Angi Releases 2024 State of Home Spending Report

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeownership continues to play a central role in the American dream, and despite navigating tighter budgets and rising stress levels, homeowners remain dedicated to the care and improvement of their homes. Angi’s 2024 State of Home Spending Report reveals that 93% of homeowners plan to take on home projects in 2025, even as total spending on home projects dropped by 12% in 2024.

With interest rates remaining high and housing inventory scarce, 67% of homeowners express a preference for renovating their current homes to better meet their needs rather than moving, underscoring the value they place on their homes amid economic challenges and the ongoing stress of home maintenance. The study found that 43% believe stress related to home repairs has increased in the last year. According to the survey, home repairs, maintenance, and improvement was the budget item that caused the most stress, ahead of other costs, including healthcare, debt, savings, childcare, education, and entertainment.

“Homeowners are clearly committed to their homes,” said Angie Hicks, Co-Founder of Angi. “Even as economic pressures and challenges to getting projects done mount, the desire to create functional, personalized, and well-maintained spaces is stronger than ever. The optimism for 2025 reflects the enduring value of homeownership as both a financial and emotional investment.”

In Angi’s report, pros shared that homeowners were excited to tackle upgrades like interior painting using simpler palettes and monochromatic schemes, remodeling bathrooms with larger, easier to maintain showers, making durable and budget-conscious landscaping improvements, and installing new flooring using lighter and natural shades.

The Hurdles of Homeownership

While homeowners remained dedicated to their properties, especially as they stayed in their homes due to higher interest rates, they faced some challenges in getting projects done.

Skilled Labor Shortages: While nearly all homeowners (93%) plan to tackle projects in 2025, 54% shared that they struggle to find qualified professionals, citing delays, higher costs, and limited availability.

While nearly all homeowners (93%) plan to tackle projects in 2025, 54% shared that they struggle to find qualified professionals, citing delays, higher costs, and limited availability. Unexpected Costs: When homeowners did complete projects, over 50% shared that they encountered surprise expenses, especially for materials and labor.

When homeowners did complete projects, over 50% shared that they encountered surprise expenses, especially for materials and labor. Rising Stress: Overall, 61% of homeowners are concerned about being able to afford home maintenance or repairs in 2025, with this sense of concern being heightened among younger homeowners.



Generational Spending Trends: Boomers Lead, Millennials Prioritize Maintenance

Boomers led home spending in 2024, averaging $14,140, with a focus on home improvements.

led home spending in 2024, averaging $14,140, with a focus on home improvements. Millennials prioritized maintenance, spending $2,316 on upkeep–$1,000 more than any other generation.

prioritized maintenance, spending $2,316 on upkeep–$1,000 more than any other generation. High-income households earning over $150,000 increased spending to $21,958, up from $20,649 in 2023.



2025 Home Trends: Sustainability, Innovation, and Multigenerational Living

Future-Focused Budgeting: 63% of homeowners aged 18-44 are actively saving for future projects, compared to just 49% of homeowners aged 65 and older.

63% of homeowners aged 18-44 are actively saving for future projects, compared to just 49% of homeowners aged 65 and older. Sustainability Gains Momentum: Homeowners are planning for outdoor spaces, solar panel installations, and energy-efficient upgrades, reflecting a push towards sustainable living.

Homeowners are planning for outdoor spaces, solar panel installations, and energy-efficient upgrades, reflecting a push towards sustainable living. Multigenerational Needs: With 1 in 4 homeowners living in multigenerational households, these households are more likely to be taking on larger renovations and adding lifestyle-enhancing features to their homes.



Despite Challenges, Homeowners Continue to Invest Strategically

Even with tighter budgets, homeowners made thoughtful investments in their homes in 2024 and started planning for 2025:

93% Plan Projects in 2025: Popular upcoming projects include routine maintenance (36%), interior painting (22%), and flooring installations (13%).

Popular upcoming projects include routine maintenance (36%), interior painting (22%), and flooring installations (13%). Long-Term Investments: 46% of homeowners plan large-scale projects over the next five years, such as kitchen remodels (31%) and bathroom upgrades (28%).

46% of homeowners plan large-scale projects over the next five years, such as kitchen remodels (31%) and bathroom upgrades (28%). Renovation Over Relocation: 67% of homeowners would prefer to renovate rather than move, reflecting challenges like high interest rates and limited housing inventory.



Home Project Spending Declines 12% in 2024, with Focus Shifting to Essentials

Homeowners spent an average of $12,050 on home projects in 2024, down from $13,667 in 2023. While discretionary improvements slowed, essential upkeep and lifestyle-driven upgrades took priority.

Home Improvements: Home improvements remained the largest spending category, with homeowners spending an average of $9,322, relatively flat compared to $9,542 in 2023.

Home improvements remained the largest spending category, with homeowners spending an average of $9,322, relatively flat compared to $9,542 in 2023. Home Maintenance: Spending dropped to $1,750 (down from $2,458 in 2023), signaling a focus on essential upkeep.

Spending dropped to $1,750 (down from $2,458 in 2023), signaling a focus on essential upkeep. Emergency Repairs: Spending on emergency projects decreased to $978 in 2024, compared to $1,667 in 2023), a positive indicator that proactive maintenance is reducing costly emergencies.



