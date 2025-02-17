River Rat Turned Cowboy: How 4 Bulls Butcher Shop Founder is Pioneering Farm-to-Table Franchises Across the Southeast

4 Bulls Founder Joseph Mason shares mission to change the way America eats, empowering entrepreneurs in the movement for better food within their communities.

You don’t have to be a butcher. Our system enables franchisees to focus on investing their time into the community, relationship building, and advancing the farm-to-table mission.” — Joseph Mason, Founder of Mason Hills Farm and 4 Bulls franchise

GRAND BAY, AL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joseph Mason, the visionary and founder behind Alabama-based Mason Hills Farm and the 4 Bulls butcher shop franchise , is leading a farm-to-table revolution that aims to make healthy, high quality food more accessible throughout the nation.With an initial focus on Southeast expansion, Mason and his team have built a groundbreaking franchise model that puts quality, community, and legacy-building at its core, all drawing from an unrelenting passion for good stewardship of the land, animals, and community in which it serves.“We are the only franchise that is truly farm-to-table,” Mason explains. “We love what we do and the communities we serve. For us, it’s about more than franchising—it’s about expanding our reach to those who share our passion of bringing quality food to families and to do so with excellence. You may have been asleep on Dogecoin and Bitcoin, but you don’t want to be asleep on the farm-to-table concepts taking the nation by storm.”Mason’s journey into farming began just four years ago, without any background in farming, when he invested in what would become Mason Hills Farm. Driven by determination, he learned how to raise livestock and constructed the only local state-of-the-art, USDA-inspected meat processing plant, all for the purpose of maintaining complete control over quality.Due to demand, Mason moved to open a butcher shop within the farm and saw an overwhelming response from the surrounding local communities, drawing in around 1,500 people on opening day.Today, 4 Bulls is not only raising and processing its own meat but also supporting local farmers by processing their products and bringing them to market.“We are allowing other people to partake in what we have fought so hard for and they don’t have to be a butcher to do it,” he remarked. “We really want our ceiling to be your floor. We are going to train you at our farm and at the plant, and you will get retail experience at our store. Our franchise is a family, learning from and leaning on one another.”The Mason Hills Farm and 4 Bulls success story has already expanded to a second location in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. The Ocean Springs 4 Bulls location houses a restaurant featuring BBQ and other farm-to-table meals.Franchisees have access to high quality beef, chicken, and pork products, along with nine trademarked items. Everything is cut and shipped directly to the franchise location, giving franchisees the time to focus on operations and community impact.The 4 Bulls opportunity pushes to be more than just another franchise, says Mason, but a way of changing the landscape of the food industry. Franchisees receive comprehensive training, from hands-on farming and processing experience to retail operations in existing stores.The best fit franchise partners will be strong networkers and exceptional at telling the story of 4 Bulls and its future impact.“You don’t have to be a butcher,” Mason assures. “Our system enables franchisees to focus on investing their time into the community, relationship building, and advancing the farm-to-table mission.”Mason is focused on empowering the first generation of franchise owners, who will not only launch their businesses but also serve as ambassadors for the brand. Their investments will help grow the company and secure equity in 4 Bulls, creating a mutually beneficial partnership.“We are really looking for people who are tired of working for someone else and who want to build a legacy for future generations. Our franchisees are a critical part of turning the tide for emotional, chemical, and physical imbalances found across the country, offering clean farm-to-table products that fuel their body versus taking from them,” commented Mason. “These initial owners are crucial to our strategic growth and will help us lay the foundation for something truly transformative.”In addition to the franchise model, Mason has launched Farmers in Action: Everyone Eats, a non-profit organization aimed at improving access to healthy, clean food for all communities.“This is more than a business—it’s a way of life,” Mason says.Mason envisions a nationwide network of franchise owners dedicated to making clean, farm-to-table food accessible while supporting successful entrepreneurship.“We’ve fought hard to build this. Now, we’re inviting others to partake in it.”For more information on how to join the farm-to-table revolution, visit www.4bullsfranchise.com About 4 Bulls4 Bulls is a farm-to-table franchise dedicated to delivering clean, high-quality food directly from the farm to the community. Founded by Joseph Mason, the franchise offers a streamlined model that drives growth to succeed while supporting local farmers. Through its butcher shops, bakeries, and the Farmers in Action: Everyone Eats initiative, Mason Hills Farm and 4 Bulls is transforming how Americans eat and building a lasting legacy of community-centric impact.Learn more about Mason Hills Farms at www.masonhillsfarm.com . Connect with Joseph Mason and the 4 Bulls franchise team by visiting www.4bullsfranchise.com

