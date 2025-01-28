Endeavor Bancorp Reports Net Income of $1.1 Million for the Fourth Quarter of 2024; Highlighted by Quarterly Net Interest Margin Expansion

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavor Bancorp (OTCQX: EDVR) (the “Company,” or “Bancorp”), the holding company for Endeavor Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $1.08 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $924,000, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, and $852,000, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Pretax net income was $1.55 million in the fourth quarter compared to $1.32 million in the preceding quarter and $1.24 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. All financial results are unaudited.

Results for the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $374,000 provision for credit losses, compared to a $609,000 provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024, and a $181,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023. Also noteworthy was the interest expense on borrowings in the past three quarters, with interest expense on borrowings of $493,000 for the third and fourth quarters of 2024, and $201,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023. The additional interest expense was associated with the recent subordinated debt issued late in the first quarter of 2024. Excluding taxes and loan loss provisions, the Company’s pretax, pre-provision net income was $1.93 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, which was unchanged compared to the preceding quarter and an increase compared to $1.41 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“Endeavor’s fourth quarter 2024 operating results were highlighted by strong net interest income generation and net interest margin expansion,” stated Julie Glance, CFO. “We had another year of double-digit loan and deposit growth, with net loans increasing 31.1% and deposits increasing 18.5%, compared to a year ago. In addition, our earning assets yield also increased, up 69 basis points in 2024 over 2023, which is contributing to net interest margin expansion. As we look to 2025, our primary focus is shifting to deposit gathering, with an emphasis on bringing in full client relationships to grow our core deposit base.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people and communities impacted by the Southern California wildfires and straight-line winds. Our team is actively reviewing our records to determine if any clients may be affected by these tragic events,” said Dan Yates, CEO.

Income Statement

Strong fourth quarter earnings were driven by loan growth and earning asset rates. Total interest income on loans and bank deposits and investments was $10.8 million, an increase of $568,000 compared to the preceding quarter, while total interest expenses decreased $30,000 during the same timeframe. Net interest income was $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, which was an increase of $598,000, or 10.1% compared to the preceding quarter and a 29.8% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

“The 12 basis point increase in our net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the prior quarter, was the result of strong loan growth and higher interest earning assets, in addition to improving funding costs,” said Yates.

Net interest margin (NIM) increased 12 basis points to 3.97% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 3.85% in the third quarter of 2024 and increased 40 basis points compared to 3.57% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The yield on total earning assets remained strong, decreasing only seven basis points during the fourth quarter of 2024 to 6.54%, compared to 6.61% in the preceding quarter, and up from 6.00% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The cost of deposits decreased significantly to 2.76% in the fourth quarter, compared to 2.98% in the third quarter, and up from 2.62% in the fourth quarter of 2023

Non-Interest income decreased to $160,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to $217,000 in the third quarter of 2024, and increased compared to $138,000 in the fourth quarter 2023.

Non-Interest expenses increased $547,000, an increase of 13.0%, in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2024, and increased $1.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. “The increase in expenses during the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by growth-related investment in infrastructure, as well as some non-recurring expenses specific to the quarter. Also worth noting, non-interest expenses for the year were well within our budgeted operating plan,” said Glance.

The Company’s annualized return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 9.35%, compared to 8.17% in the third quarter of 2024 and 7.99% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The annualized return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 0.65% compared to 0.59% in the third quarter of 2024 and 0.60% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $23.0 million, or 3.5%, during the fourth quarter of 2024 to $678.3 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $655.3 million at September 30, 2024, and increased $108.2 million, or 19.0%, compared to December 31, 2023. Balance sheet liquidity remains strong with cash balances of $80.5 million, which represents 11.9% of total assets as of December 31, 2024. The Company’s bond portfolio increased $5.7 million during the fourth quarter to $25.8 million as of December 31, 2024, representing only 3.8% of total assets. Total available borrowing capacity through the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve discount window exceeded $140.1 million as of quarter end.

“At a time where other banks are shrinking their balance sheet, we have remained focused on expanding. Loan growth and new loan originations remained strong during the fourth quarter of 2024, as we continue to seek out high quality lending opportunities in our markets,” said Steve Sefton, President. “In early 2024, we expanded our team and moved into the greater Los Angeles Metro and Inland Empire markets. While this expansion north is still in its early stages, we are already seeing positive momentum and is already contributing to operating results.”

Total loans outstanding increased $33.4 million, or 6.2%, during the fourth quarter of 2024 to $571.8 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $538.4 million three months earlier, and increased $135.6 million, or 31.1%, when compared to $436.3 million a year earlier. Total non-performing loans decreased to 0.46% of the total loan portfolio as of December 31, 2024, compared to 1.22% in the prior quarter. The decrease compared to the prior quarter was due to one borrower who had been in the renewal process whose loans were successfully renewed during the fourth quarter of 2024 and are now current. The Company had no net charge offs during the fourth quarter of 2024, or in the prior quarter.

Total deposits increased $23.4 million, or 4.1%, during the quarter to $601.2 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $577.8 million three months earlier, and increased $93.4 million, up 18.5% when compared to $577.8 million a year earlier. The loan to deposit ratio was 95.1% at December 31, 2024, compared to 93.2% at September 30, 2024, and 86.0% as of December 31, 2023.

As a result of its participation in a reciprocal deposit placement network, the Bank accepted “reciprocal” deposits from other institutions, enabling the Bank to offer customers FDIC insurance on accounts in excess of the typical $250,000 FDIC insurance limit. Although the reciprocal deposit accounts maintained through the network are core deposits seeking FDIC insurance, the FDIC rules indicate that reciprocal deposits aggregating over 20% of total liabilities are classified as deposits obtained by or through a deposit broker. The total reciprocal deposits reported as brokered deposits were $113.7 million at December 31, 2024, and $127.0 million as of September 30, 2024. To support the strong loan growth, the Company is utilizing a conservative amount of wholesale deposits. As of December 31, 2024, total wholesale deposits, excluding the reciprocal deposits, was $60.7 million, representing 10.1% of total deposits compared to $40.7 million as of September 30, 2024, or 7.0% of total deposits.

Shareholders’ equity was $46.0 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $45.3 million at September 30, 2024, and $42.5 million at December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per share increased to $13.17 at December 31, 2024, compared to $12.97 three months earlier and $12.48 a year earlier.

Capital

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.90% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 11.38% at September 30, 2024. The Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.71% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 10.95% on September 30, 2024, and the Total risk-based capital ratio was 11.92% compared to 12.13% three months earlier, all of which were well above regulatory minimums.

On March 5, the Company completed the issuance of $12.5 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes. The subordinated debt was structured such that it qualified as Tier 2 capital at the holding company with most of the new capital down streamed to the Bank as Tier 1 capital.

About Endeavor Bancorp

Endeavor Bancorp, the holding company for Endeavor Bank, is primarily owned and operated by Southern Californians for Southern California businesses and their owners. The bank’s focus is local: local decision-making, local board, local founders, local owners, and relationships with local clients in Southern California.

Headquartered in downtown San Diego in the Symphony Towers building, the Bank also operates a loan production and executive administration office in Carlsbad and a branch office in La Mesa. Endeavor Bank provides traditional business banking services across a broad spectrum of industries and specialties. Unique to the bank is its consultative banking approach that partners our business clients with Endeavor Bank’s senior management. Together, we build strategies and provide resources that solve problems, plan for the future, and help clients’ efforts to grow revenues and profits. Endeavor Bancorp trades on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol “EDVR.” Visit www.endeavor.bank for more information.

EDVR Shareholders

With many of our shareholders transferring their EDVR shares to their brokerage companies, along with ongoing trading taking place, Bancorp may not have the most current shareholder contact information. If you are an EDVR shareholder and would like to receive information via a more timely method, please complete the Shareholder Communication Preference Form on our website: https://www.bankendeavor.com/investor-relations so we can keep you updated on EDVR news, and invite you to various shareholder networking events throughout the year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements,” as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s directors and executive officers (collectively, “Management”), as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company’s Management. All statements regarding the Company’s business strategy and plans and objectives of Management of the Company for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” and “intend” and words or phrases of similar meaning, as they relate to the Company or the Company’s Management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations (“cautionary statements”) are loan losses, rapid and unanticipated deposit withdrawals, unavailability of sources of liquidity, additional regulatory requirements that may be imposed on community banks or banks generally, changes in interest rates, loss of key personnel, lower lending limits and capital than competitors, regulatory restrictions and oversight of the Company, the secure and effective implementation of technology, risks related to the local and national economy, the effect on customers, collateral value and property insurance markets of the recent wildfires in the Los Angeles metropolitan area and similar events in the future, changes in real estate values, the Company’s implementation of its business plans and management of growth, loan performance, interest rates, and regulatory matters, the effects of trade, monetary and fiscal policies, inflation, and changes in accounting policies and practices. Based upon changing conditions, if any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, or intended. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(In thousands of dollars, except for ratios and per share amounts)



Unaudited

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS Interest income $ 10,754 $ 10,186 $ 8,444 Interest expense 4,236 4,266 3,423 Net interest income 6,518 5,920 5,021 Provision for credit losses 374 609 181 Net interest income after loss provision 6,144 5,311 4,841 Non-interest income 160 217 138 Non-interest expense 4,752 4,205 3,738 Income before tax 1,552 1,323 1,241 Federal income tax expense 296 255 245 State income tax expense 171 143 143 Net income $ 1,084 $ 924 $ 852 Core pretax earnings* $ 1,926 $ 1,932 $ 1,413 *excludes taxes and provision for loan losses PER COMMON SHARE DATA Number of shares outstanding (000s)* 3,494 3,494 3,394 *Adjusted for May 2024 Stock Dividend Earnings per share, basic $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 Book Value per share $ 13.17 $ 12.97 $ 12.53 BALANCE SHEET DATA Assets $ 678,332 $ 655,305 $ 570,176 Investments securities 25,777 20,107 7,877 Total loans, net of unearned income 571,817 538,439 436,263 Total deposits 601,219 577,781 507,557 Borrowings 26,697 26,672 16,121 Shareholders’ equity 46,009 45,308 42,526 Loan to Deposit ratio 95.11 % 93.19 % 85.95 % Wholesale Deposits to Total Deposits 10.10 % 7.04 % AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Average assets $ 660,748 $ 619,122 563,973 Average total loans, net of unearned income 549,340 506,469 424,435 Average total deposits 582,583 541,858 $ 501,079 Average shareholders' equity 46,117 44,990 42,344 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ - $ - (800 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.20 % Non-performing loans as a % of loans 0.46 % 1.22 % 0.07 % Non-performing assets as a % of assets 0.38 % 1.00 % 0.05 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans 0.46 % 1.39 % 1.37 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of non-performing loans 300.54 % 113.61 % 6.94 % FINANCIAL RATIOS\STATISTICS Annualized return on average equity 9.35 % 8.17 % 7.99 % Annualized return on average assets 0.65 % 0.59 % 0.60 % Net interest margin 3.97 % 3.85 % 3.57 % Efficiency ratio 71.17 % 69.26 % 72.44 % CAPITAL RATIOS Tier 1 leverage ratio -- Bank 10.90 % 11.38 % 10.14 % Common equity tier 1 ratio -- Bank 10.71 % 10.95 % 10.92 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio -- Bank 10.71 % 10.95 % 10.92 % Total risk-based capital ratio --Bank 11.90 % 12.13 % 12.09 % TCE/TA * 6.78 % 6.91 % 7.46 % Tangible Book Value per Share $ 13.17 $ 12.97 12.48 % *Non-GAAP financial measure. Unaudited financials 2024

Endeavor Bancorp Contact Information:

(858) 230.5185

Dan Yates, CEO

dyates@bankendeavor.com

(858) 230.4243

Steve Sefton, President

ssefton@bankendeavor.com



