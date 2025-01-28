Submit Release
Integer to Highlight Innovations in Neuromodulation, Next Generation of Miniaturized Active Implantable Devices During NANS 2025 Annual Meeting

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, will join global medtech leaders and innovators in exhibiting at the North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida, from Jan. 30 – Feb. 1, 2025.

NANS attendees are invited to visit booth #213 to learn more about how Integer can serve as a strategic partner of choice in amplifying customers’ innovation and increasing speed to market. More specifically, Integer will showcase its latest innovations and expanded capabilities in neuromodulation to enable the next generation of miniaturized active implantable medical devices (AIMDs).

“Through miniaturization, Integer is creating the next generation of differentiated platform technologies to accelerate and de-risk OEMs’ path to market for novel implantable medical devices,” said Jim Stephens, President, Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation. “Our broad expertise in critical implantable technologies—from batteries to fully integrated implantable pulse generator systems—uniquely positions Integer to deliver advancements in miniaturized AIMD technologies and help enable our customers’ future therapies. We look forward to discussing this and more at NANS.”

During NANS, attendees can also learn more about Integer’s Xcellion® Gen 3 Fast Charge (FC) Lithium Ion implantable battery technology. Xcellion Gen 3 FC delivers best in class battery runtime and full re-charges in as little as 30 minutes.

About Integer®
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, serving the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardio and vascular markets. As a strategic partner of choice to medical device companies and OEMs, the Company is committed to enhancing the lives of patients worldwide by providing innovative, high-quality products and solutions. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical® and Lake Region Medical®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

