Stantec to release fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results and host conference call on February 25, 2025

Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results before markets open on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. A webcast and conference call to discuss the Company’s performance will be held the same day at 2:30 PM Mountain Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time), hosted by Gord Johnston, president and chief executive officer, and Vito Culmone, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Q4 and full-year 2024 Webcast and Conference Call

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 2:30 PM Mountain Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time)

About Stantec

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world’s greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before.

​We are a global leader in sustainable architecture, engineering, and environmental consulting. ​Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more. ​

Today’s communities transcend geographic borders. At Stantec, community means everyone with an interest in the work that we do—from our project teams and industry colleagues to our clients and the people our work impacts. The diverse perspectives of our partners and interested parties drive us to think beyond what’s previously been done on critical issues like climate change, digital transformation, and future-proofing our cities and infrastructure. ​

We are designers, engineers, scientists, project managers, and strategic advisors. We innovate at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships to advance communities everywhere, so that together we can redefine what’s possible.​

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN. Visit us at stantec.com or find us on social media.

