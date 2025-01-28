Submit Release
GCM Grosvenor to Present at the UBS Financial Services Conference on February 11, 2025

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, will present at the UBS Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 2:40 p.m. ET.

A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation is available on GCM Grosvenor’s public shareholders website and the event website. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available for 180 days following the presentation. 

About GCM Grosvenor 

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $80 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 550 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com

Public Shareholders Contact 
Stacie Selinger 
sselinger@gcmlp.com 
312-506-6583 

Media Contact 
Tom Johnson and Abigail Ruck
H/Advisors Abernathy 
tom.johnson@h-advisors.global / abigail.ruck@h-advisors.global 
212-371-5999 


