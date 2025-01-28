In Response to California Wildfires, Los Angeles-Based Kids In The Spotlight (KITS) Non-profit Launches $100,000 Emergency Fundraiser to Aid Impacted Foster Youth

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kids In The Spotlight (KITS), the pioneering Los Angeles-based non-profit that serves foster care-impacted and underserved youth through filmmaking, storytelling, and career development, just launched a $100,000 emergency-response initiative to support its at-risk constituents impacted by the raging wildfires in Los Angeles County, the unique state-chartered, social service-arts organization announced today.

All donations will directly address urgent immediate needs including for groceries and transportation while, also providing safe spaces to support healing from the long-term impacts of trauma and displacement, according to Tige Charity, Founder and CEO.

The wildfires and power outages have left countless foster youth facing food insecurity, evacuations, and uncertainty. Still, explained Mrs. Charity, “Our Production Studio with Purpose (PSWP) has, against all odds, remained open to provide a safe haven, offering stability, employment, and creative programming to help youth process their trauma on the path toward recovery.” She said the group would like to collaborate with local, state and federal recovery agencies, including FEMA, to assist in the evolving community-based public affairs production efforts.

“This catastrophe has created additional unimaginable challenges for foster youth,” Mrs. Charity added. “Consistent with our mission, we are committed to helping them recover, whether they’ve lost homes, personal belongings, or in any way we can be of assistance. This emergency fund is strictly focused on helping provide the resources they need to rebuild and thrive.” The $100,000 – and that is the initial goal – will also help fund:

• Air purifiers to ensure a healthy environment at the PSWP, located in a designated Potentially Dangerous Situation (PDS) Red Flag Warning zone with hazardous air quality.

• Programming and financial support to provide transportation, stability, creative outlets, and paychecks for enrolled youth participating in KITS’ programs.

KITS is urging individuals, organizations, and corporate sponsors – from and beyond Southern California - to join in this effort. Donations can be made directly through the Kids In The Spotlight website. It is also accepting in-kind donations of air purifiers, gift cards, and other essential items.

“While much attention is focused on affluent areas impacted by the fires, underserved communities, especially youth impacted by foster care, often lack the resources to recover from these kinds of life-altering disasters,” Ms. Charity explained. “We’re stepping up to fill this human services gap and ensure our precious, vulnerable youth have the long-term support they desperately require.”

About Kids In The Spotlight :

Founded in 2009, Kids In The Spotlight is a non-profit organization that helps foster care- impacted and underserved youth (ages 12-24) tell their stories through filmmaking and workforce development. The organization has created more than 100 films, written, cast, and performed by youth, giving them the tools to transform adversity into achievement. In 2023, KITS expanded its programming to include workforce development initiatives, offering youth pathways to higher education, sustainable careers, and community leadership.

Contact:

Lena Charity-Shapira

Fund Developer, Kids In The Spotlight

lena@kitsinc.org /

818-612-1781

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a16f5f7-9d45-45bb-b633-559fa6f27389

Tige Charity Headshot Tige Charity, CEO/Founder of Kids In The Spotlight

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.