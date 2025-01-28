Wood Vinegar Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 12.00 Million by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 7.3% | Straits Research

The global Wood Vinegar market size was valued at USD 6.36 million in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 6.83 million in 2025 to reach USD 12.00 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wood vinegar is made by distilling biomass materials, including wood. Their main ingredients are methanol, acetone, and acetic acid. It's used as a weed inhibitor, repellent, pesticide, fertilizer, sterilizing agent, food additive, etc. Wood vinegar is made by distilling biomass materials, including wood. Mostly methanol, acetone, and acetic acid. It's used as a weed inhibitor, repellent, pesticide, fertilizer, sterilizer, food additive, etc. High adoption in agriculture is one factor driving the market growth. This product increases crop yield, strengthens plant roots, protects against insects and diseases, etc. Organic farming's rising popularity may boost wood vinegar demand. A lack of consumer knowledge about wood vinegar could hinder the market's growth. Growing concerns about synthetic pesticides and fertilizers will offer wood vinegar manufacturers lucrative opportunities in the future.

Market Dynamics

Rising Crop yield and Use of Organic Personal Care Products Drives the Global Market

It has been shown that applying wood vinegar to agricultural land increases crop yield, making it popular among farmers. As a result, wood vinegar in agricultural practices has become more widespread. Weed control, repellency, and plant growth are just a few of the many uses for which it is put to good use. It does this by promoting cell growth and acting as a catalyst for the development of various microbes responsible for multiple processes, such as photosynthesis and the absorption of nutrients, among other things.

People's awareness of personal care products containing chemicals has increased the demand for organic personal care products. As a result, the need for products like wood vinegar has risen in recent years. Over the next few years, it is expected that the number of people using wood vinegar in personal care products will increase. Sunblock lotion, soap, and other personal care products contain wood vinegar as an ingredient.

Organic Farming's Popularity Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The demand for wood vinegar is predicted to rise in the coming years. Organic farming's growing popularity may be to blame for this phenomenon. Organic farming is becoming more popular worldwide as more people become aware of the dangers of chemical pesticides and fertilizers. This is because pesticides and fertilizers based on chemicals are more difficult to regulate. Manufacturers of wood vinegar now can take advantage of a potentially lucrative market, as wood vinegar has a wide range of agricultural applications.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The existence of countries like China and Japan is thought to be responsible for this phenomenon. These countries, as well as the ones mentioned above, have vital players actively participating in the market. The production of wood vinegar through the pyrolysis method has been practiced in China and Japan, both Asian countries. Countries in Southeast Asia, such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines, are also highly influential in the market for wood vinegar. In addition, the increase in the popularity of organic farming, the expansion of the food and medicinal industries, and other factors contribute to developing the wood vinegar market in the Asia-Pacific region.

North America is the third-largest contributor to the market. In North America, several industries, including the pharmaceutical, food, and consumer goods industries, have a well-established consumer base. In addition, it also features significant players who actively need wood preservatives.

Europe is a growing market for wood vinegar. By 2030, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%. Due to where LAMEA is located, it takes a while for advanced systems to be used in the automotive industry there. The LAMEA automotive motors market is growing because of several things, such as the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), an increase in the demand for advanced technologies in the automotive industry, and a greater focus on vehicle safety and security.

Key Highlights

Based on the pyrolysis method, the global Wood Vinegar market has been categorized into slow, fast, and intermediate. The slow pyrolysis segment was the highest contributor to the market, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global wood vinegar market has been categorized into agriculture, animal feed, food, medicinal, and consumer products. The agriculture segment was the highest contributor to the market, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The global wood vinegar market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacificis the highest revenue contributor growing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Applied Gaia Corporation Ace (Singapore) Pte Ltd. (ACE) Tagrow Co. Ltd. (Tagrow) Sane Shell Carbon (SSC) Shandong Toroyal Group (Toroyal Group) New Life Agro (NL Agro) Dongying Runyi Biological Technology Co. Ltd. (DRBT CO.Ltd.) Nettenergy BV DOI & CO.LTD. Taiko Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. Verdlife LLC Byron Biochar Nettenergy B.V. Nakashima Trading Co. Ltd. Canada Renewable Bioenergy Corp. PyroAg

Recent Developments

April 2023: The Shire of Collie in Western Australia is partnering with a startup to build a $10.4 million energy-from-waste plant that will convert household rubbish and biomass into biochar, pyrolysis oil, and wood vinegar. The project, developed by Curtin University, aims to create a new bioenergy industry in Collie and has received government and private investment support .

The Shire of Collie in Western Australia is partnering with a startup to build a $10.4 million energy-from-waste plant that will convert household rubbish and biomass into biochar, pyrolysis oil, and wood vinegar. The project, developed by Curtin University, aims to create a new bioenergy industry in Collie and has received government and private investment support December 2022 : PyroAg, a leading wood vinegar producer, reduced its wood vinegar prices, thereby, asking organic farmers in Australia to embrace sustainable farming practices in the Australian agricultural sector.

: PyroAg, a leading wood vinegar producer, reduced its wood vinegar prices, thereby, asking organic farmers in Australia to embrace sustainable farming practices in the Australian agricultural sector. June 2022: In the Northern Gaza strip, two chemists crafted a device for extracting wood vinegar, which purportedly addresses soil fertility issues. Wood vinegar serves as a pest repellent, guarding against nematodes, mosquitoes, and flies, while also shielding plants from temperature fluctuations. Additionally, they use the device to create charcoal extracts for food flavoring and plan to include wood vinegar in animal feed to enhance meat flavor and boost animal immune systems.

In the Northern Gaza strip, two chemists crafted a device for extracting wood vinegar, which purportedly addresses soil fertility issues. Wood vinegar serves as a pest repellent, guarding against nematodes, mosquitoes, and flies, while also shielding plants from temperature fluctuations. Additionally, they use the device to create charcoal extracts for food flavoring and plan to include wood vinegar in animal feed to enhance meat flavor and boost animal immune systems. April 2022: The Japanese company Kirin Holdings launched a new line of canned cocktails that use wood vinegar as a flavor enhancer.

Segmentation

By Pyrolysis method

Slow Pyrolysis

Fast Pyrolysis

Intermediate Pyrolysis

By Application

Agriculture

Animal Feed

Food, Medicinal and Consumer Products

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

