Press Release

1GLOBAL taps Nokia voice and packet core solutions to enhance network operations in existing markets, expand new ones

Deal swaps out competitors and includes Nokia Evolved Packet Core (EPC), Nokia IMS Voice Core, and Nokia NetGuard security solutions.

EPC will be deployed in eight countries, including Australia, the UK, and the US, while Nokia IMS Voice Core will be rolled out in three markets, including the Netherlands.

XX January 2025

Espoo, Finland – 1GLOBAL, a leading communications services provider and MVNO active in nine major markets across the globe, has selected Nokia core and security solutions to help the operator enhance and optimize network operations in existing markets like the UK and US, while rolling out services in new territories such as Brazil, South America’s largest telecoms market.

Hakan Koç, co-Founder & CEO of 1GLOBAL, said: “Our mission at 1Global is to offer device and communications solutions that connect people, networks, and devices instantly and at scale anywhere around the world. We are pleased to partner with Nokia to further strengthen 1GLOBAL’s network operations. This will enable us to roll out new services that elevate our network quality and the overall customer experience more quickly, securely, and flexibly. Technological excellence and delivering value to our customers are at the heart of everything we do at 1Global. Nokia shares this vision, which makes them a great partner for us as we execute the next phase of 1Global’s ambitious growth strategy."

1GLOBAL will use several Nokia products to enhance its networks, including Nokia Evolved Packet Core, Nokia IMS Voice Core, and Nokia NetGuard security solutions. 1GLOBAL will employ Nokia Evolved Packet Core to more effectively manage data traffic running through its networks, including internet access and data calls. It will be deployed in several markets, including Australia, the Netherlands, the UK, and the US.

Nokia IMS Voice Core, a fully cloud-native architecture with flexible scaling, will improve 1GLOBAL’s time to market and provisioning of new voice, video, and messaging services. Nokia IMS Voice Core will help 1GLOBAL optimize its network management through automation while providing the company with the flexibility to choose the infrastructure of its choice, a key pillar of Nokia’s multi-cloud strategy.

1GLOBAL will also utilize NetGuard Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) to protect against rising cyber threats. NetGuard EDR is a telco-specific threat detection product that provides real-time, automated monitoring of network infrastructure for rapid detection and mitigation of security incidents.

Erez Sverdlov, Vice President, Cloud and Network Services Market Leader for Europe at Nokia, said: “We are thrilled to take this important step of providing 1GLOBAL with several Nokia solutions that will upgrade its core network infrastructure and applications to be fully cloud-native, and deliver a more advanced, secure, and reliable network experience for its subscribers.”

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About 1 Global

1GLOBAL empowers its partners and clients with transformative technologies, strategic communications solutions and future-proof connectivity. By pioneering global connectivity solutions, 1GLOBAL leads the new generation of digital transformation with a suite of products designed to revolutionize communication and compliance across borders. Every offering reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence for Enterprise Clients, IoT Customers, Mobile Operators, Financial Institutions and many more global businesses.

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.