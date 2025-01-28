Patrick Lange Facilitates the Sale of Two San Antonio HVAC Companies

Business Modification Group logo

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Lange, a leading business broker with Business Modification Group, is proud to announce the successful sale of two San Antonio Texas-based heating and air companies this week. Both companies were acquired by the same well-qualified buyer, who is actively seeking additional opportunities in the area.

The HVAC service market in San Antonio is in a period of notable consolidation, following a nationwide trend in the industry. "In this region, cash-rich buyers are aggressively searching for companies to purchase, creating a strong seller’s market. Demand for businesses has exceeded supply, making it an opportune time for owners to list their companies if they are ready to sell."

The transaction was completed smoothly with the assistance of Josh Lange, who played an integral role in ensuring the deal's success.

The sellers have moved on with other life adventures, and the employees will continue their careers with the new owners.

Business Modification Group, led by Patrick Lange, specializes in the sale of HVAC businesses nationwide. With deep industry expertise and a proven track record of successful transactions, the firm guides business owners looking to sell.

