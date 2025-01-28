Taboola Renews Content Recommendations Deal with Reach PLC, Expanding Deal to Include Header Bidding and Bringing Relationship Into Its Thirteenth Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced the renewal of its long-standing partnership with Reach PLC , the largest commercial news publisher in the UK and Ireland. The new multi-year agreement takes Taboola’s exclusive relationship with Reach into its thirteenth year.

In the new deal, Reach will continue to implement Taboola’s suite of products to grow its audience, optimise user engagement, and drive revenue across its large portfolio spanning the UK, Ireland, and the U.S. Notable titles include the Mirror, the Express, and OK!, among others.

Reach will continue to utilise Taboola Feed, an integrated feed that provides readers with personalised multi-format content recommendations, Explore More, an offering designed to increase session depth and engage users visiting publisher sites directly from social media and apps, and exclusive in-article Ad units.

Reach will also now be implementing Taboola’s Header Bidding product, a capability that allows publishers to drive improved monetization.

Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO, Taboola said: “Reach is a great example of a publisher that continues to keep up with readers year after year, with a great commitment to long-term growth in boosting readership, engagement, and their business. We’re proud to be heading into our thirteenth year together, and we’re especially excited to see our partnership expand even further with today’s news.”

Piers North, Chief Revenue Officer for Reach, said: "We have developed a really positive relationship with Taboola over the years and are excited to build on this partnership. Reader experience is important to us and so we will be working with Taboola to improve this across our platforms for all our audiences."

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including Yahoo, CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

Around 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions, with leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers and eBay among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

About Reach

Reach plc is the UK and Ireland’s largest commercial news publisher. Reach is home to over 120 trusted brands, from national titles like the Mirror, Express, Daily Record and Daily Star, to local brands like MyLondon, BelfastLive and the Manchester Evening News, as well as US brands.

Every month publications reach 69% of the UK online population, who come to Reach for trusted news, entertainment and sport.

For more information, visit reachplc.com

Disclaimer - Forward-Looking Statements

