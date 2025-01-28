Mixxers: Innovative, Female-Owned Dry Cocktail Mix Brand Announces Launch with Convenience, Quality, and Sustainability in Every Sip

New York, NY, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mixxers is excited to announce the launch of its innovative dry cocktail mix brand that combines a commitment to exceptional fresh taste with organic and eco-friendly practices, ensuring that every sip aligns with a modern lifestyle.

Founded by 2-time entrepreneur Kara Potter and with a mission to make high-end cocktails and mocktails convenient, natural, and sustainable, Mixxers offers a range of dry, or “powdered” cocktail mixes made from organic ingredients, designed to deliver fresh, bar-quality drinks anywhere, anytime. The initial product line includes popular favorites such as margarita mix, Spicy Margarita, Old Fashioned, Mai Tai, Paloma, and Cosmopolitan.

“Mixxers was born out of a simple observation – the frustration of not being able to enjoy a favorite cocktail while traveling,” says Kara. “We’ve spent over a year and a half perfecting our organic formulas to ensure that each mix delivers the same premium taste you’d expect from a skilled bartender while also prioritizing sustainability and convenience.”

Mixxers caters to a diverse audience, including health-conscious individuals, travelers, outdoor enthusiasts, and those who are sober or sober curious, all of whom value sustainability without compromising on quality.

Key Features of Mixxers:

Organic ingredients for authentic, fresh flavor, not an artificial taste.

An industry-first portable design for on-the-go enjoyment, featuring the unique ability to use the sachet packet as a convenient measuring cup.

Eco-friendly packaging reducing plastic waste by 95%.

Simple preparation: All individuals need to do is just add water and their preferred spirit or spirit alternative to the powdered cocktail mixes to enjoy their favorite drink.

“We’re not just launching a product; we’re introducing a new way of thinking about cocktails,” Kara adds. “Mixxers combines premium quality, convenience, and sustainability – proving that you can have it all in one delicious package all while saving hundreds of thousands of plastic bottles from going into landfills every year.”

The global cocktail mixers market is valued at USD 11.88 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2030. Mixxers is poised to capture a significant share of this expanding market with its innovative approach and focus on quality ingredients and sustainability.

Cocktail enthusiasts can follow Mixxers on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook for the latest updates and content.

For interviews, sample requests, or simply more information about how Mixxers will change the cocktail mixing game, email info@mixxers.com.

About Mixxers

Founded by 2-time entrepreneur Kara Potter, Mixxers is an innovative dry cocktail mix brand that is redefining the cocktail experience with its all-natural, eco-friendly powdered mixers to deliver premium solutions that combine convenience, flavor, and sustainability.

More Information

To learn more about Mixxers and the launch of its innovative dry cocktail mix brand, please visit the website at https://mixxers.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/mixxers-innovative-female-owned-dry-cocktail-mix-brand-announces-launch-with-convenience-quality-and-sustainability-in-every-sip/

Mixxers (413) 240-5608 https://mixxers.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.