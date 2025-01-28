Submit Release
First Financial Northwest, Inc. Reports Net Income of $1.2 Million or $0.13 per Diluted Share for the Fourth Quarter and $1.1 Million or $0.12 per Diluted Share for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

RENTON, Wash., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, of $1.2 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $608,000, or $(0.07) per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and net income of $1.2 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $1.1 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.3 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The improved performance in the current quarter compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was due primarily to a $1.3 million recapture of provision for credit losses. This compares to a provision for credit losses of $1.6 million in the prior quarter that mainly related to two participation loans to a single borrowing entity totaling approximately $6.0 million, where we were not the lead lender. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, one of the two loans was paid in full and the borrower paid down the balance on the other loan using proceeds from the sale of another property. Subsequently, we received an updated appraisal of the property securing the remaining loan that confirmed a value sufficient to support the recapture of the previously allocated specific reserve for this loan.

“I am pleased to report that our net loans receivable increased $14.0 million in the quarter as our lending teams continue to focus on growing our loan portfolio. In addition, our credit quality remained strong, with only $842,000 in nonaccrual loans, representing 0.07% of our $1.16 billion total loan portfolio,” stated Joseph W. Kiley III, President and CEO.

“We continue to prepare for the closing of the sale of the Bank to Global Federal Credit Union (“Global”), as we await the final required approval from Global’s primary regulator, the National Credit Union Administration, before we can proceed towards closing the transaction,” concluded Kiley.

Highlights for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024:

  • Net loans receivable totaled $1.14 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $1.13 billion at September 30, 2024, and $1.18 billion at December 31, 2023.
  • Book value per common share was $17.50 at December 31, 2024, compared to $17.39 at September 30, 2024, and $17.61 at December 31, 2023.
  • The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage and total capital ratios were 11.2% and 16.7% at December 31, 2024, compared to 10.9% and 16.7% at September 30, 2024, and 10.2% and 16.2% at December 31, 2023, respectively.
  • Credit quality remained strong with nonaccrual loans totaling $842,000, or 0.07% of total loans at December 31, 2024.
  • A $1.3 million recapture of provision for credit losses was recorded in the current quarter, compared to a $1.6 million and no provision for credit losses recorded during the prior quarter and the same quarter a year ago, respectively. We recorded a $50,000 recapture of provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a $208,000 recapture of provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Deposits decreased $36.0 million to $1.13 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $1.17 billion at September 30, 2024, and decreased $62.7 million compared to $1.19 billion at December 31, 2023. The decrease in deposits at December 31, 2024, compared to September 30, 2024, was due primarily to a $19.7 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and a $15.5 million decrease in money market deposits. The decrease in deposits at December 31, 2024, from December 31, 2023, reflects declines in all deposit categories except for retail certificates of deposit which increased $91.8 million.

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances totaled $110.0 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $100.0 million at September 30, 2024, and $125.0 million at December 31, 2023. Of the total FHLB advances at December 31, 2024, $100.0 million were tied to cash flow hedge agreements under which the Bank pays a fixed rate and receives a variable rate in return to assist in the Bank’s interest rate risk management efforts. These cash flow hedge agreements had a weighted average remaining term of 27.8 months and a weighted average fixed interest rate of 1.93% as of December 31, 2024. The average cost of borrowings was 2.35% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 3.19% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and 2.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The following table presents a breakdown of our total deposits (unaudited):

  Dec 31,
2024 		  Sep 30,
2024 		  Dec 31,
2023 		  Three
Month
Change 		  One
Year
Change
Deposits: (Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 80,772   $ 100,466   $ 100,899   $ (19,694 )   $ (20,127 )
Interest-bearing demand   56,957     55,506     56,968     1,451       (11 )
Savings   16,277     17,031     18,886     (754 )     (2,609 )
Money market   480,520     495,978     529,411     (15,458 )     (48,891 )
Certificates of deposit, retail   448,974     447,474     357,153     1,500       91,821  
Brokered deposits   47,900     50,900     130,790     (3,000 )     (82,890 )
Total deposits $ 1,131,400   $ 1,167,355   $ 1,194,107   $ (35,955 )   $ (62,707 )


The following tables present an analysis of total deposits by branch office (unaudited):

December 31, 2024
  Noninterest-
bearing
demand		 Interest-
bearing
demand		 Savings Money
market		 Certificates
of deposit,
retail		 Brokered
deposits		 Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
King County              
Renton $ 26,242 $ 14,786 $ 10,197 $ 284,670 $ 309,858 $ - $ 645,753
Landing   3,245   1,359   170   7,958   14,965   -   27,697
Woodinville   1,738   3,168   620   8,834   11,511   -   25,871
Bothell   2,792   930   408   1,421   6,762   -   12,313
Crossroads   11,075   2,762   86   29,208   18,772   -   61,903
Kent   3,766   4,873   40   18,673   8,471   -   35,823
Kirkland   5,524   1,924   208   11,574   1,855   -   21,085
Issaquah   1,244   238   13   2,298   6,562   -   10,355
Total King County   55,626   30,040   11,742   364,636   378,756   -   840,800
Snohomish County              
Mill Creek   3,184   3,496   342   16,135   12,487   -   35,644
Edmonds   7,316   8,542   338   16,482   13,003   -   45,681
Clearview   4,909   5,653   1,494   17,934   13,778   -   43,768
Lake Stevens   3,633   5,946   1,314   24,571   17,004   -   52,468
Smokey Point   2,544   1,800   1,032   36,950   9,619   -   51,945
Total Snohomish County   21,586   25,437   4,520   112,072   65,891   -   229,506
Pierce County              
University Place   1,837   54   1   2,113   2,122   -   6,127
Gig Harbor   1,723   1,426   14   1,699   2,205   -   7,067
Total Pierce County   3,560   1,480   15   3,812   4,327   -   13,194
               
Brokered deposits   -   -   -   -   -   47,900   47,900
               
Total deposits $ 80,772 $          56,957 $         16,277 $      480,520 $       448,974 $         47,900 $    1,131,400


September 30, 2024
  Noninterest-
bearing
demand 		Interest-
bearing
demand		 Savings Money
market 		Certificates
of deposit,
retail		 Brokered
deposits		 Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
King County               
Renton $ 29,388 $ 14,153 $ 10,654 $ 305,836 $ 315,721 $ - $ 675,752
Landing   3,442   1,660   237   8,348   12,733   -   26,420
Woodinville   1,968   2,234   959   8,852   11,522   -   25,535
Bothell   2,965   1,151   401   1,536   5,918   -   11,971
Crossroads   14,770   2,039   107   31,665   18,136   -   66,717
Kent   5,417   10,502   44   16,053   8,562   -   40,578
Kirkland   10,967   1,890   206   11,243   2,240   -   26,546
Issaquah   1,186   294   18   2,547   6,580   -   10,625
Total King County   70,103   33,923   12,626   386,080   381,412   -   884,144
Snohomish County              
Mill Creek   3,990   2,171   384   14,628   10,312   -   31,485
Edmonds   9,254   6,831   330   18,549   13,281   -   48,245
Clearview   5,587   5,242   1,462   21,206   12,251   -   45,748
Lake Stevens   3,970   4,282   1,244   23,257   15,571   -   48,324
Smokey Point   2,994   1,664   969   29,353   11,387   -   46,367
Total Snohomish County   25,795   20,190   4,389   106,993   62,802   -   220,169
Pierce County              
University Place   2,940   53   4   1,848   1,458   -   6,303
Gig Harbor   1,628   1,340   12   1,057   1,802   -   5,839
Total Pierce County   4,568   1,393   16   2,905   3,260   -   12,142
               
Brokered deposits   -   -   -   -   -   50,900   50,900
               
Total deposits $ 100,466 $ 55,506 $ 17,031 $ 495,978 $ 447,474 $ 50,900 $ 1,167,355
 

Net loans receivable totaled $1.14 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $1.13 billion at September 30, 2024, and $1.18 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in the current quarter compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was due to growth in non-residential commercial real estate, construction/land, consumer and one-to-four family residential loans, partially offset by declines in multifamily and business lending. The average balance of net loans receivable totaled $1.13 billion for both the quarters ended December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, compared to $1.17 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the average balance of net loans receivable was $1.14 billion, compared to $1.17 billion for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) represented 1.30% of total loans receivable at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.42% of total loans receivable at September 30, 2024, and 1.28% at December 31, 2023. The change in the ACL at December 31, 2024, compared to September 30, 2024, related primarily to activity on the single lending relationship discussed above.

Nonaccrual loans totaled $842,000 at December 31, 2024, compared to $853,000 at September 30, 2024, and $220,000 at December 31, 2023. There was no other real estate owned at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, or December 31, 2023.

Net interest income totaled $8.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $8.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and $9.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in the current quarter compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was primarily due to declines in interest from earning assets, partially offset by declines in interest expense. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net interest income totaled $34.8 million, compared to $40.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, as total interest expense increased by $5.0 million and total interest income declined by $800,000.

Total interest income decreased $419,000 to $19.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $19.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and decreased $1.3 million compared to $20.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in total interest income during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a $250,000 or 29.0% decline in interest income earned on interest-earning deposits held with banks. This decline resulted from a 54 basis point decrease in the average yield earned on these deposits, coupled with a $13.6 million reduction in their average balance. Additionally, interest income on loans, including fees, declined by $146,000 or 0.9%, primarily due to a $2.5 million decrease in the average balance of loans and, to a lesser extent, a four basis point decrease in the yield earned on loans. The decrease in total interest income during the current quarter compared to the comparable quarter in 2023 was primarily due to declines in interest income on loans, including fees, of $631,000, investments of $449,000, and interest-earning deposits with banks of $267,000, partially offset by an increase in dividends on FHLB stock of $56,000.

Yield on loans, the largest component of our interest-earning assets, declined to 5.82% during the recent quarter, compared to 5.86% and 5.83% for the quarters ended September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. The yield on investment securities for the current quarter was 4.29%, down slightly from 4.30% last quarter and up from 4.11% a year ago.

Total interest expense was $10.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, down from $11.0 million for both quarters ended September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023. The decrease from the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was due to lower interest expense related to FHLB advances and other borrowings, which declined due to a decline in the average balance of FHLB advances and other borrowings, partially offset by higher interest expense on deposits driven by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits. The decrease from the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was due to lower interest expense on deposits and FHLB advances and other borrowings, primarily as a result of lower average balances of these liabilities.

Net interest margin was 2.50% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.46% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and 2.54% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase in the net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a decline in the average balance of total interest-earning assets, as net interest income was relatively unchanged during the periods. The decrease in the net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same quarter a year ago was primarily due to a decline in net interest income, which was partially offset by a decline in the average balance of total interest-earning assets. The net interest margin for the month of December 2024 was 2.55%.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, totaled $658,000, down from $677,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and up from $633,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was primarily due to lower loan and deposit related fees and BOLI income, partially offset by an increase in wealth management revenue. Noninterest income remained nearly flat at $2.8 million for both the years ended December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, as increases in BOLI income, wealth management revenue and loan related fees in the current year were nearly entirely offset by decreases in deposit related fees and other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense totaled $8.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $8.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and $8.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase from the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was primarily due to a $860,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits due to 2025 merit increases implemented in December 2024, as well as year-end accruals related to incentive compensation, partially offset by decreases in nearly all other categories, most notably professional fees and other general and administrative expenses. Incentive compensation increased due to the project that modified certain loans that would have otherwise been ineligible for Global Federal Credit Union to hold on their balance sheet. The increase compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was primarily due to a $644,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits and an $87,000 increase in data processing expenses, partially offset by decreases across other expense categories. Noninterest expense totaled $36.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $35.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to an increase in professional fees, data processing and salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by lower marketing and other general and administrative expenses and regulatory assessments.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 15 full-service banking offices. For additional information about us, please visit our website at ffnwb.com and click on the “Investor Relations” link at the bottom of the page.

Forward-looking statements:

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management’s current expectations and forecasts regarding future events many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about, among other things, our pending transaction with Global Federal Credit Union (“Global”) whereby Global, pursuant to the definitive purchase and assumption agreement (the “P&A Agreement”), will acquire substantially all of the assets and assume substantially all of the liabilities of the Bank, expectations of the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance or financial items, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding our mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect our operating and stock performance. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or all of the parties to terminate the P&A Agreement; delays in completing the P&A Agreement; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the Global transaction, including the P&A Agreement, on a timely basis or at all; delays or other circumstances arising from the dissolution of the Bank and the Company following completion of the P&A Agreement; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities during the pending Global transaction; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement of the Global transaction; adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a recession or slowed economic growth; changes in the interest rate environment, including increases or decreases in the Federal Reserve benchmark rate and duration at which such interest rate levels are maintained, which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses, the value of assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the impact of inflation and the current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; the effects of any federal government shutdown; increased competitive pressures, including repricing and competitors’ pricing initiatives, and their impact on our market position, loan, and deposit products; legislative and regulatory changes; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; effects of critical accounting policies and judgments, including the use of estimates in determining the fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; the potential effects of new tariffs or changes to existing trade policies that could affect economic activity or specific industry sectors; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, civil unrest and other external events on our business; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission – that are available on our website at www.ffnwb.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this Press Release and in the other public statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Assets Dec 31,
2024 		  Sep 30,
2024 		  Dec 31,
2023 		  Three
Month
Change 		  One
Year
Change
                   
Cash on hand and in banks $ 9,535     $ 8,423     $ 8,391     13.2 %   13.6 %
Interest-earning deposits with banks   36,182       72,884       22,138     (50.4 )   63.4  
Investments available-for-sale, at fair value   151,642       156,609       207,915     (3.2 )   (27.1 )
Investments held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   2,468       2,462       2,456     0.2     0.5  
Loans receivable, net of allowance of $15,066, $16,265 and $15,306, respectively   1,140,186       1,126,146       1,175,925     1.2     (3.0 )
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost   5,853       5,403       6,527     8.3     (10.3 )
Accrued interest receivable   6,108       6,638       7,359     (8.0 )   (17.0 )
Deferred tax assets, net   2,582       2,690       2,648     (4.0 )   (2.5 )
Premises and equipment, net   18,166       18,584       19,667     (2.2 )   (7.6 )
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI"), net   38,950       38,661       37,653     0.7     3.4  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   9,676       8,898       10,478     8.7     (7.7 )
Right of use asset ("ROU"), net   2,357       2,473       2,617     (4.7 )   (9.9 )
Goodwill   889       889       889     0.0     0.0  
Core deposit intangible, net   295       326       419     (9.5 )   (29.6 )
Total assets $ 1,424,889     $ 1,451,086     $ 1,505,082     (1.8 )   (5.3 )
                   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
                   
Deposits                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 80,772     $ 100,466     $ 100,899     (19.6 )   (19.9 )
Interest-bearing deposits   1,050,628       1,066,889       1,093,208     (1.5 )   (3.9 )
Total deposits   1,131,400       1,167,355       1,194,107     (3.1 )   (5.3 )
FHLB advances   110,000       100,000       125,000     10.0     (12.0 )
Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance   2,873       5,211       2,952     (44.9 )   (2.7 )
Lease liability, net   2,550       2,673       2,806     (4.6 )   (9.1 )
Accrued interest payable   526       294       2,739     78.9     (80.8 )
Other liabilities   15,985       15,340       15,818     4.2     1.1  
Total liabilities   1,263,334       1,290,873       1,343,422     (2.1 )   (6.0 )
                   
Commitments and contingencies                  
                   
Stockholders' Equity                  
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding   -       -       -     n/a     n/a  
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 90,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 9,230,010 shares at December 31, 2024, 9,213,969 shares at September 30, 2024, and 9,179,510 shares at December 31, 2023   93       92       92     1.1     1.1  
Additional paid-in capital   72,823       72,916       73,035     (0.1 )   (0.3 )
Retained earnings   94,892       93,692       96,206     1.3     (1.4 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax   (6,253 )     (6,487 )     (7,673 )   (3.6 )   (18.5 )
Total stockholders' equity   161,555       160,213       161,660     0.8     (0.1 )
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,424,889     $ 1,451,086     $ 1,505,082     (1.8 )%   (5.3 )%
 


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Income Statements
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
  Quarter Ended        
  Dec 31,
2024 		  Sep 30,
2024 		  Dec 31,
2023 		  Three
Month
Change 		  One
Year
Change
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 16,512     $ 16,658     $ 17,143   (0.9 )%   (3.7 )%
Investments   1,694       1,744       2,143   (2.9 )   (21.0 )
Interest-earning deposits with banks   613       863       880   (29.0 )   (30.3 )
Dividends on FHLB Stock   177       150       121   18.0     46.3  
Total interest income   18,996       19,415       20,287   (2.2 )   (6.4 )
Interest expense                  
Deposits   9,956       9,748       10,281   2.1     (3.2 )
FHLB advances and other borrowings   600       1,213       731   (50.5 )   (17.9 )
Total interest expense   10,556       10,961       11,012   (3.7 )   (4.1 )
Net interest income   8,440       8,454       9,275   (0.2 )   (9.0 )
(Recapture of provision) provision for credit losses   (1,250 )     1,575       -   (179.4 )   n/a  
Net interest income after (recapture of provision) provision for credit losses   9,690       6,879       9,275   40.9     4.5  
                   
Noninterest income                  
BOLI income   289       295       255   (2.0 )   13.3  
Wealth management revenue   88       42       60   109.5     46.7  
Deposit related fees   226       236       234   (4.2 )   (3.4 )
Loan related fees   44       96       60   (54.2 )   (26.7 )
Other   11       8       24   37.5     (54.2 )
Total noninterest income   658       677       633   (2.8 )   3.9  
                   
Noninterest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   5,466       4,606       4,822   18.7     13.4  
Occupancy and equipment   1,154       1,183       1,231   (2.5 )   (6.3 )
Professional fees   377       585       431   (35.6 )   (12.5 )
Data processing   805       838       718   (3.9 )   12.1  
Regulatory assessments   160       165       196   (3.0 )   (18.4 )
Insurance and bond premiums   114       113       113   0.9     0.9  
Marketing   24       46       70   (47.8 )   (65.7 )
Other general and administrative   834       952       858   (12.4 )   (2.8 )
Total noninterest expense   8,934       8,488       8,439   5.3     5.9  
Income before federal income tax provision (benefit)   1,414       (932 )     1,469   (251.7 )   (3.7 )
Federal income tax provision (benefit)   214       (324 )     275   (166.0 )   (22.2 )
Net income (loss) $ 1,200     $ (608 )   $ 1,194   (297.4 )%   0.5 %
                   
Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.13     $ (0.07 )   $ 0.13        
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.13     $ (0.07 )   $ 0.13        
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding   9,220,593       9,190,146       9,151,892        
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding   9,238,565       9,190,146       9,176,724        
                             


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Income Statements
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Year Ended December 31,    
    2024       2023     One Year
Change
Interest income          
Loans, including fees $ 66,941     $ 66,938     0.0 %
Investments   7,388       8,474     (12.8 )
Interest-earning deposits with banks   2,444       2,261     8.1  
Dividends on FHLB Stock   597       485     23.1  
Total interest income   77,370       78,158     (1.0 )
Interest expense          
Deposits   39,117       34,407     13.7  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   3,490       3,208     8.8  
Total interest expense   42,607       37,615     13.3  
Net interest income   34,763       40,543     (14.3 )
Recapture of provision for credit losses   (50 )     (208 )   (76.0 )
Net interest income after recapture of provision for credit losses   34,813       40,751     (14.6 )
           
Noninterest income          
BOLI   1,245       1,081     15.2  
Wealth management revenue   279       253     10.3  
Deposit accounts related fees   923       956     (3.5 )
Loan related fees   296       275     7.6  
Other   53       208     (74.5 )
Total noninterest income   2,796       2,773     0.8  
           
Noninterest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits   20,652       20,366     1.4  
Occupancy and equipment   4,789       4,748     0.9  
Professional fees   3,011       2,288     31.6  
Data processing   3,285       2,857     15.0  
Regulatory assessments   662       763     (13.2 )
Insurance and bond premiums   477       468     1.9  
Marketing   179       343     (47.8 )
Other general and administrative   3,638       3,833     (5.1 )
Total noninterest expense   36,693       35,666     2.9  
Income before federal income tax (benefit) provision   916       7,858     (88.3 )
Federal income tax (benefit) provision   (156 )     1,553     (110.0 )
Net income $ 1,072     $ 6,305     (83.0 )%
           
Basic earnings per share $ 0.12     $ 0.69      
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.12     $ 0.69      
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding   9,183,900       9,126,209      
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding   9,238,016       9,152,617      
                   

The following table presents a breakdown of the loan portfolio (unaudited):

  December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
  Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent
  (Dollars in thousands)
Commercial real estate:                      
Residential:                      
Multifamily $ 126,303     10.9 %   $ 132,811     11.6 %   $ 138,149     11.6 %
Total multifamily residential   126,303     10.9       132,811     11.6       138,149     11.6  
                       
Non-residential:                      
Retail   110,787     9.6       118,840     10.4       124,172     10.4  
Office   73,306     6.3       73,778     6.5       72,778     6.1  
Hotel / motel   72,434     6.3       54,716     4.8       63,597     5.3  
Storage   32,229     2.8       32,443     2.8       33,033     2.8  
Mobile home park   22,701     2.0       22,443     2.0       21,701     1.8  
Warehouse   23,363     2.0       18,743     1.6       19,218     1.6  
Nursing Home   9,713     0.8       11,407     1.0       11,610     1.0  
Other non-residential   29,865     2.5       30,719     2.7       31,750     2.6  
Total non-residential   374,398     32.3       363,089     31.8       377,859     31.6  
                       
Construction/land:                      
One-to-four family residential   49,674     4.3       42,846     3.8       47,149     4.0  
Multifamily   7,884     0.7       7,227     0.6       4,004     0.3  
Land development   9,582     0.8       10,148     0.8       9,771     0.8  
Total construction/land   67,140     5.8       60,221     5.2       60,924     5.1  
                       
One-to-four family residential:                      
Permanent owner occupied   284,650     24.7       279,744     24.5       284,471     23.9  
Permanent non-owner occupied   217,420     18.8       221,127     19.4       228,752     19.2  
Total one-to-four family residential   502,070     43.5       500,871     43.9       513,223     43.1  
                       
Business                      
Aircraft   -     0.0       -     0.0       1,945     0.1  
Small Business Administration ("SBA")   1,729     0.2       1,745     0.2       1,794     0.3  
Paycheck Protection Plan ("PPP")   159     0.0       238     0.0       473     0.0  
Other business   10,247     0.9       12,416     1.1       24,869     2.1  
Total business   12,135     1.1       14,399     1.3       29,081     2.5  
                       
Consumer                      
Classic, collectible and other auto   59,580     5.2       58,085     5.1       58,618     5.0  
Other consumer   13,626     1.2       12,935     1.1       13,377     1.1  
Total consumer   73,206     6.4       71,020     6.2       71,995     6.1  
Total loans   1,155,252     100.0 %     1,142,411     100.0 %     1,191,231     100.0 %
Less:                      
ACL   15,066           16,265           15,306      
Loans receivable, net $ 1,140,186         $ 1,126,146         $ 1,175,925      
                       
Concentrations of credit: (1)                      
Construction loans as % of total capital   40.5 %         36.8 %         38.3 %      
Total non-owner occupied commercial
real estate as % of total capital		   300.8 %         296.2 %         316.8 %    

(1) Concentrations of credit percentages are for First Financial Northwest Bank only using classifications in accordance with FDIC regulatory guidelines.


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

  At or For the Quarter Ended
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
    2024       2024       2024       2024       2023  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Performance Ratios: (1)                  
Return on assets   0.33 %     (0.17 )%     0.43 %     (0.29 )%     0.31 %
Return on equity   2.96       (1.50 )     3.88       (2.67 )     2.97  
Dividend payout ratio   0.00       0.00       76.47       (108.33 )     100.00  
Equity-to-assets ratio   11.34       11.04       11.10       10.91       10.74  
Tangible equity ratio (2)   11.26       10.97       11.02       10.83       10.66  
Net interest margin   2.50       2.46       2.66       2.55       2.54  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   116.51       116.46       117.01       116.40       115.84  
Efficiency ratio   98.20       92.96       82.35       116.97       85.17  
Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets   2.49       2.32       2.21       3.05       2.18  
Book value per common share $ 17.50     $ 17.39     $ 17.51     $ 17.46     $ 17.61  
Tangible book value per share (2)   17.37       17.26       17.37       17.32       17.47  
                   
Capital Ratios: (3)                  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   11.16 %     10.86 %     10.91 %     10.41 %     10.18 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   15.40       15.43       15.39       14.98       14.90  
Tier 1 capital ratio   15.40       15.43       15.39       14.98       14.90  
Total capital ratio   16.65       16.68       16.64       16.24       16.15  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios: (4)                  
Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans   0.07 %     0.07 %     0.41 %     0.02 %     0.02 %
Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total assets   0.06       0.06       0.32       0.01       0.01  
ACL as a percent of total loans   1.30       1.42       1.29       1.30       1.28  
Net charge-offs to average loans receivable, net   (0.00 )     0.00       0.00       0.00       0.00  
                   
Allowance for Credit Losses:                  
ACL - loans                  
Beginning balance $ 16,265     $ 14,796     $ 14,996     $ 15,306     $ 15,306  
(Recapture of provision) provision for credit losses   (1,200 )     1,500       (200 )     (300 )     -  
Charge-offs   -       (31 )     -       (10 )     -  
Recoveries   1       -       -       -       -  
Ending balance $ 15,066     $ 16,265     $ 14,796     $ 14,996     $ 15,306  
                   
Allowance for unfunded commitments                  
Beginning balance $ 639     $ 564     $ 564     $ 439     $ 439  
(Recapture of provision) provision for credit losses   (50 )     75       -       125       -  
Ending balance $ 589     $ 639     $ 564     $ 564     $ 439  
                   
(Recapture of provision) provision for credit losses                  
ACL - loans $ (1,200 )   $ 1,500     $ (200 )   $ (300 )   $ -  
Allowance for unfunded commitments   (50 )     75       -       125       -  
Total $ (1,250 )   $ 1,575     $ (200 )   $ (175 )   $ -  

(1) Performance ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalents.
(3) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.
(4) Loans are reported net of undisbursed funds.


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

  At or For the Quarter Ended
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
    2024       2024       2024       2024       2023  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Yields and Costs: (1)                  
Yield on loans   5.82 %     5.86 %     5.93 %     5.88 %     5.83 %
Yield on investments   4.29       4.30       4.38       4.11       4.11  
Yield on interest-earning deposits   4.73       5.27       5.25       5.28       5.32  
Yield on FHLB stock   12.87       7.73       8.63       7.79       7.29  
Yield on interest-earning assets   5.63 %     5.66 %     5.73 %     5.62 %     5.56 %
                   
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   3.77 %     3.80 %     3.71 %     3.69 %     3.62 %
Cost of borrowings   2.35       3.19       2.64       2.65       2.40  
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   3.64 %     3.72 %     3.59 %     3.58 %     3.50 %
                   
Cost of total deposits (2)   3.46 %     3.47 %     3.38 %     3.38 %     3.31 %
Cost of funds (2)   3.37       3.44       3.30       3.31       3.23  
                   
Average Balances:                  
Loans $ 1,129,019     $ 1,131,473     $ 1,139,017     $ 1,160,156     $ 1,167,339  
Investments   156,975       161,232       173,102       202,106       206,837  
Interest-earning deposits   51,518       65,149       36,959       37,032       65,680  
FHLB stock   5,471       7,719       6,714       6,554       6,584  
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,342,983     $ 1,365,573     $ 1,355,792     $ 1,405,848     $ 1,446,440  
                   
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,051,201     $ 1,021,041     $ 1,029,608     $ 1,082,168     $ 1,127,690  
Borrowings   101,522       151,478       129,126       125,604       120,978  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,152,723       1,172,519       1,158,734       1,207,772       1,248,668  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   93,331       96,003       101,196       99,173       102,869  
Total deposits and borrowings $ 1,246,054     $ 1,268,522     $ 1,259,930     $ 1,306,945     $ 1,351,537  
                   
Average assets $ 1,429,788     $ 1,453,431     $ 1,446,207     $ 1,495,753     $ 1,538,955  
Average stockholders' equity   161,093       161,569       161,057       161,823       159,659  

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.
(2) Includes noninterest-bearing deposits.
(3) Includes total borrowings and deposits (including noninterest-bearing deposits).


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

  At or For the Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2022       2021       2020  
      (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Performance Ratios:                  
Return on assets   0.07 %     0.41 %     0.91 %     0.86 %     0.63 %
Return on equity   0.66       3.93       8.34       7.65       5.50  
Dividend payout ratio   216.67       75.36       32.65       33.59       45.45  
Equity-to-assets ratio   11.34       10.74       10.67       11.07       11.26  
Tangible equity ratio (1)   11.26       10.66       10.58       10.97       11.15  
Net interest margin   2.54       2.82       3.54       3.35       3.15  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   116.59       116.69       119.18       118.59       115.62  
Efficiency ratio   97.69       82.34       69.04       68.32       72.39  
Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets   2.52       2.33       2.44       2.35       2.39  
Book value per common share $ 17.50     $ 17.61     $ 17.57     $ 17.30     $ 16.05  
Tangible book value per share (1)   17.37       17.47       17.41       17.13       15.88  
                   
Capital Ratios: (2)                  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   11.16 %     10.18 %     10.31 %     10.34 %     10.29 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   15.40       14.90       14.37       14.23       14.32  
Tier 1 capital ratio   15.40       14.90       14.37       14.23       14.32  
Total capital ratio   16.65       16.15       15.62       15.48       15.57  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios: (3)                  
Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans   0.07 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.00 %     0.19 %
Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total assets   0.06       0.01       0.01       0.00       0.18  
ACL as a percent of total loans   1.30       1.28       1.29       1.40       1.36  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable, net   0.00       0.00       0.00       (0.02 )     (0.00 )
                   
ACL - loans                  
Beginning balance $ 15,306     $ 15,227     $ 15,657     $ 15,174     $ 13,218  
Beginning balance adjustment from adoption of Topic 326   -       500       -       -       -  
(Recapture of provision) provision for credit losses   (200 )     (400 )     (400 )     300       1,900  
Charge-offs   (41 )     (22 )     (37 )     -       (2 )
Recoveries   1       1       7       183       58  
Ending balance $ 15,066     $ 15,306     $ 15,227     $ 15,657     $ 15,174  
                   
Allowance for unfunded commitments                  
Beginning balance $ 439     $ 247     $ 281     $ 351     $ 428  
Provision (recapture of provision) for credit losses   150       192       (34 )     (70 )     (77 )
Ending balance $ 589     $ 439     $ 247     $ 281     $ 351  
                   
(Recapture of provision) provision for credit losses                  
ACL - loans $ (200 )   $ (400 )   $ (400 )   $ 300     $ 1,900  
Allowance for unfunded commitments   150       192       (34 )     (70 )     (77 )
Total $ (50 )   $ (208 )   $ (434 )   $ 230     $ 1,823  

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalents.
(2) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.
(3) Loans are reported net of undisbursed funds.


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

  At or For the Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2022       2021       2020  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Yields and Costs:                  
Yield on loans   5.87 %     5.71 %     4.69 %     4.57 %     4.69 %
Yield on investments   4.26       3.97       2.77       1.83       2.39  
Yield on interest-earning deposits   5.12       5.06       1.28       0.12       0.21  
Yield on FHLB stock   9.03       7.07       5.08       5.29       4.85  
Yield on interest-earning assets   5.66 %     5.44 %     4.33 %     4.01 %     4.36 %
                   
Cost of deposits   3.74 %     3.12 %     0.87 %     0.71 %     1.42 %
Cost of borrowings   2.75       2.52       1.70       1.39       1.31  
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   3.63 %     3.05 %     0.95 %     0.78 %     1.41 %
                   
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   3.42 %     2.83 %     0.77 %     0.64 %     1.32 %
Cost of funds   3.35       2.80       0.86       0.71       1.32  
                   
Average Balances:                  
Loans $ 1,139,864     $ 1,172,569     $ 1,128,835     $ 1,098,772     $ 1,120,889  
Investments   173,276       213,261       203,165       176,110       133,584  
Interest-earning deposits   47,723       44,684       30,176       60,482       25,108  
FHLB stock   6,614       6,857       6,256       6,271       6,600  
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,367,477     $ 1,437,371     $ 1,368,432     $ 1,341,635     $ 1,286,181  
                   
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,045,950     $ 1,104,510     $ 1,034,351     $ 1,015,852     $ 987,069  
Borrowings   126,931       127,263       113,890       115,466       125,392  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,172,881       1,231,773       1,148,241       1,131,318       1,112,461  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   97,411       109,795       125,166       112,484       75,388  
Total deposits and borrowings $ 1,270,292     $ 1,341,568     $ 1,273,407     $ 1,243,802     $ 1,187,849  
                   
Average assets $ 1,456,215     $ 1,529,511     $ 1,455,739     $ 1,421,476     $ 1,361,604  
Average stockholders' equity   161,385       160,428       158,685       160,041       155,587  


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) utilized in the United States, this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and the tangible equity-to-assets ratio. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of goodwill and core deposit intangible, net and provides an alternative view of the Company’s performance over time and in comparison to the Company’s competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation and are not a substitute for other measures in this earnings release that are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following tables provide a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures:

  Quarter Ended
    Dec 31,
2024 		      Sep 30,
2024 		      Jun 30,
2024 		      Mar 31,
2024 		      Dec 31,
2023 		 
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Tangible equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share:  
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 161,555     $ 160,213     $ 160,693     $ 160,183     $ 161,660  
Less:                  
Goodwill   889       889       889       889       889  
Core deposit intangible, net   295       326       357       388       419  
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $ 160,371     $ 158,998     $ 159,447     $ 158,906     $ 160,352  
                   
Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,424,889     $ 1,451,086     $ 1,447,753     $ 1,468,350     $ 1,505,082  
Less:                  
Goodwill   889       889       889       889       889  
Core deposit intangible, net   295       326       357       388       419  
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 1,423,705     $ 1,449,871     $ 1,446,507     $ 1,467,073     $ 1,503,774  
                   
Common shares outstanding at period end   9,230,010       9,213,969       9,179,825       9,174,425       9,179,510  
                   
Equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP)   11.34 %     11.04 %     11.10 %     10.91 %     10.74 %
Tangible equity-to-tangible assets ratio (Non-GAAP)   11.26       10.97       11.02       10.83       10.66  
Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 17.50     $ 17.39     $ 17.51     $ 17.46     $ 17.61  
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)   17.37       17.26       17.37       17.32       17.47  
                                       


Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
 
  Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2022       2021       2020  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Tangible equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share:
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 161,555     $ 161,660     $ 160,360     $ 157,879     $ 156,302  
Less:                  
Goodwill   889       889       889       889       889  
Core deposit intangible   295       419       548       684       824  
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $ 160,371     $ 160,352     $ 158,923     $ 156,306     $ 154,589  
                   
Total assets (GAAP)   1,424,889       1,505,082       1,502,916       1,426,329       1,387,669  
Less:                  
Goodwill   889       889       889       889       889  
    295       419       548       684       824  
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 1,423,705     $ 1,503,774     $ 1,501,479     $ 1,424,756     $ 1,385,956  
                   
Common shares outstanding at period end   9,230,010       9,179,510       9,127,595       9,125,759       9,736,875  
                   
Equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP)   11.34 %     10.74 %     10.67 %     11.07 %     11.26 %
Tangible equity ratio (Non-GAAP)   11.26       10.66       10.58       10.97       11.15  
Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 17.50     $ 17.61     $ 17.57     $ 17.30     $ 16.05  
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)   17.37       17.47       17.41       17.13       15.88  


For more information, contact:
Joseph W. Kiley III, President and Chief Executive Officer
Rich Jacobson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(425) 255-4400


