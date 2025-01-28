AgEagle Aerial Systems Completes Successful Exhibition of eBee VISION for Key U.S. Department of Defense Officials 

DOD Conducts Testing and Evaluation of the AgEagle eBee VISION ISR UAS Platform

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, announces it recently completed a successful demonstration of its eBee VISION Intelligence Safety and Reconnaissance (ISR) UAS platform for key officials of the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).

AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented, “As we continue to expand our presence in the defense sector, this demonstration underscores AgEagle’s commitment to delivering innovative UAV solutions that meet the rigorous demands of diverse military applications. By providing enhanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities, the eBee VISION ensures our defense customers have the operational efficiency and situational awareness information they require for mission success.”

The US DOD has initiated testing in a recent field exercise of the eBee VISION UAS platform. This challenging evaluation of the innovative eBee VISION ISR platform in an austere environment, underscores the U.S. Military’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology to enhance operational capabilities and mission success. This relationship will provide DOD stakeholders with valuable information as they decide future procurement opportunities.

The eBee VISION is a state-of-the-art ISR Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), designed to provide tactical flexibility, durability, and efficiency. Its unique features and performance metrics will be evaluated during a series of rigorous field exercises, providing valuable insights into its applicability in diverse operational scenarios.

This initiative aligns with the U.S. Military’s tradition of excellence and innovation. By exploring this cutting-edge technology, the DOD aims to remain at the forefront of tactical advancements in modern military operations.

Further details about the testing and its outcomes will be shared as they are completed. For media inquiries, please contact: matthew.parsons@ageagle.com

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com .

