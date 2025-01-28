Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Final January 2025 Distribution Rate for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. announced today the final January 2025 distribution rates for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund.

The following table reflects the final distribution amounts for the month of December. Ex-distribution date is January 29, 2025.

Open-End Fund Ticker Symbol Final distribution per unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units MNU.U US $ 0.3689 01/29/2025 02/04/2025 Monthly Purpose Cash Management Fund – ETF Units MNY $0.3003 01/29/2025 02/04/2025 Monthly Purpose High Interest Savings Fund – ETF Units PSA $0.1286 01/29/2025 02/04/2025 Monthly Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units PSU.U US $ 0.3464 01/29/2025 02/04/2025 Monthly

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $23 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses may all be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.