Turmeric Market Reaching USD 7.8 Billion by 2033 | Conventional Dominates with 84.5%
The Turmeric Market size is expected to be worth around USD 7.8 Billion by 2033, from USD 4.4 Billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2033.
APAC dominates the global turmeric market with a 51.2% share, valued at $2.2 billion.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Report Overview
— Tajammul Pangarkar
The global Turmeric Market has witnessed significant expansion in recent years, driven by its increasing applications across various industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and dietary supplements. Turmeric, known for its potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, has been a staple in traditional medicine and culinary practices for centuries. However, its commercial adoption has surged due to growing consumer awareness of its health benefits, coupled with the rising preference for natural and organic ingredients. The market has been further fueled by the increasing demand for functional foods and nutraceuticals, as turmeric’s bioactive component, curcumin, has gained recognition for its potential in managing chronic diseases such as arthritis, cardiovascular conditions, and metabolic disorders.
The industrial scenario of the turmeric market reflects a robust supply chain, primarily concentrated in South Asian countries such as India, which dominates global production and export. India’s prominence in the market is attributed to its vast cultivation base, government initiatives supporting organic farming, and well-established processing infrastructure. Other key turmeric-producing countries include China, Myanmar, and Indonesia. The market is characterized by the presence of both organized and unorganized players, with large-scale manufacturers investing in advanced extraction techniques to enhance curcumin yield and purity. Meanwhile, small-scale farmers and cooperatives continue to play a crucial role in the supply of raw turmeric. The increasing focus on value-added turmeric products, such as turmeric oleoresins, essential oils, and ready-to-use formulations, is reshaping the competitive landscape.
Several factors are driving the growth of the global turmeric market. The rising inclination toward plant-based and clean-label ingredients in food and beverage formulations has significantly boosted demand. Additionally, the surging popularity of Ayurveda and traditional medicine systems has led to increased consumption of turmeric-based supplements and herbal remedies. The cosmetics industry is also witnessing an upsurge in the incorporation of turmeric extracts due to their skin-brightening, anti-aging, and anti-inflammatory properties. Moreover, regulatory approvals and scientific endorsements of curcumin’s therapeutic potential have expanded its application in pharmaceutical formulations, further propelling market growth.
Future growth opportunities in the turmeric market are expected to stem from advancements in extraction technologies that enhance bioavailability and efficacy. The development of water-soluble curcumin formulations and nano-encapsulation techniques is likely to open new avenues in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical sectors. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of turmeric-based products in Western markets, coupled with the rising trend of organic and sustainably sourced ingredients, is anticipated to fuel expansion. E-commerce platforms are also playing a crucial role in market accessibility, allowing consumers worldwide to explore and purchase turmeric-based products more conveniently. While challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices and supply chain disruptions persist, the overall outlook for the turmeric market remains optimistic, with sustained growth expected over the coming years.
Market.us proffers a complete understanding of the Turmeric Market [Snapshot - Global Market Size, Largest Segment, Fastest Growth, and Growth Rate in 5.9%] in its latest research report. It also offers a detailed analysis of the global Turmeric market that considers market dynamics such as segmentation, geographic expansion, competitive environment, and many other key elements. The Turmeric Market data reports also provide a 3-year pre-historic forecast (up to 2033) for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global.
Global Turmeric Market research report contains product types ( By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Product Form (Whole Turmeric, Processed Turmeric, Powder, Oleoresin, Curcumin, Turmeric Oil), By End Use (Food and Beverage Processing, Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Textiles, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others)), and companies (Arjuna Natural, Biomax Life Sciences Ltd., BOS Natural Flavors (P) Limited, Chr. Hansen A/S, DDW The Colour House Corporation, Everest Spices, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Hansen A/S, ITC Limited, Kalsec Inc, Kancor Ingredients Limited., McCormick & Company, MDH Spices, Naturex S.A., Roha Dyechem Pvt. Ltd, Sabinsa Corporation, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Symrise AG, Synthite Industries Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Universal Oleoresins, Vigon International, Inc., Frutarom Industries Ltd., Vigon International Inc.). Furthermore, with regional analysis, all logical and factual summaries about the Turmeric Market 2023, CAGR, production volume, sales, and revenue.
Key Takeaways
• The Global Turmeric Market size is expected to be worth around USD 7.8 Billion by 2033, from USD 4.4 Billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.
• Conventional turmeric dominated the By Nature segment with an 84.5% market share.
• Processed Turmeric dominated the By Product Form segment with a 75.3% market share.
• Food and Beverage Processing dominated the end-use segment with a 38.2% market share.
• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets dominated the By Distribution Channel segment with 38.1% market share.
• APAC dominates the global turmeric market with a 51.2% share, valued at $2.2 billion.
➤ 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭: 𝐔𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬: https://market.us/report/turmeric-market/free-sample/
The TOP Key Market Players Listed in the report with their sales, revenues, and strategies are:
• Arjuna Natural
• Biomax Life Sciences Ltd.
• BOS Natural Flavors (P) Limited
• Chr. Hansen A/S
• DDW The Colour House Corporation
• Everest Spices
• Frutarom Industries Ltd.
• Hansen A/S
• ITC Limited
• Kalsec Inc
• Kancor Ingredients Limited.
• McCormick & Company
• MDH Spices
• Naturex S.A.
• Roha Dyechem Pvt. Ltd
• Sabinsa Corporation
• Sensient Technologies Corporation
• Symrise AG
• Synthite Industries Ltd.
• The Archer Daniels Midland Company
• Universal Oleoresins
• Vigon International, Inc.
• Frutarom Industries Ltd.
• Vigon International Inc.
➤ 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬: https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=133829
Turmeric Market Segmentation: Research Scope
Segmentation of Turmeric Market
By Nature
• Organic
• Conventional
By Product Form
• Whole Turmeric
• Processed Turmeric
• Powder
• Oleoresin
• Curcumin
• Turmeric Oil
By End Use
• Food and Beverage Processing
• Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements
• Cosmetics & Personal Care
• Textiles
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
• Specialty Stores
• Convenience Stores
• Online Retail
• Others
Latest Update: Which Industry Will Boom In the Future? and How big is the Turmeric Industry?
Turmeric Market Dynamics:
This section deals with understanding the Turmeric Market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in the following sections:
- Increase in Sales Revenue
- Increased Demand from Developing Regions
- Rise in Popularity
- R&D Efforts
- Product Innovation and Offerings
- Higher Cost
Segmentation 3: Geographic regions
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- the Middle East and Africa
Highlights of the Report
#1. This report comprehensively explains customer behavior and growth patterns in the Turmeric market.
#2. The report sheds light on the lucrative business prospects of the Turmeric market
#3. The readers will gain an insight into the upcoming products and related innovations in the Turmeric market
#4. The report provides details about the key strategic initiatives adopted by the key players functioning in the Turmeric market
#5. The authors of the Turmeric report have scrutinized the segments considering their profitability, market demand, sales revenue, production, and growth potential
#6. In the geographical analysis, the Turmeric report examines the current market developments in various regions and countries
Key questions answered in this report:
1. What Industry Is In High Demand?
2. What is Turmeric?
3. What is the expected market size of the Turmeric market in 2024?
4. What are the applications of Turmeric?
5. What is the share of the top 5 players in the Global Turmeric Market?
6. How much is the Global Turmeric Market worth?
7. What segments does the Turmeric Market cover?
Recent Trends in the Turmeric Market
• In recent years, the United States has seen a significant increase in demand for prototypes. Additive manufacturing has become more popular for high-volume production.
• Market participants participate actively in expanding the range and applications of Turmeric. Technology is rapidly improving. As such, Turmeric focuses on streamlining pre and post-production.
Lawrence John
Prudour
+91 91308 55334
Lawrence@prudour.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.