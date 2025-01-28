Scott Powell, President & CEO of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC Accepted into Forbes Agency Council

Forbes Agency Council is an invitation-only community for senior executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.

New York, NY, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott Powell, President and CEO of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, a provider of strategic investor relations and corporate communications advisory services to publicly traded and pre-IPO companies throughout the world, announced today that he has been accepted into the Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community of business owners and senior executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.

Mr. Powell was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. The criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Mr. Powell will connect and collaborate with other respected business leaders in a private forum. Mr. Powell will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights into original articles and will contribute content and quotes which will be published in Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

“I am excited about the tremendous opportunity to join the Forbes Agency Council which will provide access to a diverse group of professionals and resources to assist in personal development and the growth and future success of Skyline. Further, my admittance into this organization will provide future leadership opportunities and provide myself and the firm I represent, access to a broad range of contacts in the investor and public relations industry,” said Scott Powell, President and CEO of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit: https://councils.forbes.com.

ABOUT SKYLINE CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP, LLC

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC provides strategic investor relations and corporate communications advisory services to publicly traded and pre-IPO companies throughout the globe. Our team has worked with hundreds of U.S. listed public companies from around the globe across diverse industries and various market caps. We have experience with shareholder activism and crisis communications and also work with late-stage private companies to help prepare them to enter the public marketplace.

To learn more about Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, visit: https://skylineccg.com/



