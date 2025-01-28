Flock Freight’s Shared Truckload service, FlockDirectⓇ, wins SEAL 2025 Business Sustainability Award

Flock Freight secures its second SEAL Business Sustainability Award for FlockDirectⓇ, a Shared Truckload service for mid-sized freight.

Encinitas, CA, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Freight’s Shared Truckload service, FlockDirect®, was announced as a winner of the 2025 SEAL (sustainability, environmental achievement, and leadership) Business Sustainability Awards today. The award honors leadership, innovation, and commitment to sustainable business practices. This year’s honorees include well-recognized brands such as ASUS, Chiquita, General Electric, Hasbro, Procter & Gamble’s Tide, and Salesforce, alongside high-growth start-ups and scale-ups.

Flock Freight was recognized for its innovative approach to freight shipping. The company’s guaranteed, terminal-free Shared Truckload option, FlockDirect®, fills the empty space in trucks and eliminates the inefficiencies of the traditional hub-and-spoke freight shipping model. Flock Freight optimizes freight pooling among billions of possible combinations through their patented technology that matches locations, schedules, and compatible shipments. This method ensures that shipments remain secure in a single truck, driven by one driver, all the way to their destination. As a result, shippers only pay for the space they need, while carriers can maximize earnings from every linear foot of capacity, all while reducing carbon emissions by up to 40% compared to conventional shipping methods.

Oren Zaslansky, Founder & CEO of Flock Freight, stated, “At Flock Freight, our goal is to fundamentally change the freight industry by building a future where shipping is both cost efficient and sustainable. With our Shared Truckload service, FlockDirect®, we aim to fill empty truck space, eliminate the inefficiencies of the hub-and-spoke system, and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This approach not only saves money for shippers and increases earnings for carriers but also creates a more sustainable supply chain. We are honored to receive the SEAL award, which recognizes our commitment to sustainability and innovation in shaping the future of freight.”

The 2025 SEAL Sustainability Award event marks the ninth year of recognizing impactful companies. Matt Harney, Chairperson and Founder of SEAL Awards, remarked, “2025 represents our ninth (9) SEAL Business Sustainability Award event. This year’s ESG award recipients follow a 9-year trendline of greater impact materiality and deeper granularity. Across all industries and geographies, companies are going deep and granular - into materials, chemistry, processes, R&D, supply chains, and more - to generate sustainability improvements.”

Flock Freight was also a recipient of the 2022 SEAL Sustainable Service and Sustainable Innovation Awards.

Sophia Parks Flock Freight press@flockfreight.com

