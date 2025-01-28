MCA Media Group Partners with Dr. Phil’s Merit Street Media USA to Launch Merit TV Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCA Media Group is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Dr. Phil's Merit Street Media USA to launch Merit TV Canada, a new television network dedicated to delivering high-quality, family-friendly programming across the nation. This collaboration aims to provide Canadian audiences with a fresh and vibrant array of content, including drama, comedy, documentaries, reality shows, and coverage of current events.

Jeremy Prest, CEO of MCA Media Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative:

“We are committed to bringing meaningful, engaging content to Canadians from coast to coast. Our partnership with Merit Street Media USA will enable us to deliver exclusive programming that reflects our core values and provides an unparalleled viewing experience. This is an exciting new chapter for MCA Media as we introduce an expanded lineup that truly resonates with our growing audience.”

Joel Cheatwood, COO of Merit Street Media USA, added:

“This partnership underscores our vision of creating a unified platform that combines the strengths of both MCA Media and Merit Street Media USA. By launching Merit TV Canada, we’re setting the stage for a new era of television that speaks to the diverse and vibrant Canadian culture.”

As Merit TV Canada grows in 2025, it will offer a rich lineup of programming to viewers nationwide. The network will be available through various cable and satellite providers, as well as streaming platforms, ensuring broad accessibility for all Canadians.

For more information, please visit merittv.ca or follow us on social media @merittvcanada for the latest updates on programming and launch dates.

Contact:

Press Relations

MCA Media Group

Email: pr@merittv.ca

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57ba6046-e03c-4b41-9f08-3d79073636e1

