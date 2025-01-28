Oatly and Nespresso Unveil Their Oatly Barista Edition Coffee – the Ultimate At-Home Coffee Blend for Oat Drink Lovers

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nespresso has teamed up with Oatly – the world’s original and largest oat drink brand – to create a limited-edition coffee made for oat drink lovers. Nespresso’s Oatly Barista Edition Coffee, with its rich and biscuity notes, is the perfect pairing with Oatly’s oat drink and made exclusively for Nespresso Vertuo coffee machines.

Creamy, biscuity and indulgent, coffee experts at Nespresso and Oatly co-created the Oatly Barista Edition coffee – blending, roasting and grinding some of the best coffee beans to harmonize with the natural sweetness of oats. When paired with Oatly, the blend displays strong cereal and sweet aromatics, complemented by a smooth texture, low bitterness, and light body.

Consumers are increasingly turning to alternatives to cow’s milk for taste, ethical, environmental or dietary considerations, and oat is proving one of the most popular choices available. One in two American and European consumers now use plant-based milks, as well as two-thirds of all consumers in the Asia-Pacific and Latin American region1.

Karsten Ranitzsch, Global Head of Coffee, said:

“At Nespresso we're all about taste and we're on a mission to make sure that every coffee lover out there can create their own perfect cup, just the way they like it. We know more and more people are reaching for plant-based drinks when preparing their favorite coffee recipe which is why we are thrilled about our partnership with Oatly.

Bringing our two like-minded brands and expertise together has allowed us to craft an unforgettable new coffee blend. It's the perfect way to have coffee just the way you like it....as long as you enjoy it paired it with Oatly!”

Toby Weedon, Barista Development Director at Oatly, said:

"Thanks to its neutral taste, Oatly Barista Edition brings out the best flavor in coffee. It’s why it is used by professional baristas and embraced by coffee enthusiasts all over the world. We’re delighted to have worked with the experts at Nespresso to finally bring to market a coffee capsule that was tried and tested especially for the millions of oat drink lovers out there. We hope this global collaboration with Nespresso will spark curiosity in more people to find out for themselves why so many choose it in their coffee.”

From Paris, London, New York to Shanghai, Nespresso’s Oatly Barista Edition coffee is set to officially launch on January 28 and will be available in more than 15 countries – including Canada, UK, US, China and Australia. The blend will be available to buy through Nespresso’s official channels, online and in Nespresso boutiques around the world for a limited period.

Available in all boutiques, Canadians will be able to experience Oatly for coffee tastings as an alternative milk option that pairs perfectly with Oatly Barista Edition coffee. Consumers will also have the opportunity to purchase the co-created Oatly Barista Edition coffee, compatible with Nespresso’s Vertuo technology, sold for $1.50 CAD per capsule.

From January 28 to February 28, Nespresso will also be executing immersive takeovers at selected boutiques across the country including the Montreal Eaton Centre, Union Station, Metrotown and Chinook flagships.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is a pioneer and is widely regarded as one of the top references in the field of high-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 157,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification – joining an international movement of over 9,000 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp’s high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 93 markets and has 14'000 employees. In 2023, it operated a global retail network of 791 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com .

About Oatly

We are the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 30 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.

As well as being dairy- and soyfree, Oatly’s fortified drinks benefit from the inherent goodness of fibrous oats and contain vitamins and minerals including calcium, riboflavin and vitamins B12 and D. They’re low in salt and saturated fats — and best of all, they have a consistently lower climate impact than comparable cow’s milk.2

