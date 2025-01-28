NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in the Inaugural LD Micro Summit February 3rd-4th
NEW CANAAN, Conn., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and CEO, will present at the inaugural LD Micro Summit, to be held February 3-4, 2025 at the Lago Mar Beach Resort & Club in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
LD Micro Fort Lauderdale Summit
Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 1:20 p.m. ET
Presentation Location: Lakeview Room
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@KCSA.com.
About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through long-term, single-tenant triple net sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 properties comprised of 15 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.
Contact Information:
Lisa Meyer
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
lmeyer@newlake.com
Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
NewLake@KCSA.com
PH: (212) 896-1254
Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
KCSA Strategic Communications
EMellody@KCSA.com
PH: (570) 209-2947
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.