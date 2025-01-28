Community Bankshares, Inc. Acquires Thomas USAF / Thomas Financial Group to Completely Revolutionize Government-Guaranteed Lending Nationwide

LAGRANGE, Ga., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Bankshares, Inc., one of the fastest-growing financial services companies in the nation, announces its acquisition of Thomas USAF / Thomas Financial Group, a 30-year industry leader in USDA government-guaranteed commercial lending. This acquisition, coming on the heels of the recent launch of Phoenix Lender Services , underscores Community Bankshares’ bold strategy to redefine the financial services landscape and expand its leadership in innovative lending solutions for rural and underserved markets across the United States.

A Future-Focused Partnership

“This is not just an acquisition — it’s a reimagining of what’s possible in government-guaranteed lending,” said Jeremy Gilpin, Chairman of the Board of Community Bankshares, Inc. “By combining the proven track record of Thomas Financial Group as a top USDA originator and packager with the cutting-edge capabilities of Phoenix Lender Services and lending expertise of Community Bank & Trust, we’re setting a new standard for how rural and underserved markets can access capital and thrive.”

The acquisition builds on Community Bankshares’ strategic vision of redefining how lending capital is provided across America in a manner that promotes business stability and encourages community prosperity.

Jeremy Gilpin and Chris Hurn bring more than 60 years of combined experience in government-guaranteed lending. Together, they have assembled a powerhouse leadership team within the Community Bankshares companies that is certain to shake up the industry. Their shared vision, innovative strategies, and proven success in government-guaranteed lending sets the stage for a transformative era in rural economic development and business financing.

A Legacy of Leadership

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Mike Thomas, Thomas USAF / Thomas Financial Group has been a pioneer in leveraging USDA and SBA lending programs to empower small businesses and revitalize communities. Consistently ranked as one of the top originators and packagers of USDA and SBA loans in the nation, the company has facilitated over $5 billion in financing to businesses across diverse industries, helping them navigate complex lending scenarios and achieve their financial goals.

“Founding Thomas Financial was not just about lending—it was about giving rural and underserved communities a fighting chance to grow and thrive,” said Mike Thomas, Founder of Thomas Financial Group. “As I hand the reins to the brilliant Jeremy Gilpin and the exceptional leadership at Community Bankshares, I am proud of the legacy we leave behind and confident in the transformative impact this partnership will have nationwide.”

Mike Thomas will remain actively engaged with the organization to assist with Governmental Affairs, playing a key role in shaping its strategic direction. Leveraging his decades of experience and extensive industry relationships, Mr. Thomas will focus on advocating for rural and underserved markets, as well as small businesses, to strengthen the company’s leadership in the government-guaranteed lending sector. His ongoing involvement ensures that Thomas Financial Group, along with the entire Community Bankshares family of companies, remains at the forefront of legislative initiatives, policy development, and strategic partnerships with government agencies.

“This acquisition reflects our unwavering commitment to transforming access to capital in underserved markets,” said Gilpin. “With the expertise of Thomas Financial Group and our shared values, we are building a new era of opportunity for businesses and communities nationwide.”

Community Bankshares is now positioned as a leader in addressing current challenges faced by small businesses and rural economies, particularly as they navigate a rapidly evolving financial landscape. The partnership will also ensure the continued legacy of excellence established by Thomas Financial Group, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Community Bankshares.

“We are poised to lead one of the most innovative and forward-thinking organizations in the government-guaranteed lending sector nationwide,” said Chris Hurn, President of Community Bankshares. “This collaboration not only enhances our capacity to serve businesses across the spectrum, from startups to established enterprises, but it also reaffirms our commitment to championing economic growth in rural and underserved markets. Together, we will ensure these communities remain integral to the progress and prosperity of our nation’s economy.”

About Thomas Financial Group

Thomas Financial Group, based in Atlanta, Georgia, is now a subsidiary of Community Bankshares, Inc. and a nationally recognized leader in commercial lending solutions. Specializing in USDA and SBA programs, the company has a proven track record of empowering businesses, strengthening rural and underserved communities, and advancing government-guaranteed lending.

About Community Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in LaGrange, Georgia, Community Bankshares, Inc. is the parent company of Community Bank & Trust and a network of financial service subsidiaries. Phoenix Lender Services (PHX) is a subsidiary of Community Bankshares, Inc. Whose mission is redefining the way lending capital is provided across America, in a manner that promotes business stability and encourages community prosperity. The company serves a diverse clientele across the nation, fostering growth, opportunity, and collaboration.

