 community bank net charge-offs and $55.8 million in net charge-offs were recorded on CCBX loans. These CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses.

The following table details the Company’s nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.

Consolidated As of
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Nonaccrual loans:          
Commercial and industrial loans $ 334     $ 531     $  
Real estate loans:          
Residential real estate         44       170  
Commercial real estate         831       7,145  
Consumer and other loans:          
Credit cards   10,262       7,987        
Other consumer and other loans   8,967       11,713        
Total nonaccrual loans   19,563       21,106       7,315  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:          
Commercial & industrial loans   1,006       1,566       2,086  
Real estate loans:          
Residential real estate loans   2,608       3,025       1,115  
Consumer and other loans:          
Credit cards   34,490       34,562       34,835  
Other consumer and other loans   4,989       6,111       8,488  
Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more   43,093       45,264       46,524  
Total nonperforming loans   62,656       66,370       53,839  
Real estate owned                
Repossessed assets                
Total nonperforming assets $ 62,656     $ 66,370     $ 53,839  
Total nonaccrual loans to loans receivable   0.56 %     0.62 %     0.24 %
Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable   1.80 %     1.94 %     1.78 %
Total nonperforming assets to total assets   1.52 %     1.63 %     1.43 %
                       

The following tables detail the CCBX and community bank nonperforming assets which are included in the total nonperforming assets table above.

CCBX As of
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Nonaccrual loans:          
Commercial and industrial loans:          
All other commercial & industrial loans $ 234     $ 333     $  
Consumer and other loans:          
Credit cards   10,262       7,987        
Other consumer and other loans   8,967       11,713        
Total nonaccrual loans   19,463       20,033        
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:          
Commercial & industrial loans   1,006       1,566       2,086  
Real estate loans:          
Residential real estate loans   2,608       3,025       1,115  
Consumer and other loans:          
Credit cards   34,490       34,562       34,835  
Other consumer and other loans   4,989       6,111       8,488  
Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more   43,093       45,264       46,524  
Total nonperforming loans   62,556       65,297       46,524  
Other real estate owned                
Repossessed assets                
Total nonperforming assets $ 62,556     $ 65,297     $ 46,524  
Total CCBX nonperforming assets to total consolidated assets   1.52 %     1.61 %     1.24 %


Community Bank As of
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Nonaccrual loans:          
Commercial and industrial loans $ 100   $ 198     $  
Real estate:          
Residential real estate       44       170  
Commercial real estate       831       7,145  
Total nonaccrual loans   100     1,073       7,315  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:          
Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more              
Total nonperforming loans   100     1,073       7,315  
Other real estate owned              
Repossessed assets              
Total nonperforming assets $ 100   $ 1,073     $ 7,315  
Total community bank nonperforming assets to total consolidated assets < 0.01%     0.03 %     0.19 %
                   

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank (“Bank”) and Arlington Olympic LLC.  The $4.12 billion Bank provides service through 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application.  The Bank provides banking as a service to broker-dealers, digital financial service providers, companies and brands that want to provide financial services to their customers through the Bank's CCBX segment.  To learn more about the Company visit www.coastalbank.com.

CCB-ER

Contact

Eric Sprink, Chief Executive Officer, (425) 357-3659
Joel Edwards, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, (425) 357-3687

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent period filed and in any of our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

ASSETS
  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Cash and due from banks $ 36,533     $ 45,327     $ 59,995     $ 32,790     $ 31,345  
Interest earning deposits with other banks   415,980       438,699       427,250       482,338       451,783  
Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value   35       38       39       41       99,504  
Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost   47,286       48,582       49,174       50,049       50,860  
Other investments   10,800       10,757       10,664       10,583       10,227  
Loans held for sale   20,600       7,565             797        
Loans receivable   3,486,565       3,418,832       3,326,460       3,199,554       3,026,092  
Allowance for credit losses   (176,994 )     (170,263 )     (147,914 )     (139,258 )     (116,958 )
Total loans receivable, net   3,309,571       3,248,569       3,178,546       3,060,296       2,909,134  
CCBX credit enhancement asset   181,890       167,251       143,485       137,276       107,921  
CCBX receivable   14,138       16,060       11,520       10,369       9,088  
Premises and equipment, net   27,431       25,833       24,526       22,995       22,090  
Lease right-of-use assets   5,219       5,427       5,635       5,756       5,932  
Accrued interest receivable   21,104       23,664       23,617       24,681       26,819  
Bank-owned life insurance, net   13,375       13,255       13,132       12,991       12,870  
Deferred tax asset, net   3,600       3,083       2,221       2,221       3,806  
Other assets   13,646       11,711       11,742       12,075       11,987  
Total assets $ 4,121,208     $ 4,065,821     $ 3,961,546     $ 3,865,258     $ 3,753,366  
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
LIABILITIES                  
Deposits $ 3,585,332     $ 3,627,288     $ 3,543,432     $ 3,462,979     $ 3,360,363  
Subordinated debt, net   44,293       44,256       44,219       44,181       44,144  
Junior subordinated debentures, net   3,591       3,591       3,591       3,590       3,590  
Deferred compensation   332       369       405       442       479  
Accrued interest payable   962       1,070       999       1,061       892  
Lease liabilities   5,398       5,609       5,821       5,946       6,124  
CCBX payable   29,171       39,188       34,536       33,095       33,651  
Other liabilities   13,425       12,520       11,850       10,255       9,145  
Total liabilities   3,682,504       3,733,891       3,644,853       3,561,549       3,458,388  
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                  
Common Stock   228,177       134,769       132,989       131,601       130,136  
Retained earnings   210,529       197,162       183,706       172,110       165,311  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax   (2 )     (1 )     (2 )     (2 )     (469 )
Total shareholders’ equity   438,704       331,930       316,693       303,709       294,978  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,121,208     $ 4,065,821     $ 3,961,546     $ 3,865,258     $ 3,753,366  


COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                  
Interest and fees on loans $ 89,714   $ 99,590   $ 90,944     $ 84,621     $ 81,159  
Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks   6,021     4,781     5,683       4,780       5,687  
Interest on investment securities   661     675     686       1,034       1,225  
Dividends on other investments   191     33     174       37       172  
Total interest income   96,587     105,079     97,487       90,472       88,243  
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Interest on deposits   29,404     32,083     30,578       28,867       27,916  
Interest on borrowed funds   667     809     672       669       670  
Total interest expense   30,071     32,892     31,250       29,536       28,586  
Net interest income   66,516     72,187     66,237       60,936       59,657  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   61,867     70,257     62,325       83,158       60,789  
Net interest income/(expense) after provision for credit losses   4,649     1,930     3,912       (22,222 )     (1,132 )
NONINTEREST INCOME                  
Service charges and fees   932     952     946       908       957  
Loan referral fees                 168        
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net   1     2     9       15       80  
Other income   473     486     257       308       60  
Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income   1,406     1,440     1,212       1,399       1,097  
Servicing and other BaaS fees   1,043     1,044     1,525       1,131       1,015  
Transaction fees   1,783     1,696     1,309       1,122       1,006  
Interchange fees   1,916     1,853     1,625       1,539       1,272  
Reimbursement of expenses   3,468     1,843     1,637       1,033       1,076  
BaaS program income   8,210     6,436     6,096       4,825       4,369  
BaaS credit enhancements   62,097     70,108     60,826       79,808       58,449  
BaaS fraud enhancements   5,043     2,084     1,784       923       779  
BaaS indemnification income   67,140     72,192     62,610       80,731       59,228  
Total noninterest income   76,756     80,068     69,918       86,955       64,694  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                  
Salaries and employee benefits   17,994     17,101     17,005       17,984       16,490  
Occupancy   958     964     985       1,029       976  
Data processing and software licenses   4,010     4,297     3,625       3,381       2,781  
Legal and professional expenses   4,606     3,597     3,631       3,672       2,649  
Point of sale expense   2,745     1,351     852       869       899  
Excise taxes   778     762     (706 )     320       449  
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessments   750     740     690       683       665  
Director and staff expenses   683     559     470       400       478  
Marketing   28     67     14       53       138  
Other expense   1,752     1,482     1,383       1,867       1,089  
Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense   34,304     30,920     27,949       30,258       26,614  
BaaS loan expense   24,859     32,612     29,076       24,837       24,310  
BaaS fraud expense   5,043     2,084     1,784       923       779  
BaaS loan and fraud expense   29,902     34,696     30,860       25,760       25,089  
Total noninterest expense   64,206     65,616     58,809       56,018       51,703  
Income before provision for income taxes   17,199     16,382     15,021       8,715       11,859  
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES   3,832     2,926     3,425       1,915       2,847  
NET INCOME $ 13,367   $ 13,456   $ 11,596     $ 6,800     $ 9,012  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.97   $ 1.00   $ 0.86     $ 0.51     $ 0.68  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.94   $ 0.97   $ 0.84     $ 0.50     $ 0.66  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                  
Basic   13,828,605     13,447,066     13,412,667       13,340,997       13,286,828  
Diluted   14,268,229     13,822,270     13,736,508       13,676,917       13,676,513  


COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – QUARTERLY
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost (1)
Assets                                  
Interest earning assets:                                  
Interest earning deposits with other banks $ 501,654     $ 6,021   4.77 %   $ 350,915     $ 4,781   5.42 %   $ 413,127     $ 5,687   5.46 %
Investment securities, available for sale (2)   39               40               100,204       546   2.16  
Investment securities, held to maturity (2)   48,126       661   5.46       48,945       675   5.49       49,469       679   5.45  
Other investments   10,783       191   7.05       11,140       33   1.18       11,683       172   5.84  
Loans receivable (3)   3,419,476       89,714   10.44       3,464,871       99,590   11.43       3,007,289       81,159   10.71  
Total interest earning assets   3,980,078       96,587   9.65       3,875,911       105,079   10.79       3,581,772       88,243   9.77  
Noninterest earning assets:                                  
Allowance for credit losses   (156,687 )             (151,292 )             (95,391 )        
Other noninterest earning assets   277,922               268,903               204,052          
Total assets $ 4,101,313             $ 3,993,522             $ 3,690,433          
                                   
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                                  
Interest bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest bearing deposits $ 3,068,357     $ 29,404   3.81 %   $ 2,966,527     $ 32,083   4.30 %   $ 2,660,235     $ 27,916   4.16 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings         1         9,717       140   5.73       3          
Subordinated debt   44,272       599   5.38       44,234       598   5.38       44,121       598   5.38  
Junior subordinated debentures   3,591       67   7.42       3,591       71   7.87       3,590       72   7.96  
Total interest bearing liabilities   3,116,220       30,071   3.84       3,024,069       32,892   4.33       2,707,949       28,586   4.19  
Noninterest bearing deposits   577,453               588,178               640,424          
Other liabilities   50,824               60,101               52,450          
Total shareholders' equity   356,816               321,174               289,612          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,101,313             $ 3,993,522             $ 3,690,435          
Net interest income     $ 66,516           $ 72,187           $ 59,657    
Interest rate spread         5.82 %           6.46 %           5.59 %
Net interest margin (4)         6.65 %           7.41 %           6.61 %

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.
(2) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.
(3) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – BY SEGMENT - QUARTERLY
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost (1)
Community Bank                                  
Assets                                  
Interest earning assets:                                  
Loans receivable (2) $ 1,892,298   $ 31,043   6.53 %   $ 1,912,428   $ 31,898   6.64 %   $ 1,811,152   $ 28,832   6.32 %
Total interest earning assets   1,892,298     31,043   6.53       1,912,428     31,898   6.64       1,811,152     28,832   6.32  
Liabilities                                  
Interest bearing liabilities:                                
Interest bearing deposits   1,029,346     7,161   2.77 %     982,280     7,264   2.94 %     951,148     6,090   2.54 %
Intrabank liability   357,442     4,290   4.77       406,641     5,540   5.42       275,995     3,799   5.46  
Total interest bearing liabilities   1,386,788     11,451   3.28       1,388,921     12,804   3.67       1,227,143     9,889   3.20  
Noninterest bearing deposits   505,510             523,507             584,009        
Net interest income     $ 19,592           $ 19,094           $ 18,943    
Net interest margin(3)         4.12 %           3.97 %           4.15 %
                                   
CCBX                                  
Assets                                  
Interest earning assets:                                  
Loans receivable (2)(4) $ 1,527,178   $ 58,671   15.28 %   $ 1,552,443   $ 67,692   17.35 %   $ 1,196,137   $ 52,327   17.36 %
Intrabank asset   583,776     7,007   4.78       496,475     6,764   5.42       569,365     7,837   5.46  
Total interest earning assets   2,110,954     65,678   12.38       2,048,918     74,456   14.46       1,765,502     60,164   13.52  
Liabilities                                  
Interest bearing liabilities:                            
Interest bearing deposits   2,039,011     22,243   4.34 %     1,984,247     24,819   4.98 %     1,709,087     21,826   5.07 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   2,039,011     22,243   4.34       1,984,247     24,819   4.98       1,709,087     21,826   5.07  
Noninterest bearing deposits   71,943             64,671             56,415        
Net interest income     $ 43,435           $ 49,637           $ 38,338    
Net interest margin(3)         8.19 %           9.64 %           8.62 %
Net interest margin, net of Baas loan expense (5)         3.50 %           3.31 %           3.15 %


  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost (1)
Treasury & Administration                            
Assets                                  
Interest earning assets:                                  
Interest earning deposits with other banks $ 501,654   $ 6,021   4.77 %   $ 350,915   $ 4,781   5.42 %   $ 413,127   $ 5,687   5.46 %
Investment securities, available for sale (6)   39             40             100,204     546   2.16  
Investment securities, held to maturity (6)   48,126     661   5.46       48,945     675   5.49       49,469     679   5.45  
Other investments   10,783     191   7.05       11,140     33   1.18       11,683     172   5.84  
Total interest earning assets   560,602     6,873   4.88 %     411,040   5,489   5.31 %     574,483     7,084   4.89 %
Liabilities                                  
Interest bearing liabilities:                                  
FHLB advances and borrowings $   $ 1   %     9,717     140   5.73 %     3       %
Subordinated debt   44,272     599   5.38 %     44,234     598   5.38 %     44,121     598   5.38 %
Junior subordinated debentures   3,591     67   7.42       3,591     71   7.87       3,590     72   7.96  
Intrabank liability, net (7)   226,334     2,717   4.78       89,834     1,224   5.42       293,370     4,038   5.46  
Total interest bearing liabilities   274,197     3,384   4.91       147,376     2,033   5.49       341,084     4,708   5.48  
Net interest income     $ 3,489           $ 3,456           $ 2,376    
Net interest margin(3)         2.48 %           3.34 %           1.64 %

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.
(2) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.
(4) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.
(5) Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, includes the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.
(6) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.
(7) Intrabank assets and liabilities are consolidated for period calculations and presented as intrabank asset, net or intrabank liability, net in the table above.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies.

The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense on net loan income and yield on loans and CCBX loans and the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest income and net interest margin.

Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans, is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on loan income and the yield on loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on loans.

Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on net BaaS loan income and the yield on CCBX loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on CCBX loans.

Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense, is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on net interest income. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net interest income.

CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest rate margin. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is CCBX net interest margin.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

CCBX   As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Twelve Months Ended
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   December 31
2024 		  September 30
2024 		  December 31
2023 		December 31
2024 		  December 31
2023
Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans:      
CCBX loan yield (GAAP)(1)     15.28 %     17.35 %     17.36 %   16.89 %     16.89 %
Total average CCBX loans receivable   $ 1,527,178     $ 1,552,443     $ 1,196,137   $ 1,427,571     $ 1,210,413  
Interest and earned fee income on CCBX loans (GAAP)     58,671       67,692       52,327     241,134       204,458  
BaaS loan expense     (24,859 )     (32,612 )     (24,310 )   (111,384 )     (86,900 )
Net BaaS loan income   $ 33,812     $ 35,080     $ 28,017   $ 129,750     $ 117,558  
Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans (1)     8.81 %     8.99 %     9.30 %   9.09 %     9.71 %
CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense:              
CCBX net interest margin (1)     8.19 %     9.64 %     8.62 %   8.87 %     9.65 %
CCBX earning assets     2,110,954       2,048,918       1,765,502     1,999,695       1,574,334  
Net interest income (GAAP)     43,435       49,637       38,338     177,320       151,883  
Less: BaaS loan expense     (24,859 )     (32,612 )     (24,310 )   (111,384 )     (86,900 )
Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense   $ 18,576     $ 17,025     $ 14,028   $ 65,936     $ 64,983  
CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense (1)     3.50 %     3.31 %     3.15 %   3.30 %     4.13 %


Consolidated   As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Twelve Months Ended
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   December 31
2024 		  September 30
2024 		  December 31
2023 		December 31
2024 		  December 31
2023
Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense:              
Net interest margin (1)     6.65 %     7.41 %     6.61 %   6.99 %     7.10 %
Earning assets     3,980,078       3,875,911       3,581,772     3,802,275       3,364,406  
Net interest income (GAAP)     66,516       72,187       59,657     265,876       238,727  
Less: BaaS loan expense     (24,859 )     (32,612 )     (24,310 )   (111,384 )     (86,900 )
Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense   $ 41,657     $ 39,575     $ 35,347   $ 154,492     $ 151,827  
Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense (1)     4.16 %     4.06 %     3.92 %   4.06 %     4.51 %
Loan income net of BaaS loan expense divided by average loans:          
Loan yield (GAAP)(1)     10.44 %     11.43 %     10.71 %   10.99 %     10.60 %
Total average loans receivable   $ 3,419,476     $ 3,464,871     $ 3,007,289   $ 3,320,582     $ 2,936,908  
Interest and earned fee income on loans (GAAP)     89,714       99,590       81,159     364,869       311,441  
BaaS loan expense     (24,859 )     (32,612 )     (24,310 )   (111,384 )     (86,900 )
Net loan income   $ 64,855     $ 66,978     $ 56,849   $ 253,485     $ 224,541  
Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans (1)     7.55 %     7.69 %     7.50 %   7.63 %     7.65 %

(1) Annualized calculations for periods presented.

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense and reimbursement of expenses (BaaS) on noninterest expense. The most comparable GAAP measure is noninterest expense.

    As of and for the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)   December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Noninterest expense, net of reimbursement of expenses (BaaS)
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 64,206   $ 65,616   $ 51,703
Less: BaaS loan expense     24,859     32,612     24,310
Less: BaaS fraud expense     5,043     2,084     779
Less: Reimbursement of expenses     3,468     1,843     1,076
Noninterest expense, net of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense and reimbursement of expenses   $ 30,836   $ 29,077   $ 25,538


APPENDIX A -
As of December 31, 2024

Industry Concentration

We have a diversified loan portfolio, representing a wide variety of industries. Our major categories of loans are commercial real estate, consumer and other loans, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction, land and land development loans. Together they represent $3.49 billion in outstanding loan balances. When combined with $1.96 billion in unused commitments the total of these categories is $5.46 billion.

Commercial real estate loans represent the largest segment of our loans, comprising 39.4% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of December 31, 2024. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $34.2 million, and the combined total in commercial real estate loans represents $1.41 billion, or 25.8% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our commercial real estate portfolio as of December 31, 2024:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Outstanding
Balance		   Available
Loan
Commitments		   Total
Outstanding
Balance &
Available
Commitment		   % of Total
Loans
(Outstanding
Balance &
Available
Commitment) 		  Average Loan
Balance		   Number of
Loans
Apartments   $ 405,561   $ 4,953   $ 410,514   7.5 %   $ 3,937   103
Hotel/Motel     154,691     68     154,759   2.8       6,726   23
Convenience Store     139,735     575     140,310   2.6       2,329   60
Office     122,897     7,687     130,584   2.4       1,366   90
Retail     103,312     414     103,726   1.9       993   104
Warehouse     103,130         103,130   1.9       1,748   59
Mixed use     91,607     5,365     96,972   1.8       1,160   79
Mini Storage     80,837     10,183     91,020   1.7       3,674   22
Strip Mall     43,894         43,894   0.8       6,271   7
Manufacturing     37,617     1,200     38,817   0.7       1,297   29
Groups < 0.70% of total     91,520     3,777     95,297   1.7       1,173   78
Total   $ 1,374,801   $ 34,222   $ 1,409,023   25.8 %   $ 2,102   654
                                   

Consumer loans comprise 34.6% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of December 31, 2024. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $735.8 million, and the combined total in consumer and other loans represents $1.94 billion, or 35.6% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments. As illustrated in the table below, our CCBX partners bring in a large number of mostly smaller dollar loans, resulting in an average consumer loan balance of just $1,000. CCBX consumer loans are underwritten to CCBX credit standards and underwriting of these loans is regularly tested, including quarterly testing for partners with portfolio balances greater than $10.0 million.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our consumer and other loan portfolio as of December 31, 2024:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Outstanding
Balance		   Available
Loan
Commitments (1) 		  Total
Outstanding
Balance &
Available
Commitment (1) 		  % of Total
 Loans
(Outstanding
Balance &
Available
Commitment) 		  Average Loan
Balance		   Number of
Loans
CCBX consumer loans
Credit cards   $ 528,554   $ 717,198   $ 1,245,752   22.8 %   $ 1.8   301,799
Installment loans     656,797     15,806     672,603   12.3       1.0   690,596
Lines of credit     722     1     723   0.0       1.4   524
Other loans     7,261         7,261   0.1         163,026
Community bank consumer loans
Installment loans     1,917     2     1,919   0.1       68.5   28
Lines of credit     181     344     525   0.0       5.7   32
Other loans     11,444     2,400     13,844   0.3       30.6   374
Total   $ 1,206,876   $ 735,751   $ 1,942,627   35.6 %   $ 1.0   1,156,379

(1)  Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.

Residential real estate loans comprise 13.4% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of December 31, 2024. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $499.5 million, and the combined total in residential real estate loans represents $969.3 million, or 17.8% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our residential real estate loan portfolio as of December 31, 2024:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Outstanding
Balance		   Available
Loan
Commitments (1) 		  Total
Outstanding
Balance &
Available
Commitment (1) 		  % of Total 
Loans
(Outstanding
Balance &
Available
Commitment) 		  Average Loan
Balance		   Number of
Loans
CCBX residential real estate loans
Home equity line of credit   $ 267,707   $ 453,369   $ 721,076   13.2 %   $ 27   10,092
Community bank residential real estate loans
Closed end, secured by first liens     165,433     2,080     167,513   3.1       537   308
Home equity line of credit     25,506     43,102     68,608   1.3       109   234
Closed end, second liens     11,125     965     12,090   0.2       371   30
Total   $ 469,771   $ 499,516   $ 969,287   17.8 %   $ 44   10,664

(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.

Commercial and industrial loans comprise 8.4% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of December 31, 2024. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $645.5 million, and the combined total in commercial and industrial loans represents $938.9 million, or 17.2% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments. Included in commercial and industrial loans is $109.0 million in outstanding capital call lines, with an additional $550.9 million in available loan commitments which is limited to a $350.0 million portfolio maximum. Capital call lines are provided to venture capital firms through one of our CCBX BaaS clients. These loans are secured by the capital call rights and are individually underwritten to the Bank’s credit standards and the underwriting is reviewed by the Bank on every capital call line.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our commercial and industrial loan portfolio as of December 31, 2024:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Outstanding
Balance		   Available
Loan
Commitments (1) 		  Total
Outstanding
Balance &
Available
Commitment (1) 		  % of Total
Loans
(Outstanding
Balance &
Available
Commitment) 		  Average Loan
Balance		   Number of
Loans
Consolidated C&I loans
Capital Call Lines   $ 109,017   $ 550,948   $ 659,965   12.1 %   $ 808   135
Construction/Contractor Services     24,367     36,343     60,710   1.1       121   202
Financial Institutions     48,648         48,648   0.9       4,054   12
Retail     28,533     5,664     34,197   0.6       14   2,052
Manufacturing     5,604     4,581     10,185   0.2       147   38
Medical / Dental / Other Care     7,074     2,641     9,715   0.2       544   13
Groups < 0.20% of total     70,130     45,360     115,490   2.1       55   1,275
Total   $ 293,373   $ 645,537   $ 938,910   17.2 %   $ 79   3,727

(1)  Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.

Construction, land and land development loans comprise 4.2% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of December 31, 2024. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $47.8 million, and the combined total in construction, land and land development loans represents $196.0 million, or 3.6% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table details our loan commitment for our construction, land and land development portfolio as of December 31, 2024:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Outstanding
Balance		   Available
Loan
Commitments		   Total
Outstanding
Balance &
Available
Commitment		   % of Total
Loans
(Outstanding
Balance &
Available
Commitment) 		  Average Loan
Balance		   Number of
Loans
Commercial construction   $ 83,216   $ 30,500   $ 113,716   2.1 %   $ 6,935   12
Residential construction     40,940     10,873     51,813   0.9       2,408   17
Developed land loans     8,305     456     8,761   0.2       489   17
Undeveloped land loans     8,665     4,816