Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Forecast to Reach US$ 753.36 Billion with 7.6% CAGR by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Technological Innovations Positively Influencing Fruit & Vegetable Market by Enhancing Shelf Life and Quality of Products

Rockville, MD, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new study published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global fruit & vegetable processing market is analyzed to rise from a value of US$ 361.23 billion in 2024 to US$ 753.36 billion by the end of 2034.

The recent advanced processing methods, including aseptic processing, cold pressing, and freeze-drying are having a positive impact on the market because they improve product quality and shelf life. Freeze-dried helps to maintain fruits and vegetables' nutrition, flavor, and texture, making processed foods ideal for long-term storage and portable packaging.

Another innovation is cold pressing, which maintains the nutritious content and unprocessed flavor of juices and purees. Aseptic processing, in which the container is sanitized independently of the contents, is an essential packing technique. In addition to satisfying the growing demand for high-quality and nutritional processed food items, these modern innovations are also reducing food waste through extended product usability, which benefits manufacturers, end users, and the market.

Western and Eastern Europe holds a sizable proportion of the market for fruit and vegetable processing. The market expansion in these regions is driven by the high demand for processed and frozen foods. North America is analyzed to be a profitable market due to the strong demand for convenience food goods, sophisticated processing techniques, and a high preference for sustainable and organic products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global market for fruit & vegetable processing is projected to rise at 7.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The East Asian market is analyzed to register revenue worth US$ 72.75 billion in 2024.

in 2024. The North American region is estimated to achieve a value of US$ 86.19 billion by the end of 2034, up from US$ 41.53 billion in 2024.

by the end of 2034, up from in 2024. The market in China is approximated to touch a valuation of US$ 56.52 billion by 2034.

by 2034. Sales of canned fruits & vegetables are analyzed to reach US$ 314.27 billion by 2034.

by 2034. Based on major market, the grocery wholesalers & supermarkets segment is forecasted to reach US$ 193.49 billion in 2024.

in 2024. The market in South Korea is evaluated to rise at a CAGR of 8.7% through 2034.

“To satisfy different types of consumer tastes, prominent fruit & vegetable processing companies are launching innovative and novel products, such as organic, practical, and value-added processed items,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market:

Dole Food Company Inc.; Kraft Heinz Company; Conagra Brands, Inc.; Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.; Agrana Beteiligungs-AG; Sorma Group; Del Monte Foods, Inc.; Pinnacle Foods, Inc.; Bonduelle Group; Taylor Farms

Increasing Preference for Canned Fruits & Vegetables:

Canned fruits and vegetables are widely preferred by consumers due to their year-round availability, long shelf life, and convenience of use. Canned fruits and vegetables retain their nutritional value, flavor, and texture, making them a great substitute for those seeking quick yet easily eatable meals. Particularly in places where people lead busy lifestyles and have limited access to fresh goods, sales of canned fruits and vegetables are rising. Continuous technical developments are also enhancing these goods' nutritional content and quality by successfully maintaining their nutrients, flavor, and texture.

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Industry News:

The Consumer Brands Association launched a new website in September 2024 to serve as a one-stop shop for fact-based information and debunking myths regarding food safety and processing. Food Processing data aims to protect consumer choice by providing reliable, thoroughly researched data and informed commentary on the benefits of processing for America's food supply.

HyFun Foods, a company that exports processed fruits and vegetables, will launch its latest project, HyFarm, in April 2024. At the HyFun Plant in Mehsana, Gujarat, the company launched a farmer connect program and began procuring agricultural produce. Additionally, it announced an initial investment of INR 100 crore in HyFarm.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the fruit & vegetable processing market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product & service (canned fruits & vegetables, frozen fruits & vegetables, juices, pre-cut vegetables & ready-made salads, dried & dehydrated food) and major market (grocery wholesalers & supermarkets, food service industries & food processors, other food manufacturers, other stores), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

